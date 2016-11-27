Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
4,309 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,031 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,994$2,965 Below Market
- 20,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,485$3,205 Below Market
- 28,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,800$3,767 Below Market
- 30,903 miles
$13,985$3,455 Below Market
- 33,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,844$2,654 Below Market
- 32,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,485$2,617 Below Market
- 29,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,144$2,386 Below Market
- 87,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,981$2,636 Below Market
- 31,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,497$2,370 Below Market
- 34,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,992$2,328 Below Market
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium12,900 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900$1,784 Below Market
- 27,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,644$1,982 Below Market
- 42,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,444$2,396 Below Market
- 29,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,669$2,149 Below Market
- 34,626 miles
$12,500$2,484 Below Market
- 13,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,994$2,316 Below Market
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE30,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,888$2,040 Below Market
- 32,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Passat searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.566 Reviews
Report abuse
Adam,11/27/2016
R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I recently leased a 2017 Passat R-Line and I have to say I am surprised by how good it is. I'm pretty OCD and normally take a long time and make careful decisions. I cross-shopped it with other mid-size sedans, mainly the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata, Chevrolet Malibu, and Ford Fusion. Basically I rented or test drove all the main mid-sizers except the Subaru Legacy. In terms of handling, the Passat is middling. It is a bit bouncy and feels just a bit floaty at high speeds (over 80 mph, which is normal speed on SoCal freeways when not congested). Of all of them, the best driving were the Mazda 6, Ford Fusion, and Honda Accord, followed by the Malibu, Optima and Passat, with the Sonata bringing up the rear. In terms of comfort, however, by far the most comfortable was the Passat, both for the front seats and especially the crazy large backseats. It also feels very airy and the sight lines are very good (except to the direct rear, where high back headrests intrude a little). The little 1.8 liter turbo engine is a champ. It felt at least as powerful as the base engines in the other mid-sizers, and more powerful than some. Yeah, its 170 horsepower doesn't sound very impressive, but its 184 lb ft of torque is always there and gives really good oomph. I will check mpg when I've had it for longer. In terms of technology and infotainment, I would say the Passat ranks pretty well, but is not the best. The R-Line has the key safety features I was looking for: Wide angle rear camera, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and forward collision alert with emergency braking. The one feature it is missing which I wanted was adaptive cruise control - I would have needed to go up to the SE With Technology for that (I think Edmunds lists it in the normal SE, which seems to be a rare error by Edmunds). One possible safety issue: The headlights aren't the best. I have the halogens - the LED headlights are supposed to be a bit better, but mine doesn't have them. I can see fine with the halogens, but they aren't very bright and some people might wish for more brightness. In terms of looks, I would say the Passat is attractive from all angles, especially the back and side, although I think looks are really a matter of personal taste. Trunk space is very good - 15.9 cubic feet, and the space is very functional, plus the rear seats fold down 60/40. The main reason I chose the Passat was that, looked at as a whole package, I felt better about it than any of the others. It just feels extremely easy to live with, and also feels like a premium car but at a lower price than others on this list. There is nothing it doesn't do well, and some things it does great (did I mention the huge open airy comfortable cabin? Let me mention it again). Plus the dealership (Mossy VW in Escondido, CA) was more willing to work with me than other dealers. So I drove off with what I felt was the best car of the bunch, at the lowest price of the bunch, what's not to like? It's too new to give any reliability impressions - I might do that after I've had more time with the car.
Related Volkswagen Passat info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Nashua NH
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Erie PA
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Los Angeles CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta New Orleans LA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Springfield MO
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Arlington VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Nashville TN
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Charlotte NC
- Used Volkswagen Eos Springfield MA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2014 Tyler TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2010 Gilbert AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020