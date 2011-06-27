  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2015 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Above average passenger and cargo space
  • refined and quiet ride
  • fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • strong 1.8T and V6 engines
  • top safety scores.
  • Somewhat sluggish throttle response with DSG transmission
  • touchscreen electronics interface in SEL models is slow to respond
  • some of the latest safety features aren't available.
List Price Range
$6,995 - $17,900
List Price Range
$6,995 - $17,900
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Set apart by its European-style refinement, roomy interior and fuel-efficient diesel engine option, the 2015 Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.

Vehicle overview

If you'd like to drive a roomy midsize sedan with European breeding and style for the price of a mainstream midsizer, you have exactly one option: the 2015 Volkswagen Passat. Fortunately, this lack of choice doesn't equate to a lack of desirability. With its neatly tailored styling, accommodating cabin, composed handling and refined ride, the Passat will very likely impress you on a test-drive. But its appeal runs deeper than that, as it is the only car in its segment available with a fuel-sipping diesel (TDI) engine. It's rated at an impressive 34 mpg combined, and yet we've seen considerably higher than that in our long-term test of a Passat TDI.

The Passat's spacious interior caters to American tastes by allowing stretch-out room for adults both front and rear, as well as generous cargo capacity within its voluminous trunk. Given that Volkswagen builds the Passat in Tennessee expressly for the American market, this made-for-the-U.S. theme should come as no surprise. Furthermore, shoppers have a variety of engines from which to choose. In addition to the thrifty diesel, the Passat can be had with a peppy yet fuel-efficient turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder or, if maximum thrust is what you seek, a potent 3.6-liter V6.

Although there's much to like about the 2015 Volkswagen Passat, we can say the same about many of its rivals in this very competitive segment. The Nissan Altima and Honda Accord are a couple of staff favorites, as their base four-cylinder gasoline engines are even more fuel-efficient than the Passat's 1.8T. We also like the Mazda 6, which has the sportiest handling of the group, as well as the stylish 2015 Ford Fusion, whose eco-themed counterpart, the 2015 Fusion Hybrid, makes for a compelling alternative to a diesel Passat. With so many worthy competitors, the 2015 Volkswagen Passat falls just short of our top marks with an overall rating of "B," but still comes highly recommended.

2015 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2015 Volkswagen Passat sedan is offered in six main trim levels: S, Wolfsburg, Limited Edition, SE, Sport and SEL Premium. The diesel-powered TDI variant is essentially available in SE and SEL Premium trims.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat (with two-way manual lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Wolfsburg edition adds 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, satellite radio, an iPod interface and VW's Car-Net telematics system.

With the Limited Edition you get 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry and an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface. At the SE trim level you lose the keyless ignition and entry but gain heated mirrors, rear seat air vents, a sliding front armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and upgraded gauges and displays.

The Passat Sport is similar to the SE, but has 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles (with the automatic transmission), front sport seats and faux carbon-fiber interior accents.

The top-of-the-line SEL Premium includes all of the SE features as well as 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, a six-way power passenger seat (with two-way power lumbar), driver memory functions, leather upholstery (with simulated suede seat inserts), wood grain interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, upgraded audio (with music storage and HD radio) and a separate ski pass-through for the 60/40 rear seat.

Many of the upper trims' features can be had on lower trims as options, either individually or via packages.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Volkswagen Passat TDI receives an updated engine that boasts 10 more horsepower and slightly better fuel efficiency than the previous one. Other changes are minor, consisting chiefly of minor equipment shuffling.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 VW Passat is front-wheel drive and comes with a choice of three distinctly different engines.

All trim levels except the TDI have a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The Sport and S trims can be had with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic, while the Wolfsburg, SE and SEL Premium come only with the automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, the Passat 1.8T SEL went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.7 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 28 mpg combined (24 city/36 highway) with the automatic and 28 combined (24/35) with the manual. These are respectable numbers for a four-cylinder midsize sedan, though other top rivals are typically 2-3 mpg better.

The TDI, available in SE and SEL Premium versions, comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 150 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The SE version comes with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automated manual transmission (known as DSG) while the SEL Premium is DSG only. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is an excellent 34 mpg combined (30 city/42 highway) for the automatic and 35 mpg combined (30/44) with the manual. In extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing of the previous Passat TDI, we saw that the car easily met or exceeded its EPA estimates. That's not typically the case with hybrid sedans.

The strongest engine available on the Passat is a 3.6-liter V6, which churns out 280 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's optional on the SEL Premium and comes with the DSG automated manual transmission. In Edmunds testing, a Passat 3.6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is quick for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Volkswagen Passat include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on SE, Sport and SEL trims. VW's Car-Net telematics system, standard from the Wolfsburg model on up, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go. However, features increasingly available on family sedans, such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and frontal collision warning aren't available.

In government crash testing, the Passat scored a perfect five stars overall, with five for frontal impact protection and five for side crash protection. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Passat its top score of "Good" for frontal moderate-overlap, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It received the institute's second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. The Passat's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Passat 3.6 SEL came to a stop from 60 mph in about 130 feet, which is longer than average. However, a 1.8 SEL stopped in a class-average 123 feet, while a TDI SEL took 124 feet.

Driving

We think most buyers will be quite happy with the 1.8-liter engine. It's quick and smooth and provides good fuel economy. It's quicker than the TDI, too, but the latter boasts lively low-end power and returns truly extraordinary fuel economy and fuel range. For those who care more about high power than high fuel mileage, the 3.6-liter V6 engine delivers much more enthusiastic acceleration.

