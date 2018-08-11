Used 2018 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me
- 14,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,890$2,366 Below Market
Rite Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
,Rite Cars Inc, Used car dealer stands behind each and every vehicle, Come and See why we are better than other dealers included in purchase price. All of our vehicles include a vehicle history report. We Accept all applications and arrange Financing for all our customers regardless of your past credit history. All advertised prices exclude registration, taxes, title and dealer fees .please see dealer for more details. Please come prepared to take your car home same day. We will make your visit a very pleasant experience to remember. We have a large selection of vehicles in stock. To confirm availability of a vehicle advertised, please contact the dealership at (631) 884-2800. We believe in full disclosure. Come see the difference in buying a Pre-owned car from Rite Cars Inc, with a huge inventory, Conveniently Located in Suffolk county of Long Island by train or Drive just 20 miles from New York City. Huge customer parking and Customer waiting lounge. Visit our website for more details. www.ritecars.com SE HABLA ESPANOL. All offers subject to change: Customers must present a copy of this advertisement to receive the internet price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM3JKA89282
Stock: A89282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,995$3,169 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2018 Ford 250 SWB Transit Cargo Van !! Backup Camera!! Climate Control!!! And so much more!! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM6JKA98400
Stock: A98400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,999$2,640 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Ford Transit T-250 XL Cargo Van is displayed in Oxford White. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 275hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive van provides impressive cargo capacity, reasonable fuel economy, and distinctive styling enhanced by chrome trim, running boards, a passenger-side sliding door, and rear swing-out doors with windows.Our Transit T-250 XL's cargo area includes a pre-installed bulkhead to separate the passenger compartment, a protective floor covering, and a variety of useful storage options to help you work as efficiently as possible. You will also find cloth-trimmed seats, air conditioning, and an AM/FM radio with an Aux input for your convenience.Our Ford offers a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help you and your cargo stay out of harm's way. Our Transit will help you get the most out of your investment and make every drive more pleasant! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM2JKA64794
Stock: 115488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 15,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,888$2,171 Below Market
Champion Auto Sales - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM1JKA89914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,996$2,318 Below Market
Gem City Ford Lincoln - Quincy / Illinois
ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN ! ... T250 LOW ROOF 130 inch WB ! ... FIXED REAR AND SIDE DOOR GLASS ! ... POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP ! ... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY ! ... CRUISE ! ... 4 SPEAKER STEREO ! ... REAR CAMERA ! ... CARGO PACKAGE : (Front Cargo Divider with side tie downs and Rubber Floor Mat) ! ... ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ! ... FACTORY WARRANTY ! ... 2018 Ford Transit-250 LR CARGO VAN, RWD, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Oxford White, Charcoal Cloth Front Bucket Seats ... Order Code 101A - 9000# GVW Package - 3.73 Axle Ratio - Fixed Rear-Door/Fixed Pass-Side Cargo-Door Glass - Exterior Upgrade Package - chrome headlamp trim / grille and grille surround - 16' black steel wheels with silver-styled covers - Charcoal Cloth Dual Bucket Seats - Driver Passenger Side Thorax Airbags - Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags - Cruise Control w/Message Center - Rear Door Scuff Plate Kit - Stereo with 4 Speakers - Power windows - Remote keyless entry - Panic alarm - Exterior Parking Camera Rear - Power door mirrors - Illuminated entry â ' Tilt and Telescoping steering wheel - Variably intermittent wipers ... Recent Arrival ! ... Odometer is 2027 miles below market average ! ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM2JKB16679
Stock: PT1241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 20,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,678
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence. Hiley Acura, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal. ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. We save you an average of over $900 vs. Our largest competitors every day! Come visit us at 3125 NE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137 or shop at your own pace with hileyacura.com. Hiley Acura - with the highest quality local trades you can find, thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians and priced below Kelley Blue Book. Our customer comes first philosophy has made Hiley Acura one of the top dealerships in the nation. 2018 Ford Transit-250 Oxford White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM3JKA46532
Stock: P1809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 31,944 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,997$3,723 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2018 Ford Transit Van 3dr T-250 148 Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CM8JKA52372
Stock: WA52372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 38,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,997$2,217 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2018 Ford Transit T-250 XL Cargo Van comes to you in stylish Oxford White. Motivated by a 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 275hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive van provides incredible cargo capacity, reasonable fuel economy, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome trim, running boards, a passenger-side sliding door, and rear swing-out doors with windows.Our Transit T-250 XL's cargo area includes a pre-installed bulkhead to separate the passenger compartment, a protective floor covering, and a variety of useful storage options to help you work as efficiently as possible. You will also find cloth-trimmed seats, air conditioning, and an AM/FM radio with an Aux input for your convenience.Our Ford offers a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help you and your cargo stay out of harm's way. Our Transit will help you get the most out of your investment and make every drive more pleasant! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM0JKA98474
