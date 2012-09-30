Used 2012 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,696 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Acadia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    143,513 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,677

    $2,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in White
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    162,769 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,411

    $2,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    101,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,424

    $2,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    141,507 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,990

    $2,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    157,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,991

    $1,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    118,812 miles

    $12,395

    $2,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    111,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in White
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    97,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SL in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SL

    84,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,788

    $1,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    162,033 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLE in White
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLE

    135,193 miles

    $8,223

    $3,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    113,896 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,487

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Dark Red
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    127,547 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $2,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    145,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in White
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    98,489 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    $5,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    90,658 miles

    $14,732

    $1,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia Denali

    126,205 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,975

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    102,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,499

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2012 GMC Acadia

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.242 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (24%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (17%)
  • 1
    (19%)
Many great features, just one that's worrying me
megant,09/30/2012
We purchased out Acadia in June of this year. I'd had a Honda Pilot for 5 years, and while I really liked it, I wanted bucket seats in the second row and third row seating that was more easily accessible and was comfortable for adults-basically a minivan interior for seating without looking like a "mom-mobile" on the outside. The Acadia met these goals very nicely. We've put a lot of miles on it with our 9 year old son and it's been a very comfy ride. It's a beautiful vehicle, but the engine worries me. It can really hesitate when speeding up from a dead stop or slow speed-scary. It also isn't nearly as smooth in acceleration as my Honda was-a bit sluggish. A+ on everything but the engine-C.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Acadia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Acadia info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings