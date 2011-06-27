Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

Great fun & economical car. flagman2 , 11/22/2013 183178 of 183209 people found this review helpful Looks great, responsive in acceleration, handling, and braking. Had it about a month. Previous cars were Camry XLE V6 and Infiniti I30. VW has a 110+ wheelbase which gives it a better ride than my Camry. The 2.0 TDI is responsive - 3.9 torque and breaks loose if not careful. Ride is quiet on 18" wheels. Previous reviewer got a Base model, with a 5 cylinder engine. If he paid $32k it was well over List Price! Report Abuse

2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium, Automatic: 3 Months / 7K Miles jones1972 , 02/16/2014 50 of 50 people found this review helpful Researching The Cost: I researched and test drove many vehicles, including Ford Fusion Hybrid, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Lexus Hybrids, Honda Hybrids and even some fuel efficient Buicks. I considered that if I was going to get a car that had great gas mileage, then the sticker price had also better make sense. I didnt want to pay an extra $8k for a car that would save me only $2k in fuel costs. So, it had to make sense base upon sticker price, residual value and fuel economy. The Passat came out ahead because the car was less expensive than the others (even loaded), and had an acceptable high fuel economy.

Pleasing Passat Performance... djefferson , 04/13/2014 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I needed and affordable sedan with good room for kids and extended family and looked at Accord,Mazda 6,Fusion and Passat. I also was shopping for a real discount beyond True-Car prices the decision was then left to 2 choices..Accord/Passat. I drove both Accord Sport/EX and Passat Wolfsburg/SE w/roof and noticed that the Passat was a bit quieter on the road and offered a nicer stereo Hwy ride than the Accord. I also has read about the CVT shudder and didn't want to have to deal that as a potential issue. When making a final decision I found VW was more aggressive with incentives of about $4000, rates of 0-1% and more for my trade.. Part 2...The Passat continues to give trouble free performance. the average mpg went up 29.2. Quiet,roomy and controlled it proves move often than not it is a people pleaser. Friends now understand my reason for purchase...I would without reservation recommend a Passat 1.8T to others.. It does so many things so very well. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Unmatched TDI mileage, huge and comfortable, early build quality worries hercules00 , 04/01/2014 28 of 28 people found this review helpful 1) Mileage: You will get blown away - the EPA numbers are junk (as usual) but in the opposite direction of gas cars. Here you get more, a lot MORE than claimed. Note: Hybrids will always outperform in stop and go city traffic. However, on the highway, diesels will blow hybrids away. The choice is thus dependent on driving environment. 2) The engine is silk smooth, once above 1.3k rpm. 3) The car is big, especially the back seat and the trunk. 4) Suspension is on the softer side and absorbs bumps very nicely. 5) Very low road noise 6) Have had a couple of squeeks and rattles from the dashboard in the first month. A little worried about build quality.