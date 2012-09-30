Used 2012 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
- 143,513 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,677$2,746 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
One look at this GMC Acadia and you will just know, this is your ride. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 143,513 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Acadia is one really great deal. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind.Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this GMC Acadia. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted GMC Acadia. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped GMC Acadia.The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept.We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner.Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This SUV is beneath the BLUE BOOK value.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Greenway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVREDXCJ201224
Stock: 201224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,411$2,924 Below Market
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. This GMC Acadia is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Rear Climate Package, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, DVD Entertainment System, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 6 Disc CD Changer, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Moldings w/Chrome Insert, Denali Specific Acoustic Insulation Package, Denali Specific Body-Color Rocker Molding, Denali Specific Double Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tips, Denali Specific Front & Rear Body-Color Fascias, Denali Specific Illuminated Sill Plate, Digital Compass Display, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Front & Rear Body-Color Wheel Flares, Front fog lights, Heads-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, High-Intenstity Discharge Projector Low Beam Headlamps, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integral Spotter Blind-Zone Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium Carpeted Front 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Cargo Area Audio System Controls, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, Variable Effort Power Steering.2012 GMC Acadia Denali White Diamond TricoatThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED1CJ298813
Stock: 203901B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 101,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,424$2,240 Below Market
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVRED8CJ181667
Stock: 490621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 141,507 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990$2,403 Below Market
Mills Ford - Baxter / Minnesota
HEATED SEATS, Hands free bluetooth, *Bluetooth*, 3RD ROW SEVEN PASSENGER, Backup Camera, 20" 6 Double-Spoke Chrome Wheels, 2-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Acoustical Insulation Package, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Carpeted Removable Front 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats, Digital Compass Display, Double Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tips, Emergency communication system, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integral Spotter Blind-Zone Mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Preferred Package, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Ride & Handling Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering.2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickAcoustical Insulation Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (2-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Carpeted Removable Front 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats, Digital Compass Display, Double Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tips, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integral Spotter Blind-Zone Mirrors, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, and Variable Effort Power Steering), Preferred Package (Bluetooth® For Phone, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Vehicle Start, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), 20" 6 Double-Spoke Chrome Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Emergency communication system, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Ride & Handling Suspension, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port-Receptacle, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVRED0CJ111063
Stock: 1A200245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 157,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,991$1,987 Below Market
Midwest Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVRED8CJ238837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,812 miles
$12,395$2,391 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2012 GMC Acadia Denali AWD. Clean car-fax! It has options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, luggage rack, power seats, rear bucket seats, power sunroof, rear entertainment, navigation system, back-up camera, towing package, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED4CJ214709
Stock: 214709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 111,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$1,908 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2012 GMC Acadia Denali FWD. 2 owner Acadia with a Clean car-fax! Has over 28 service records! It has options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, luggage rack, power seats, rear bucket seats, power sunroof, back-up camera, towing package, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRTED3CJ264232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,740 Below Market
Bredemann Ford in Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
23,000 MILES UNDER MARKET AVERAGE!! LOADED WITH OPTIONS!! AWD, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Leather Heated and Cooled Bucket Seats, Heads Up Display, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bose 10 Speaker Stereo System, Bluetooth, HID Headlights, and Much Much More...Call Now!!Here at Bredemann Ford in Glenview, we have earned the top rating from the Better Business Bureau! We offer 35+ free Service Loaners reserved strictly for our valued clients that have purchased vehicles from us, extended service hours for your convenience, thorough interior and exterior complimentary car wash with every service visit and Bredemann family members that are committed to your total satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED4CJ211521
Stock: FP8704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 84,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,788$1,136 Below Market
Ed Morse Cadillac of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY CLEAN AND SANITIZED *Free vehicle delivery up to 100 miles, then $1 per mile up to a 1,000-mile maximum distance Acadia SL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Quicksilver Metallic, Ebony w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim. 2012 GMC Acadia SL Quicksilver Metallic Odometer is 49268 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Acoustical Insulation Package, Preferred Package (Bluetooth For Phone, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Vehicle Start, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), Acadia SL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Quicksilver Metallic, Ebony w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Black Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Carpeted Removable Front 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats, CD player, Constant Effort Power Steering, Delay-off headlights, Double Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tips, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRNED1CJ212352
Stock: DU2144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 162,033 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 GMC Acadia. This GMC Acadia SLT2 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. The GMC Acadia SLT2 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2012 GMC Acadia: Style meets practicality with the GMC Acadia, which is closely related to the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. At 205 inches long, the Acadia is larger than many crossover rivals, like the Ford Edge or Toyota Highlander. The 2012 GMC Acadia has a smooth eye-catching exterior, highlighted by the big twin-port, chrome-rimmed front grille and projector-beam headlights -- a look intended to fit into the new corporate look of GM. The Acadia is once again a Top Safety Pick from The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and it once again receives ?excellent' ratings in federal government crash tests. MSRP starts at just under $33,000. Mileage performance is 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway with the front-wheel drivetrain and 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway in all-wheel drive form. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency, A multi-passenger vehicle with soft, car-like styling, top safety ratings, comfortable ride, and roomy interior Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSED9CJ216227
Stock: CJ216227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 135,193 miles
$8,223$3,612 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2012 GMC Acadia SLE FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Summit WhiteAwards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRPED6CJ208082
Stock: T2462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 113,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,487$2,620 Below Market
Chevrolet of Homewood - Homewood / Illinois
AWD, ebony Leather. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * ALG Best Residual ValueSmart shoppers shop Chevrolet of Homewood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED7CJ238406
Stock: 17094N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-20-2018
- 127,547 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$2,547 Below Market
Lugoff Toyota - Lugoff / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRED6CJ219224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$2,233 Below Market
Diamond Auto - Ramsey / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTEDXCJ385027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,489 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999$5,054 Below Market
Prestige Imports Auto Sales - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED2CJ242525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,658 miles
$14,732$1,965 Below Market
Smart Toyota of Quad Cities - Davenport / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED1CJ133649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,975$2,029 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC - La Grange / Kentucky
2012 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI All Wheel Drive / AWD, 3rd Row / Third Row, Local Trade In, AWD, ebony Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Internet price does not include tax, license, and dealer installed options. *Get your personalized quote and schedule your free test drive* >>> CALL (502) 565 - 4571INTERNET PRICE INCLUDES $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT AND $500 TRADE ASSIST CREDIT. Customer must finance with lender provided by Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. CUSTOMER MUST CONTRACT IN DEALERSHIPS BUSINESS OFFICE USING THE DEALERâ S LENDER OF CHOICE TO RECEIVE $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT. CUSTOMER MUST TRADE IN A 2010 MODEL OR NEWER VEHICLE to receive $500 TRADE ASSISTANCE CREDIT. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price, special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Prior sales are excluded. Proudly serving: LaGrange, Louisville, Shelbyville, Simpsonville, Frankfort, Elizabethtown, Carrollton, Sparta, Lexington, Georgetown, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Madison, Crestwood, Cincinnati, and all of greater Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED6CJ212427
Stock: 20574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 102,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,499$1,392 Below Market
Silas Deane Auto - Rocky Hill / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVRED1CJ101173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia
- 5(24%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(17%)
- 1(19%)
