2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review
- Strong turbocharged engine lineup
- Sleek interior cabin styling
- High performance of the Quadrifoglio model
- Infotainment system has an easy user interface
Since its introduction in 2017, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has delivered an appealing combination of style and driving fun. Unfortunately, its interior storage and technology features fell behind the curve in the small luxury sedan class. For 2020, Alfa Romeo has updated the interior and safety tech and added new standard features that seek to remedy these shortcomings.
Our verdict
It's been said that every true enthusiast must own an Alfa Romeo at one point, and the Giulia could be the car to tick that box. It's stylish and dripping with personality. But this Italian is not without risk. Build quality and technical issues dogged our experience.
How does the Giulia drive?
The Giulia can be a bit hit or miss when it comes to handling, but you'll still look for any excuse to go for a spirited drive. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine is snarly, torquey and full of character. Braking force is easy to modulate with a smooth, linear response through the pedal.
The Giulia's steering weight is spot on when you're driving in Dynamic mode. And when you combine that just-right amount of effort with the accuracy, steering quickness and the near-perfect steering wheel, you can't help but go hunting for the perfect line through every corner. The lackluster all-season tires, however, offer more noise than grip. We'd opt for an upgrade to the Alfa's rubber.
How comfortable is the Giulia?
The front seats are firm but comfortable and aggressively supportive. The rear seats lack significant legroom for adults. The ride quality strikes an impressive balance between comfort and sportiness, which should make road trips easy. Wind and tire noise is present but not offensive, while various creaks and groans throughout the cabin are a bit more disconcerting.
The basic manual climate controls are clear and easy to use. Airflow is good from the horizontal center vents, but our test car's auto setting had a tough time keeping the temperature and fan speed under control.
How’s the interior?
The Giulia's cockpit is distinctly driver-oriented. The driver sits upright and close to the windshield, which bolsters connectedness with the car and a feeling of safety. Rear passengers, however, won't have much room to get in or get comfortable. Forward visibility is excellent. Rear and side visibility is merely average.
Most of the controls in the Giulia are familiar and intuitive even when they might be in a slightly different location than expected (such as the start button). The multimedia control knob falls readily to hand and helps make the primary interface easy to use.
How’s the tech?
The standard 8.8-inch touchscreen is a nice upgrade from the system in previous model years. The navigation setup is easy to use. The optional Harman Kardon audio system is a worthy upgrade as well. Unfortunately, the infotainment system isn't as sophisticated as those in rival German sedans. Graphics aren't as crisp as we'd like, and we had issues with smartphone connection via Bluetooth on several occasions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
Voice controls aren't particularly good, and sorting through the help menu took much more time than simply making the required change manually. Optional driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation are well sorted but somewhat overly sensitive.
How’s the storage?
The Giulia is similar to rivals in trunk capacity, but the trunk opening is high and narrow, making it difficult to put anything large or square into the trunk. The 60/40-split rear seats do fold relatively flat.
In a 2020 refresh, Alfa cleaned up some of the center console and introduced materials that improved storage slightly. The door pockets, however, are especially narrow, and it's best if rear passengers can keep everything in their pockets. LATCH points for child seats are easy to access, but a small back seat limits child-seat options.
How economical is the Giulia?
The EPA estimates the Giulia gets 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Over our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, we saw an even 28 mpg on the required 91 octane, and the Giulia averaged 25.2 mpg over our two-week test. These numbers are consistent with those from the German competition.
Is the Giulia a good value?
Prospective buyers will be taking a chance on the quirky Giulia in a field of well-equipped German rivals. It's modern and stylish. But in materials quality it falls behind even the most average of rivals, and there are pronounced creaks throughout the cabin.
Alfa Romeo offers competitive warranties and good fuel economy, but a steep price tag (especially on the high-performance Quadrifoglio) without much of the associated luxury feel could spook shoppers.
Wildcard
Emotion is rarely the driving force behind a new vehicle purchase, but to the right buyer, the Alfa Giulia will blot out all other more staid and stable options. The Alfa's high levels of driving engagement also make it so appealing.
You can't mistake the Giulia for anything else, and neither will most bystanders. Stylish, seductive and unique, the Alfa offers a throwback to the '80s European sport sedans that are now the stuff of legends. Even the most sensible enthusiast might be enticed by the Giulia's charms.
Which Giulia does Edmunds recommend?
Alfa Romeo Giulia models
The 2020 Giulia is available in three main trim levels: the base Giulia, the Ti and the high-performance Quadrifoglio. The Giulia and Ti models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 lb-ft) that puts its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also available for all 2.0-liter cars. The Quadrifoglio uses a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (505 hp, 443 lb-ft).
|Ti 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,400
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 5200 rpm
|4dr Sedan
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Giulia safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set interval from the vehicle ahead and can bring the vehicle to a stop without driver intervention.
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Warns of an impending collision and, in some circumstances, brings the vehicle to a stop if a collision appears imminent.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Provides an audible buzzing noise to alert you if you're drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. the competition
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Audi A4
If the Giulia is the passion-driven choice in the small luxury sedan segment, the A4 is the choice you'd make based on sensibility. The Audi has a more spacious back seat than the Alfa, it has better-quality materials in the cabin, and the infotainment interface is far easier to use. The A4, however, lacks some of the feedback and driving enjoyment provided by the Giulia.
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is a popular choice in the luxury sedan market, though it isn't as impressive or pulse-pounding as it once was. It has impressive handling and a comfortable ride on the highway, combined with two strong-but-efficient engine choices. The BMW certainly boasts better build quality than the Alfa too.
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Kia Stinger
The Kia Stinger is competitively priced with a stylish exterior and an upscale interior that might surprise you. Like the Alfa, the Kia has multiple levels of performance depending on which engine you choose, and it's extremely entertaining to drive. The Stinger's back seat is bigger too. Between the two, the Kia is the one we'd prefer for daily driving.
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia:
- Upgraded center console boasts additional storage options
- Larger center touchscreen and instrument cluster display are now standard
- Additional adaptive cruise control and safety tech
- Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia reliable?
Is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
The least-expensive 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,400.
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Overview
The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered in the following submodels: Giulia Sedan, Giulia Quadrifoglio. Available styles include Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Giulia.
