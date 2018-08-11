Used 2018 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2018 Ford Transit T-250 XL Cargo Van comes to you in stylish Oxford White. Motivated by a 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 275hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive van provides incredible cargo capacity, reasonable fuel economy, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome trim, running boards, a passenger-side sliding door, and rear swing-out doors with windows.Our Transit T-250 XL's cargo area includes a pre-installed bulkhead to separate the passenger compartment, a protective floor covering, and a variety of useful storage options to help you work as efficiently as possible. You will also find cloth-trimmed seats, air conditioning, and an AM/FM radio with an Aux input for your convenience.Our Ford offers a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help you and your cargo stay out of harm's way. Our Transit will help you get the most out of your investment and make every drive more pleasant! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYR1YM0JKA98474

Stock: 115489

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020