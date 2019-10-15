2020 Nissan Maxima
What’s new
- Safety Shield 360 package is now standard
- Ride and handling updates for all trims
- Midlevel SR trim gets a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera
- Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Well-made and attractive cabin
- Tech controls are easy to use
- Sharp handling for a midsize sedan
- The back seat and trunk aren't very spacious
- The ride is firm, and even firmer in the SR trim
2020 Nissan Maxima Review
Sports car aficionados might scoff at Nissan labeling the 2020 Nissan Maxima as a four-door sports car — two more doors than a sports car should have, they would say — but the claim isn't entirely without merit. The Maxima handles with more verve than many of its midsize sedan rivals, and its standard V6 engine generates a healthy 300 horsepower. Plus, it comes from the same company that makes the world-beating GT-R Nismo and legendary 370Z sports cars, so there's a bona-fide legacy in the claim.
Beyond the Maxima's sharp design and bold grille, you'll find a comfortable cabin with intuitive controls, stylish trim and, in the case of the SR trim level, a combination of leather upholstery, simulated-suede seat inserts and contrasting orange stitching. Few things change for 2020, but the Maxima adds several driver aids and improved ride and handling to the standard equipment list and a sunroof to the SR model.
It's the Maxima's dual sport-and-luxury concept that explains its primary appeal but also reveals its flaws. There are rivals that are roomier, carry more cargo, and offer similar performance for much less money. The Maxima also trails even its own family sedan counterpart, the Nissan Altima, when it comes to up-to-date infotainment tech and driver aids. But if you're seeking a performance-oriented sedan with impressive abilities on a twisting road, the Maxima is worth a look.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
This sensation largely comes down to the steering feel. In many cars it's the opposite — lighter at parking-lot speeds and heavier with at higher speeds. In turns and corners, the Maxima's dynamic limits are fairly low, but the car communicates well enough that drivers can be confident not to overstep them. Overall, this Nissan is a friendly and easy car to drive.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Maxima's seats also straddle the line between sporty support and long-distance comfort. They'll keep you in place through fast corners but remain comfortable for long stretches.
How’s the interior?7.0
Rear passengers endure even less legroom and headroom. And getting in and out of the Maxima, particularly for those in the rear seat, is more work than it should be. Visibility also leaves something to be desired, and the front corners of the car are hard to judge. Useful side mirrors and safety aids help for awareness.
How’s the tech?7.0
Most basic infotainment features can be controlled through voice command, but we found the system finicky about word choice and phrasing. Driver aids are also limited. Adaptive cruise control works well and can bring the car to a complete stop, but Nissan's innovative ProPilot package isn't offered.
How’s the storage?7.0
The Maxima has four clearly marked lower car-seat anchors across the back seat and sufficient space for most car seats. The downside is the sloping rear door opening that will require some parental contortions for access.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Maxima does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Maxima models
The 2020 Nissan Maxima sedan comes in five trim levels: S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum.
All models come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 261 lb-ft of torque) that drives the front wheels through a CVT automatic.
The S has a robust list of standard features, including adjustable driving modes, power-adjustable front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Infotainment tech includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Standard safety systems include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and automatic rear braking.
The Maxima SV adds a few more comforts, such as heated front seats, leather upholstery, navigation and adaptive cruise control, while the SL goes further with a panoramic sunroof, upgraded Bose sound system and active cabin noise-canceling, among other items.
The SR is considered the lineup's sport model, and with that comes a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters, along with luxury features such as ventilated front seats, a surround-view parking camera, simulated-suede seat inserts and lane keeping assist.
The top-trim Platinum skips the SR's performance add-ons, but it keeps the ventilated front seats and adds a few other luxury touches, including memory settings for driver preferences and upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Maxima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
All car types are just right for some individuals, and not for others. I've owned my 2020 Maxima for over 90 days, and I am very happy with it. I went for the SV trim which has most of the bells and whistles, including leather seating and navigation, but doesn't have some of the items that have little or no value for me. Safety wise, it has more than I know what to do with, Intelligent cruise control, Intelligent forward colllision warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Lane departure warning, Blind spot warning, Rear cross traffic alert (has come in handy several times), rear view monitor, Traffic sign recognition (can glance at my dashboard and see what the last traffic speed sign was, in case you missed it) and much more. As far as handling goes, I'd compare it to a sumo wrestler, it's big, but agille, the car can handle cornering like a smaller car, and the ride is very good on level surfaces, not wallowy, it's firm but not harsh, so in bad pavement some of the bumps come through. Acceleration is excellent, and I've yet to notice any bad behavior from the CVT transmission as some reviews state. In sport mode handling is like a laser, solid and more sport-sedan like, a bit too stiff for uneven pavement. Don't believe reviews that say that the steering is hard for parking, they probably left the car in sport mode. As for space, I'm six foot tall and have plenty of room, including headroom, if you're taller I wouldn't recommend getting the moonroof, because it takes away from headroom. As for looks, it is a looker. I've caught people admiring it at parking lots, and several times cars in the fast lane slow down to look at the logo in the rear. I got the pearl white paint, which is extra $, but this car shows off very well with it. Initial quality has been excellent, no problems of any type; my biggest challenge has been reading the thick booklets that explain how to use all the features. Although the car is large the interior is not cavernous, more like a mid-sized Kia Optima or so. That's why some reviews list it as a mid-size and other reviews list it as a full-size. For me, the size means safety, it is top rated in that area, and I don't have a big family or a car pool where I need to routinely carry around a lot of passengers. The trunk is pretty good size and the back seats fold down to carry long items. So far the only complaint is the size and shape of the center console, which is too deep so it makes finding items difficult, I would galdly give up one of the two cup holders to get a better shape for the console, but that is a minor issue. In review, it is not a car you will see every five minutes; so there is somewhat of an exclusive feeling. It looks, feels and performs as a premium sedan, but without the luxury brand baggage.
Features & Specs
|Platinum 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$41,840
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 SR 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$41,650
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 SL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$38,840
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.5 SV 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$36,650
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Maxima safety features:
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Works with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact of a front collision.
- Intelligent Around-View Monitor
- Provides a 360-degree, top-down view of the Maxima to help when parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
Nissan Maxima vs. the competition
Nissan Maxima vs. Toyota Camry
When Toyota last redesigned the Camry, it made an effort to make it sportier and less appliance-like. The styling is bolder and, with the XSE V6, you get strong performance. The Camry also boasts a bigger back seat and trunk. At the upper trim levels, the Maxima has a nicer interior and still maintains its sporty edge. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.
Nissan Maxima vs. Honda Accord
These two are the sporty competitors, but their approaches are different. The Accord is a more mainstream offering, with entry-level Accords being less expensive but less powerful. Our comparison gets more interesting when you consider something like the Accord Sport 2.0T. It has a strong turbocharged engine and an available manual transmission. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Nissan Maxima vs. Volkswagen Passat
The Passat is nearly everything the Maxima isn't. It's neither sporty nor particularly fast, but it is exceptionally roomy (especially in the back seat) and costs much less than the Maxima. If anything, the Passat simply lacks any real character. Its design is classic, while the Maxima's bold grille and design are meant to get noticed. The Passat's simple, no-nonsense approach is also a strength, but it disappears behind the more exuberant Maxima.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Maxima a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Maxima?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Maxima:
- Safety Shield 360 package is now standard
- Ride and handling updates for all trims
- Midlevel SR trim gets a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera
- Part of the eighth Maxima generation introduced for 2015
Is the Nissan Maxima reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Maxima a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Maxima?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Maxima is the 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,450.
Other versions include:
- Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $41,840
- 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $41,650
- 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,840
- 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,650
- 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,450
What are the different models of Nissan Maxima?
More about the 2020 Nissan Maxima
2020 Nissan Maxima Overview
The 2020 Nissan Maxima is offered in the following submodels: Maxima Sedan. Available styles include Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Maxima?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Maxima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Maxima 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Maxima.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Maxima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Maxima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Maxima?
2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $7,401 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,401 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,364.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 17.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $7,156 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,156 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,610.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 18% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,713 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,713 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,862.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 17.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,085. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,927 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,927 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,158.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 19.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,519 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,519 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,056.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 15.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Maximas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Maxima for sale near. There are currently 54 new 2020 Maximas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,510 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Maxima. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,418 on a used or CPO 2020 Maxima available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Maximas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Maxima for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,171.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,601.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Maxima?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
