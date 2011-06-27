Vehicle overview

Our editors' love affair with the Volkswagen Passat dates back a decade. Following a seminal redesign in 1998, this midsize sedan and wagon duo became the ones to beat in the family car class -- if not in annual sales, then in out-and-out desirability. It wasn't just that the Passat looked different from mainstream Japanese- and domestic-brand competitors, or that its cabin was trimmed to luxury-car standards. It was the way this VW drove. Its crisp steering and solid road manners gave it a level of character rarely seen in this practicality-driven vehicle class. If the Passat had a weakness, it was its slightly too snug interior, and Volkswagen addressed this in a 2006 makeover during which the car grew 3 inches wider. Although today's VW Passat lacks the tidy geometric proportions of the late '90s car, it has as much real-world passenger room as most rivals and retains a unique personality.

Prices have edged up steadily with the midsize VW's rise in popularity, though, and many shoppers will be surprised to find that a V6-equipped 2008 Volkswagen Passat starts out around $36,000. Fortunately, the base four-cylinder engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter good for 200 horsepower, provides perfectly acceptable performance and much better gas mileage. Although Volkswagen has reformulated the trim levels for 2008 (adding cute identifiers like "Komfort" and "Lux"), the base model (now called "Turbo") remains the best value and offers all the equipment most families will need. In addition, enthusiast types should note that only the base-trim VW Passat is eligible for a manual gearbox. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive system remains an option for buyers needing winter-weather capability, but given the near-$40K price of admission, you'd be wise to investigate the alternatives, including the VW group's own Audi A4 Quattro, along with any number of crossover SUVs, before committing.

As much as we like the current Volkswagen Passat, from its meticulously crafted cabin to its engaging dynamics, this car is the high-end option in a vehicle class patronized by consumers who worry about mortgage payments and preschool tuition. For those running on tighter budgets, the Honda Accord (redesigned for 2008), Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry will undoubtedly seem like better values. You can equip all of them with powerful and relatively fuel-efficient V6 engines for about what you'd spend on a comparably equipped four-cylinder Passat sedan. The competition isn't as heated among wagons, but the Dodge Magnum, Subaru Outback and redesigned Volvo XC70 are all worth checking out as lower-cost alternatives. All that said, we have no doubt that many consumers will determine that the 2008 Volkswagen Passat, thanks to its elegant and smart design, continues to be a very desirable choice for a family sedan or wagon.