Stock: 115489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 6,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$24,390$1,276 Below Market
Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 Ford Transit Van include: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 6,609! REDUCED FROM $28,995! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, PEWTER VINYL DUAL BUCKET SEATS. WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. OPTION PACKAGES: PEWTER VINYL DUAL BUCKET SEATS 2-way manual driver and front passenger seats and driver inboard armrest (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The Transit is much easier to drive and far less trucklike than past work vans. The steering is responsive, there's a relatively tight turning circle, and even the ride is much better." -Edmunds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM9JKB17300
Stock: P2583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 16,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2018 Ford Transit Van 3dr T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, Center Console - Partial with storage, Front seat type - Bucket, Rear-wheel drive, Video Monitor Location - Front Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM8JKA59257
Stock: 35124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 16,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACK-UP CAMERA, 1-OWNER, REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# JKA98808 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $250 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This rear wheel drive 2018 Ford Transit Van Base features an impressive 3.7l v6 ti-vct 24v Engine with a White Exterior with a Charcoal Interior. With only 16,505 miles this 2018 Ford Transit Van is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# JKA98808 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2018 Ford Transit Van Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Ford Transit Van Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Ford Transit Van comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.7l v6 ti-vct 24v engine, an 6-speed automatic with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Airbag On/Off Switch
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM3JKA98808
Stock: JKA98808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 33,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$19,650$2,414 Below Market
LKL Motors - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2ZM4JKA56376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,820
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CG5JKA00580
Stock: 10432991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 17,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2018 Ford Transit Van 3dr T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, Center Console - Partial with storage, Front seat type - Bucket, Rear-wheel drive, Video Monitor Location - Front Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZMXJKA59258
Stock: 35128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 30,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,389$1,177 Below Market
Titan Auto Sales - Worth / Illinois
Buy with confidence from our AAA++ rated business. Come in and see why our Quality, Prices and Reputation can't be beat. Also check out our hundreds of positive google reviews. Purchase with confidence from a quality driven dealer in business over 15 years. We offer the nicest pre-driven vehicles your hard earned money can buy. NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM - Titan offers financing for any type of credit. Titan offers NO HAGGLE pricing thousands below KBB fair market value! TRADES WELCOMED! At Titan we strive to sell the highest quality cars at the best possible price. CALL TITAN TODAY - 708-671-9140 - TO FIND OUT WHY OUR CARS AND TRUCKS ARE THE BEST IN THE MARKET! Titan Auto Sales in Worth IL serves the vehicle needs of Southwest Suburban Chicago. We offer all quality makes and models at the best possible price. Our finance department specializes in easy financing for ratings of all kinds: good average or bad credit. Trust our service facility at 11201 S. Harlem Ave. in Worth IL to get your car, truck or SUV into perfect shape! We pledge to provide outstanding customer service and a buying experience that is second to none. Come see why we've had thousands of satisfied customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM9JKA65231
Stock: R4086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,999$1,208 Below Market
Maguire Chevrolet Ithaca - Ithaca / New York
Are you starting a new business? Maybe you are looking for a vehicle that can be used to transport your materials? Then this 2018 Ford Transit 150 could be what you have been searching for. Imagine taking your vocation to the next level by advertising on the sides of this Transit. There is plenty of space to broadcast your business name on the doors. This vehicle also offers a rear parking camera. So backing in or out of a customer's house or business will be a breeze. Remote keyless entry will be helpful when re-entering your vehicle with your hands full of important documents or materials. This feature allows you to enter without the fob in your hand. Please, DONT MISS OUT on this amazing deal. Grab the phone and call the Used Car Superstore at 607-272-9292 and schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE1ZM7JKA17013
Stock: XM3213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 21,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,936$725 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
Rear Wheel Drive Power Steering ABS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Steel Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Conventional Spare Tire Power Mirror(s) Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Bucket Seats Adjustable Steering Wheel Keyless Entry Power Door Locks A/C Vinyl Seats Bucket Seats Power Windows Power Door Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Traction Control Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1YM3JKA63430
Stock: 1395610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 29,266 milesFair Deal
$24,000
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
Cold air conditioning, security gate, cloth interior, rear vision camera, rubber / vinyl flooring, assist steps. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZMXJKA88999
Stock: JKA88999P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
