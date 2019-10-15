2020 Nissan Maxima Review

Sports car aficionados might scoff at Nissan labeling the 2020 Nissan Maxima as a four-door sports car — two more doors than a sports car should have, they would say — but the claim isn't entirely without merit. The Maxima handles with more verve than many of its midsize sedan rivals, and its standard V6 engine generates a healthy 300 horsepower. Plus, it comes from the same company that makes the world-beating GT-R Nismo and legendary 370Z sports cars, so there's a bona-fide legacy in the claim. Beyond the Maxima's sharp design and bold grille, you'll find a comfortable cabin with intuitive controls, stylish trim and, in the case of the SR trim level, a combination of leather upholstery, simulated-suede seat inserts and contrasting orange stitching. Few things change for 2020, but the Maxima adds several driver aids and improved ride and handling to the standard equipment list and a sunroof to the SR model. It's the Maxima's dual sport-and-luxury concept that explains its primary appeal but also reveals its flaws. There are rivals that are roomier, carry more cargo, and offer similar performance for much less money. The Maxima also trails even its own family sedan counterpart, the Nissan Altima, when it comes to up-to-date infotainment tech and driver aids. But if you're seeking a performance-oriented sedan with impressive abilities on a twisting road, the Maxima is worth a look.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Maxima offers an appealing bridge to luxury sedans with sporty handling, above-average performance and a classy interior. Yet despite its ample mass, this midsize sedan doesn't offer a lot of space for either passengers or things. Many rivals also deliver better tech and more features for less money.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Maxima isn't quite the "four-door sports car" that Nissan claims. It's not even really a sport sedan. But it is a sporty midsize sedan, with above-average handling and strong acceleration from a V6 engine. Oddly, the Maxima feels heavy at low speeds but lighter and more agile as speed increases.



This sensation largely comes down to the steering feel. In many cars it's the opposite — lighter at parking-lot speeds and heavier with at higher speeds. In turns and corners, the Maxima's dynamic limits are fairly low, but the car communicates well enough that drivers can be confident not to overstep them. Overall, this Nissan is a friendly and easy car to drive.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Maxima's quiet cabin — a joint effort involving acoustic glass, ample sound-deadening materials and active noise-canceling — gives the sedan a premium feel out on the road. The ride is firm and controlled, and the suspension does well at absorbing bumps and road imperfections. (A firmer sport suspension is available for drivers willing to trade ride comfort for sharper handling.) Overall, the Maxima rides better than most midsize family sedans and more like an entry-level luxury car.



The Maxima's seats also straddle the line between sporty support and long-distance comfort. They'll keep you in place through fast corners but remain comfortable for long stretches.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Maxima's interior looks great, the controls are easy to use, and the infotainment system's structure is logical. But there's a price to pay for the Maxima's sleek exterior design. Passenger space is limited, and the cabin feels small. Front passengers get decent headroom, but intrusions in the footwells and high armrests make things feel cramped.



Rear passengers endure even less legroom and headroom. And getting in and out of the Maxima, particularly for those in the rear seat, is more work than it should be. Visibility also leaves something to be desired, and the front corners of the car are hard to judge. Useful side mirrors and safety aids help for awareness.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Nissan's technology features are easy to use, but aside from up to two USB-C ports (in addition to two regular ones) and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the infotainment feels dated and behind the curve. The stereo and touchscreen are adequate, especially if you like bass, but other midsize sedans cost less and offer more fully featured systems and better audio.



Most basic infotainment features can be controlled through voice command, but we found the system finicky about word choice and phrasing. Driver aids are also limited. Adaptive cruise control works well and can bring the car to a complete stop, but Nissan's innovative ProPilot package isn't offered.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Considering the Maxima's size, its overall cargo capacity is disappointing. The Maxima lags behind similarly sized cars in both small-item storage and trunk space, but the trunk has a wide and low opening, which makes for easy loading. Additional useful features include holding hooks for hanging shopping bags and in-trunk pull tabs to release the fold-down seats.



The Maxima has four clearly marked lower car-seat anchors across the back seat and sufficient space for most car seats. The downside is the sloping rear door opening that will require some parental contortions for access.

How economical is it? 6.5

At 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway), the Maxima falls short of midsize competitors with upgraded engines. In our time with the car, we had trouble matching EPA numbers, falling short even of the city mpg number. The fact that 91 octane is recommended adds even more cost.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Maxima tries to thread a line between a near-luxury car and one that delivers better-than-average performance. It doesn't quite succeed at either. Sure, the interior looks nice with a veneer of luxury and many touch points covered in soft or premium materials. It also offers a measure of sophisticated handling and performance, but nothing you can't get from another competitor for less money.

Wildcard 8.0

The Maxima manages to capture a sense of luxury and sportiness in an accessible package, even if it doesn't quite excel at either. It's a car designed to make the driver feel good. Largely it succeeds, even if it's far from the best value.

Which Maxima does Edmunds recommend?

Chances are that if you're looking at the Maxima, you want something that rides and handles like a sports car. In that case, we'd opt for the SR. It comes with retuned suspension dampers, stiffer springs and a larger front stabilizer bar to optimize the car's handling ability. It also has paddle shifters to give some control of the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) back to the driver.

Nissan Maxima models

The 2020 Nissan Maxima sedan comes in five trim levels: S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum.