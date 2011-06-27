Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews
Great fun & economical car.
Looks great, responsive in acceleration, handling, and braking. Had it about a month. Previous cars were Camry XLE V6 and Infiniti I30. VW has a 110+ wheelbase which gives it a better ride than my Camry. The 2.0 TDI is responsive - 3.9 torque and breaks loose if not careful. Ride is quiet on 18" wheels. Previous reviewer got a Base model, with a 5 cylinder engine. If he paid $32k it was well over List Price!
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium, Automatic: 3 Months / 7K Miles
Researching The Cost: I researched and test drove many vehicles, including Ford Fusion Hybrid, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Lexus Hybrids, Honda Hybrids and even some fuel efficient Buicks. I considered that if I was going to get a car that had great gas mileage, then the sticker price had also better make sense. I didnt want to pay an extra $8k for a car that would save me only $2k in fuel costs. So, it had to make sense base upon sticker price, residual value and fuel economy. The Passat came out ahead because the car was less expensive than the others (even loaded), and had an acceptable high fuel economy.
Pleasing Passat Performance...
I needed and affordable sedan with good room for kids and extended family and looked at Accord,Mazda 6,Fusion and Passat. I also was shopping for a real discount beyond True-Car prices the decision was then left to 2 choices..Accord/Passat. I drove both Accord Sport/EX and Passat Wolfsburg/SE w/roof and noticed that the Passat was a bit quieter on the road and offered a nicer stereo Hwy ride than the Accord. I also has read about the CVT shudder and didn't want to have to deal that as a potential issue. When making a final decision I found VW was more aggressive with incentives of about $4000, rates of 0-1% and more for my trade.. Part 2...The Passat continues to give trouble free performance. the average mpg went up 29.2. Quiet,roomy and controlled it proves move often than not it is a people pleaser. Friends now understand my reason for purchase...I would without reservation recommend a Passat 1.8T to others.. It does so many things so very well.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Unmatched TDI mileage, huge and comfortable, early build quality worries
1) Mileage: You will get blown away - the EPA numbers are junk (as usual) but in the opposite direction of gas cars. Here you get more, a lot MORE than claimed. Note: Hybrids will always outperform in stop and go city traffic. However, on the highway, diesels will blow hybrids away. The choice is thus dependent on driving environment. 2) The engine is silk smooth, once above 1.3k rpm. 3) The car is big, especially the back seat and the trunk. 4) Suspension is on the softer side and absorbs bumps very nicely. 5) Very low road noise 6) Have had a couple of squeeks and rattles from the dashboard in the first month. A little worried about build quality.
My Dad's Volkswagen
Like the title says, this really is my dad's Volkswagen. I traded in my '12 GolfR for this after my dad's glowing review of his '13 TDI SE. This is my 4th VW, and I'm as happy as ever. Build quality is top notch, with a lux leather/suede combo for the seats, and upgraded faux woodgrain for the '14 model. Gas mileage (why we buy these) is better than advertised. On 85 miles of mixed driving yesterday, I averaged 43+mpg when I parked at my door. The Fender sound system is great, and Bluetooth seems more clear than in my GolfR. The leg room in the back is incredible, and there's quite a bit of trunk space (though not as much vertical space as you might hope). Overall, I'm thanking my dad.
