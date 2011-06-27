Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,672
|$8,654
|$10,505
|Clean
|$6,335
|$8,224
|$9,962
|Average
|$5,663
|$7,365
|$8,876
|Rough
|$4,990
|$6,506
|$7,790
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,899
|$8,912
|$10,794
|Clean
|$6,551
|$8,469
|$10,236
|Average
|$5,855
|$7,584
|$9,119
|Rough
|$5,160
|$6,700
|$8,003
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,789
|$8,794
|$10,668
|Clean
|$6,446
|$8,357
|$10,117
|Average
|$5,762
|$7,484
|$9,013
|Rough
|$5,077
|$6,611
|$7,910
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,298
|$10,538
|$12,638
|Clean
|$7,880
|$10,015
|$11,984
|Average
|$7,043
|$8,969
|$10,677
|Rough
|$6,206
|$7,923
|$9,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,270
|$8,168
|$9,939
|Clean
|$5,954
|$7,763
|$9,425
|Average
|$5,322
|$6,952
|$8,398
|Rough
|$4,689
|$6,141
|$7,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,557
|$9,702
|$11,709
|Clean
|$7,176
|$9,220
|$11,103
|Average
|$6,414
|$8,257
|$9,893
|Rough
|$5,652
|$7,294
|$8,682
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,348
|$8,190
|$9,912
|Clean
|$6,028
|$7,783
|$9,399
|Average
|$5,387
|$6,970
|$8,374
|Rough
|$4,747
|$6,157
|$7,349
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,899
|$8,912
|$10,794
|Clean
|$6,551
|$8,469
|$10,236
|Average
|$5,855
|$7,584
|$9,119
|Rough
|$5,160
|$6,700
|$8,003
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,099
|$9,153
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,741
|$8,699
|$10,502
|Average
|$6,026
|$7,790
|$9,356
|Rough
|$5,310
|$6,881
|$8,211
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,459
|$10,776
|$12,948
|Clean
|$8,032
|$10,241
|$12,278
|Average
|$7,179
|$9,171
|$10,939
|Rough
|$6,326
|$8,101
|$9,600
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,789
|$8,794
|$10,668
|Clean
|$6,446
|$8,357
|$10,117
|Average
|$5,762
|$7,484
|$9,013
|Rough
|$5,077
|$6,611
|$7,910
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,271
|$9,445
|$11,476
|Clean
|$6,904
|$8,976
|$10,883
|Average
|$6,171
|$8,039
|$9,696
|Rough
|$5,438
|$7,101
|$8,509
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,830
|$8,830
|$10,699
|Clean
|$6,486
|$8,391
|$10,146
|Average
|$5,797
|$7,515
|$9,039
|Rough
|$5,108
|$6,638
|$7,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,348
|$8,262
|$10,050
|Clean
|$6,028
|$7,852
|$9,531
|Average
|$5,388
|$7,032
|$8,491
|Rough
|$4,748
|$6,211
|$7,452
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,676
|$8,618
|$10,432
|Clean
|$6,339
|$8,190
|$9,893
|Average
|$5,666
|$7,334
|$8,814
|Rough
|$4,993
|$6,479
|$7,735
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,211
|$8,141
|$9,939
|Clean
|$5,898
|$7,737
|$9,425
|Average
|$5,272
|$6,928
|$8,398
|Rough
|$4,645
|$6,120
|$7,370
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,117
|$8,044
|$9,842
|Clean
|$5,809
|$7,645
|$9,333
|Average
|$5,192
|$6,846
|$8,316
|Rough
|$4,575
|$6,048
|$7,298
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,134
|$10,500
|$12,713
|Clean
|$7,724
|$9,979
|$12,055
|Average
|$6,904
|$8,936
|$10,741
|Rough
|$6,084
|$7,894
|$9,426
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,971
|$7,844
|$9,590
|Clean
|$5,670
|$7,455
|$9,094
|Average
|$5,068
|$6,676
|$8,102
|Rough
|$4,466
|$5,897
|$7,111
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,682
|$8,652
|$10,491
|Clean
|$6,345
|$8,222
|$9,949
|Average
|$5,671
|$7,363
|$8,864
|Rough
|$4,997
|$6,504
|$7,779
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,348
|$8,262
|$10,050
|Clean
|$6,028
|$7,852
|$9,531
|Average
|$5,388
|$7,032
|$8,491
|Rough
|$4,748
|$6,211
|$7,452
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,985
|$7,822
|$9,534
|Clean
|$5,683
|$7,433
|$9,041
|Average
|$5,080
