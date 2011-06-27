1994 Volkswagen Passat Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
GL dropped, leaving only the V6 GLX. ABS and traction control are standard. Adaptive dual-mode transmission debuts.
NicnBob,06/22/2002
We've owned the Passat since new in 1994. We test drove the Honda Accord, Mitubishi Galant, and Ford Taurus. Honda was intriguing but more expensive by several grand. The other two were just not in the same class. Hands down the Passat was the most fun to drive.
JohnWey,09/24/2002
The Passat is a great vehicle. Only problem and it's been a big one is that after 115000 miles my transmission gave out. My mechanic who sent it to an authorized VW service center has had the car on and off for the last 3 months while they try to work out the kinks. Have a 1987 Quantum(the original Passat) and after over 200000 miles the original transmission gave out. Lets see an American car do that.
bobpeller,02/26/2002
This car is a great valus. I bought this car off a freind who was returning to Germany and didn't want to ship a car. He unloaded it on me for a song and I wasn't sure what i was getting. It turned out to be one of the best deals I've made. I literaly drove this car from coast to coast the summer of 2000. Despite the station wagon look, it was fast, sporty, and got great gas milage.
vdub60,10/22/2003
I purchased this car with 145,000 on the clock and what a great car it is. I need to replace the 5 speed tranny sometime , as 3 and 4 syncros are toast. I must say I really love this car though. Great handling, good power, and comfy as hell. Oh, and for $1400 I stole it. If you can get a reasonable price, go for it. I'll buy another VW in a heartbeat.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
