Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
4,309 listings
- 144,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900$2,771 Below Market
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 69,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,994
- 159,585 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,333
- 175,687 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,600
- 190,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 156,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,400
- 262,535 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,800
- 102,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998
- 163,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,150
- 125,850 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 120,961 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,750
- 249,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,950
- 141,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 145,029 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,193
- 112,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,589
- 141,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,950
- 141,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
[Updated Review]: I have owned my 2007 VW Passat Wagon since 2008. Yes, I have experienced many of the quality issues that you can read about in the various reviews here, but most had happened early enough to be covered under my warranty However, here is a word of caution if your are considering the purchase of a 2006 -> early 2008 Passat with the 2.0T engine (engine code BPY). Issue #1: This engine uses a timing belt. You really should check if it has been replaced (along with the water pump), as most vehicles available now will have higher mileage. I knew about the timing belt all along when I bought the car, but when it became time to replace it, the dealership quote of $1200 to 1400 for this service was still painful. I ended up doing it myself (thank God for Youtube and Bentley Publishers), but it is quite an effort. I also had to replace the thermostat (due to an error code .... seems to be quite common at that age / mileage). This $38 part would cost several hundred dollars to replace if done at the dealer due to the complicated mounting location. Issue#2: Please do your own research on applicable Web forums: The BPY Engine drives the high pressure fuel pump from one of the camshafts. The fuel pump 'plunger' is driven by a dedicated cam lobe and VW had a manufacturing quality issue on a number of cars. Over time, a little part, called the 'cam follower' can wear out and cause the fuel pump to start grinding on the camshaft. I immediately checked this on my vehicle when I first read about this, and yes, my cam follower had failed. I was initially quite upset and had left a negative review here, but then learned that there is a warranty extension available. As a matter of fact, VW just replaced my camshaft, cam shaft follower and high pressure fuel pump with updated parts (so they acted responsibly. Thank you, VW). You still may want to check the condition of the cam follower if you are planning to purchase a 2006 - 2008.0 Passat. Starting with MY 2008.5, the engine was re - designed (no more timing belt and different design for actuating the high pressure fuel pump), so getting a slightly newer car may be worth the slightly higher price.