|$6,657
|$8,056
|Rough
|$4,476
|$5,880
|$7,070
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,985
|$7,822
|$9,534
|Clean
|$5,683
|$7,433
|$9,041
|Average
|$5,080
|$6,657
|$8,056
|Rough
|$4,476
|$5,880
|$7,070
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,256
|$9,383
|$11,369
|Clean
|$6,890
|$8,917
|$10,782
|Average
|$6,159
|$7,986
|$9,606
|Rough
|$5,427
|$7,054
|$8,430
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,387
|$9,499
|$11,474
|Clean
|$7,015
|$9,027
|$10,881
|Average
|$6,270
|$8,084
|$9,694
|Rough
|$5,525
|$7,141
|$8,508
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,085
|$11,442
|$13,655
|Clean
|$8,627
|$10,874
|$12,949
|Average
|$7,711
|$9,738
|$11,537
|Rough
|$6,795
|$8,602
|$10,125
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,823
|$8,826
|$10,699
|Clean
|$6,479
|$8,388
|$10,146
|Average
|$5,791
|$7,512
|$9,039
|Rough
|$5,103
|$6,635
|$7,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,481
|$10,999
|$13,350
|Clean
|$8,053
|$10,453
|$12,659
|Average
|$7,198
|$9,361
|$11,279
|Rough
|$6,343
|$8,269
|$9,899
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,658
|$7,386
|$9,000
|Clean
|$5,372
|$7,019
|$8,534
|Average
|$4,802
|$6,286
|$7,604
|Rough
|$4,231
|$5,553
|$6,673
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$7,983
|$9,673
|Clean
|$5,863
|$7,587
|$9,173
|Average
|$5,241
|$6,794
|$8,173
|Rough
|$4,618
|$6,001
|$7,172
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,589
|$9,757
|$11,785
|Clean
|$7,207
|$9,272
|$11,176
|Average
|$6,441
|$8,304
|$9,957
|Rough
|$5,676
|$7,335
|$8,738
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,052
|$9,136
|$11,084
|Clean
|$6,696
|$8,683
|$10,511
|Average
|$5,985
|$7,776
|$9,365
|Rough
|$5,274
|$6,869
|$8,219
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,309
|$8,216
|$9,995
|Clean
|$5,991
|$7,808
|$9,478
|Average
|$5,355
|$6,992
|$8,444
|Rough
|$4,719
|$6,177
|$7,411
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,048
|$10,102
|$12,031
|Clean
|$7,643
|$9,601
|$11,409
|Average
|$6,831
|$8,598
|$10,165
|Rough
|$6,019
|$7,595
|$8,921
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,139
|$9,153
|$11,040
|Clean
|$6,779
|$8,699
|$10,469
|Average
|$6,059
|$7,790
|$9,327
|Rough
|$5,339
|$6,881
|$8,186
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,074
|$9,063
|$10,925
|Clean
|$6,717
|$8,613
|$10,360
|Average
|$6,004
|$7,713
|$9,231
|Rough
|$5,290
|$6,813
|$8,101
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,672
|$8,654
|$10,505
|Clean
|$6,335
|$8,224
|$9,962
|Average
|$5,663
|$7,365
|$8,876
|Rough
|$4,990
|$6,506
|$7,790
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,099
|$9,153
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,741
|$8,699
|$10,502
|Average
|$6,026
|$7,790
|$9,356
|Rough
|$5,310
|$6,881
|$8,211
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,877
|$10,212
|$12,393
|Clean
|$7,480
|$9,705
|$11,752
|Average
|$6,686
|$8,691
|$10,470
|Rough
|$5,891
|$7,677
|$9,189
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,587
|$10,824
|$12,923
|Clean
|$8,154
|$10,287
|$12,255
|Average
|$7,288
|$9,212
|$10,918
|Rough
|$6,422
|$8,137
|$9,582
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,524
|$6,539
|$7,509
|Clean
|$5,245
|$6,214
|$7,121
|Average
|$4,688
|$5,565
|$6,345
|Rough
|$4,131
|$4,916
|$5,568
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,121
|$9,189
|$11,122
|Clean
|$6,762
|$8,733
|$10,547
|Average
|$6,044
|$7,820
|$9,397
|Rough
|$5,326
|$6,908
|$8,247
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,486
|$9,709
|$11,785
|Clean
|$7,109
|$9,227
|$11,176
|Average
|$6,354
|$8,263
|$9,957
|Rough
|$5,599
|$7,299
|$8,738
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,323
|$9,385
|$11,314
|Clean
|$6,954
|$8,920
|$10,729
|Average
|$6,216
|$7,988
|$9,559
|Rough
|$5,477
|$7,056
|$8,389