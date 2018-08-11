Used 2018 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me

1,022 listings
Transit Van Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,022 listings
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    14,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,890

    $2,366 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    28,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $3,169 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    19,809 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $2,640 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    15,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,888

    $2,171 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    21,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,996

    $2,318 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    20,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,678

    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof

    31,944 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,997

    $3,723 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    38,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,997

    $2,217 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    6,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,390

    $1,276 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    16,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,999

    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    16,505 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $24,900

    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    33,023 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,650

    $2,414 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof

    48,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,820

    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    17,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,999

    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    30,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,389

    $1,177 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    47,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $1,208 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    21,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,936

    $725 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    29,266 miles
    Fair Deal

    $24,000

    

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Van

Read recent reviews for the Ford Transit Van
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Feels smaller than it really is.
Ed,11/08/2018
350 Medium Roof w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.

