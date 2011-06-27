  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1994 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$712 - $1,740
Used Passat for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

GL dropped, leaving only the V6 GLX. ABS and traction control are standard. Adaptive dual-mode transmission debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Volkswagen Passat.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't beat it - better than Accord
NicnBob,06/22/2002
We've owned the Passat since new in 1994. We test drove the Honda Accord, Mitubishi Galant, and Ford Taurus. Honda was intriguing but more expensive by several grand. The other two were just not in the same class. Hands down the Passat was the most fun to drive.
Great Car
JohnWey,09/24/2002
The Passat is a great vehicle. Only problem and it's been a big one is that after 115000 miles my transmission gave out. My mechanic who sent it to an authorized VW service center has had the car on and off for the last 3 months while they try to work out the kinks. Have a 1987 Quantum(the original Passat) and after over 200000 miles the original transmission gave out. Lets see an American car do that.
Best car I've owned
bobpeller,02/26/2002
This car is a great valus. I bought this car off a freind who was returning to Germany and didn't want to ship a car. He unloaded it on me for a song and I wasn't sure what i was getting. It turned out to be one of the best deals I've made. I literaly drove this car from coast to coast the summer of 2000. Despite the station wagon look, it was fast, sporty, and got great gas milage.
great car
vdub60,10/22/2003
I purchased this car with 145,000 on the clock and what a great car it is. I need to replace the 5 speed tranny sometime , as 3 and 4 syncros are toast. I must say I really love this car though. Great handling, good power, and comfy as hell. Oh, and for $1400 I stole it. If you can get a reasonable price, go for it. I'll buy another VW in a heartbeat.
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Volkswagen Passat

Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GLX V6 4dr Sedan, and GLX V6 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 1994 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,485.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,920.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,677.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,316.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles