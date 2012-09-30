Used 2012 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

One look at this GMC Acadia and you will just know, this is your ride. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 143,513 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Acadia is one really great deal. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind.Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this GMC Acadia. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted GMC Acadia. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped GMC Acadia.The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept.We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner.Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This SUV is beneath the BLUE BOOK value.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Greenway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKVREDXCJ201224

Stock: 201224

Certified Pre-Owned: No

