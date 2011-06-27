  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,672$8,654$10,505
Clean$6,335$8,224$9,962
Average$5,663$7,365$8,876
Rough$4,990$6,506$7,790
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,899$8,912$10,794
Clean$6,551$8,469$10,236
Average$5,855$7,584$9,119
Rough$5,160$6,700$8,003
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,789$8,794$10,668
Clean$6,446$8,357$10,117
Average$5,762$7,484$9,013
Rough$5,077$6,611$7,910
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,298$10,538$12,638
Clean$7,880$10,015$11,984
Average$7,043$8,969$10,677
Rough$6,206$7,923$9,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,270$8,168$9,939
Clean$5,954$7,763$9,425
Average$5,322$6,952$8,398
Rough$4,689$6,141$7,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,557$9,702$11,709
Clean$7,176$9,220$11,103
Average$6,414$8,257$9,893
Rough$5,652$7,294$8,682
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,348$8,190$9,912
Clean$6,028$7,783$9,399
Average$5,387$6,970$8,374
Rough$4,747$6,157$7,349
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,899$8,912$10,794
Clean$6,551$8,469$10,236
Average$5,855$7,584$9,119
Rough$5,160$6,700$8,003
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,099$9,153$11,074
Clean$6,741$8,699$10,502
Average$6,026$7,790$9,356
Rough$5,310$6,881$8,211
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,459$10,776$12,948
Clean$8,032$10,241$12,278
Average$7,179$9,171$10,939
Rough$6,326$8,101$9,600
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,789$8,794$10,668
Clean$6,446$8,357$10,117
Average$5,762$7,484$9,013
Rough$5,077$6,611$7,910
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,271$9,445$11,476
Clean$6,904$8,976$10,883
Average$6,171$8,039$9,696
Rough$5,438$7,101$8,509
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,830$8,830$10,699
Clean$6,486$8,391$10,146
Average$5,797$7,515$9,039
Rough$5,108$6,638$7,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,348$8,262$10,050
Clean$6,028$7,852$9,531
Average$5,388$7,032$8,491
Rough$4,748$6,211$7,452
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,676$8,618$10,432
Clean$6,339$8,190$9,893
Average$5,666$7,334$8,814
Rough$4,993$6,479$7,735
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,211$8,141$9,939
Clean$5,898$7,737$9,425
Average$5,272$6,928$8,398
Rough$4,645$6,120$7,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,117$8,044$9,842
Clean$5,809$7,645$9,333
Average$5,192$6,846$8,316
Rough$4,575$6,048$7,298
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,134$10,500$12,713
Clean$7,724$9,979$12,055
Average$6,904$8,936$10,741
Rough$6,084$7,894$9,426
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,971$7,844$9,590
Clean$5,670$7,455$9,094
Average$5,068$6,676$8,102
Rough$4,466$5,897$7,111
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,682$8,652$10,491
Clean$6,345$8,222$9,949
Average$5,671$7,363$8,864
Rough$4,997$6,504$7,779
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,348$8,262$10,050
Clean$6,028$7,852$9,531
Average$5,388$7,032$8,491
Rough$4,748$6,211$7,452
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,985$7,822$9,534
Clean$5,683$7,433$9,041
Average$5,080$6,657$8,056
Rough$4,476$5,880$7,070
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,985$7,822$9,534
Clean$5,683$7,433$9,041
Average$5,080$6,657$8,056
Rough$4,476$5,880$7,070
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,256$9,383$11,369
Clean$6,890$8,917$10,782
Average$6,159$7,986$9,606
Rough$5,427$7,054$8,430
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,387$9,499$11,474
Clean$7,015$9,027$10,881
Average$6,270$8,084$9,694
Rough$5,525$7,141$8,508
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,085$11,442$13,655
Clean$8,627$10,874$12,949
Average$7,711$9,738$11,537
Rough$6,795$8,602$10,125
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,823$8,826$10,699
Clean$6,479$8,388$10,146
Average$5,791$7,512$9,039
Rough$5,103$6,635$7,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,481$10,999$13,350
Clean$8,053$10,453$12,659
Average$7,198$9,361$11,279
Rough$6,343$8,269$9,899
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,658$7,386$9,000
Clean$5,372$7,019$8,534
Average$4,802$6,286$7,604
Rough$4,231$5,553$6,673
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,175$7,983$9,673
Clean$5,863$7,587$9,173
Average$5,241$6,794$8,173
Rough$4,618$6,001$7,172
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,589$9,757$11,785
Clean$7,207$9,272$11,176
Average$6,441$8,304$9,957
Rough$5,676$7,335$8,738
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,052$9,136$11,084
Clean$6,696$8,683$10,511
Average$5,985$7,776$9,365
Rough$5,274$6,869$8,219
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,309$8,216$9,995
Clean$5,991$7,808$9,478
Average$5,355$6,992$8,444
Rough$4,719$6,177$7,411
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,048$10,102$12,031
Clean$7,643$9,601$11,409
Average$6,831$8,598$10,165
Rough$6,019$7,595$8,921
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,139$9,153$11,040
Clean$6,779$8,699$10,469
Average$6,059$7,790$9,327
Rough$5,339$6,881$8,186
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,074$9,063$10,925
Clean$6,717$8,613$10,360
Average$6,004$7,713$9,231
Rough$5,290$6,813$8,101
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,672$8,654$10,505
Clean$6,335$8,224$9,962
Average$5,663$7,365$8,876
Rough$4,990$6,506$7,790
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,099$9,153$11,074
Clean$6,741$8,699$10,502
Average$6,026$7,790$9,356
Rough$5,310$6,881$8,211
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,877$10,212$12,393
Clean$7,480$9,705$11,752
Average$6,686$8,691$10,470
Rough$5,891$7,677$9,189
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,587$10,824$12,923
Clean$8,154$10,287$12,255
Average$7,288$9,212$10,918
Rough$6,422$8,137$9,582
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,524$6,539$7,509
Clean$5,245$6,214$7,121
Average$4,688$5,565$6,345
Rough$4,131$4,916$5,568
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,121$9,189$11,122
Clean$6,762$8,733$10,547
Average$6,044$7,820$9,397
Rough$5,326$6,908$8,247
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,486$9,709$11,785
Clean$7,109$9,227$11,176
Average$6,354$8,263$9,957
Rough$5,599$7,299$8,738
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,323$9,385$11,314
Clean$6,954$8,920$10,729
Average$6,216$7,988$9,559
Rough$5,477$7,056$8,389
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,433 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,433 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,433 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $4,476 to $9,534, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.