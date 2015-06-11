Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Passat Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Black
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    144,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $1,900

    $2,771 Below Market
  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Black
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Gray
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    69,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,994

  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Dark Blue
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    159,585 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,333

  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Black
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    175,687 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,600

  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Black
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    190,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 in Black
    2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6

    156,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,400

  • 2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo in Dark Blue
    2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo

    262,535 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,800

  • 2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion in Black
    2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion

    102,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 in Light Blue
    2006 Volkswagen Passat 3.6

    163,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,150

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Dark Blue
    2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    125,850 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Dark Blue
    2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    120,961 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,750

  • 2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion in Black
    2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion

    249,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,950

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition in Dark Blue
    2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition

    141,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition in Silver
    2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition

    145,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,193

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition
    2006 Volkswagen Passat Value Edition

    112,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,589

  • 2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T in Gray
    2006 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T

    141,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,950

  • 2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo in White
    2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo

    141,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4206 Reviews
Note on 2.0T Engine on 2006 till 2008.0 cars
Markus,11/06/2015
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
[Updated Review]: I have owned my 2007 VW Passat Wagon since 2008. Yes, I have experienced many of the quality issues that you can read about in the various reviews here, but most had happened early enough to be covered under my warranty However, here is a word of caution if your are considering the purchase of a 2006 -> early 2008 Passat with the 2.0T engine (engine code BPY). Issue #1: This engine uses a timing belt. You really should check if it has been replaced (along with the water pump), as most vehicles available now will have higher mileage. I knew about the timing belt all along when I bought the car, but when it became time to replace it, the dealership quote of $1200 to 1400 for this service was still painful. I ended up doing it myself (thank God for Youtube and Bentley Publishers), but it is quite an effort. I also had to replace the thermostat (due to an error code .... seems to be quite common at that age / mileage). This $38 part would cost several hundred dollars to replace if done at the dealer due to the complicated mounting location. Issue#2: Please do your own research on applicable Web forums: The BPY Engine drives the high pressure fuel pump from one of the camshafts. The fuel pump 'plunger' is driven by a dedicated cam lobe and VW had a manufacturing quality issue on a number of cars. Over time, a little part, called the 'cam follower' can wear out and cause the fuel pump to start grinding on the camshaft. I immediately checked this on my vehicle when I first read about this, and yes, my cam follower had failed. I was initially quite upset and had left a negative review here, but then learned that there is a warranty extension available. As a matter of fact, VW just replaced my camshaft, cam shaft follower and high pressure fuel pump with updated parts (so they acted responsibly. Thank you, VW). You still may want to check the condition of the cam follower if you are planning to purchase a 2006 - 2008.0 Passat. Starting with MY 2008.5, the engine was re - designed (no more timing belt and different design for actuating the high pressure fuel pump), so getting a slightly newer car may be worth the slightly higher price.
