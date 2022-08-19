More about the 2023 GMC Yukon XL

2023 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The 2023 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali Ultimate 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). GMC Yukon XL models are available with a 6.2 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 420 hp, depending on engine type. The 2023 GMC Yukon XL comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 GMC Yukon XL comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 GMC Yukon XL ?

What's a good price for a New 2023 GMC Yukon XL ?

2023 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2023 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2023 GMC Yukon XL AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

The 2023 GMC Yukon XL AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,495 . The average price paid for a new 2023 GMC Yukon XL AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,485 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $2,485 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,010 .

The average savings for the 2023 GMC Yukon XL AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 3.4 % below the MSRP.

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

The 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,095 . The average price paid for a new 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $308 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $308 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,787 .

The average savings for the 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 0.4 % below the MSRP.

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Which 2023 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

What is the MPG of a 2023 GMC Yukon XL ?

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) , 10-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) , 10-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) , 10-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

EPA Est. MPG 16 Transmission 10-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train four wheel drive Displacement 6.2 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 134.1 in. Length 225.2 in. Width N/A Height 76.5 in. Curb Weight 5998 lbs.