The DSG automated manual transmission that's available with the TDI engine and standard with the V6 generally feels like a regular automatic transmission and, in some cases, it's better -- it provides impressively quick downshifts in highway passing situations. One negative is the DSG's lackadaisical responsiveness. Unless it's in Sport mode, there's a slight but noticeable delay between the time you press down on the gas pedal and when the engine actually responds. Most owners get used to this quirk in time, or, if they want snappier response, select Sport mode.

On the highway, all 2015 Volkswagen Passats are impressively quiet and comfortable, snuffing out bumps large and small. Around turns, the steering is reasonably precise, although there's not much feel for the road and some drivers find it a tad heavy at low speeds. Overall, though, the Passat earns high marks for its relaxed, refined demeanor in everyday driving.

Interior

"Spaciousness" is the operative word when describing the Passat's cabin. Space up front is good. However, even with the power seats, there is no seat bottom tilt adjustment (the seat bottom just moves straight up and down) found in most competitors. In back, the Passat verges on full-size sedan dimensions, as even 6-footers will have room to stretch out their legs. The seatback cushion is fairly upright, however, which can result in taller occupants' heads grazing the roof. The ample trunk can swallow 15.9 cubic feet of cargo -- a number that bests many competitors' -- and you can haul bulkier items when the 60/40 rear seatbacks are folded down.

The quality of the VW Passat's interior materials is among the best in the class. The overall cabin design is decidedly upscale, while the layout of gauges and controls is refreshingly simple. The premium Fender audio system will please even hard-core audiophiles. Our only significant complaint involves the optional navigation systems. The SE models have a lower-cost navigation unit with a small touchscreen display. You get a usefully larger screen in the SEL, but we've found this higher-end interface is slower to process commands whether you're changing a radio station or entering a destination.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen Passat.

5(56%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.2
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A solid and reliable car that should endure
creese5,03/16/2015
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
The conservative but stylish european-esque design should keep this car looking fresh while many competitors designs become dates looking over the years. The ride quality is solid without being too stiff. The thing I love about this car the most is the fuel economy of the TDI, VW certainly undersells the MPG. Most long term reviews state that they easily exceeded the MPG rating, and that's been true for us. Our typical combined MPG during a normal driving day is right at 40mpg. The interior is massive compared to other's in the midsize class. I'm 6'2" and this is the first car in which I didn't have to put the driver's seat all the way back and I can stretch my legs out in the rear
Thank you Bambi
Phil Comstock,11/27/2015
Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is my 3rd passat.My previous 2006,v-6 model gave its life when a deer tried to occupy the same space.It had 163K miles and was fit for 100K more.Sorry to give it up,but my luck,I was 10 miles from a vw dealership and it was the end of the month(deal time).Took a step down on options but went from 28 mpg on premium to 1.8 tsi limited on regular.I'm old,and drive pretty easy,84 freeway miles a day.I'm tickling 40mpg.The new Passat is almost paying for itself(low payments).I love this new Passat.I'ts comfortable, quick enough and very sure footed in the first Wisconsin snow. This car is a great cruiser,a little softer ride than the '06 but still sporty,I don't feel the expansion joints like in the old one.Our other car is an Acura TSL,nice,but everyone in our family prefers driving the VW's.Hope this helps. as of 12/26/17,still lovin it.No issues at 43000 mi.As of 6/26/18,54K on odometer,still happy.Brakes feel like I have a bad rotor,really?,I never use them,90% freeway.But thats my only complaint.No other issues,still love driving it,hope it lasts a long time.Oh ya,I moved up an age bracket.Acura traded for a Jeep Unlimited. As of 12/28/19....63K ,Yep,bad rear rotor,that and oil changes are my only expense so far.I really am very happy with it,still love driving it. As of 1/4/2020,86,000 mi. auto trans fluid changed at 64,000mi.(scheduled)$375. I still enjoy the drive,still getting 38-40mpg hwy with soft foot,32-34 when I'm on it hard.Paying it off this mo.,ultra cheap car to own,watch out Bambi, I hope to be driving this car deep into retirement!
Solid, Well-designed and great MPG
jklo16,06/18/2015
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
The Volkswagen TDI SEL 2.0 is a very good highway car in the $30k range with a strong turbo assisted diesel and great milage. In eight months, I am approaching 18k miles and am averaging 42 mpg which includes a good mix of bumper to bumper stop and go Tollway driving as well as open highway cruising. As pro reviewers stated, it's solid and very roomy. The radio display is a bit boring with a basic red on black display and the response time is slow from pressing the touch screen to seeing anything happen. ( The screen is not an iPad) The Fender stereo setup is decent for the price range.
Love this car!!
sparky1962,07/07/2015
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
Love my 2015 TDI SEL Passat. The gas mileage is so good I wonder why people even consider hybrids. I average 40MPH and consistently get 49 highway. Comfort, performance,build quality. This car has all the bases covered.The Fender Sound system is really nice. The back seat is extremely roomy for a car this size. If there is a gripe it is the lag of the rearview camera when the car is started. But being a diesel the car should idle a bit before leaving anyways. Perhaps that is why it does that. But that is being really picky. Some say the styling isn't in your face enough, I say class doesn't need to be in your face.This car's looks are timeless & will look as good in 10 years as it does now.
See all 66 reviews of the 2015 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
150 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
150 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Diesel. Available styles include TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium is priced between $12,477 and$16,857 with odometer readings between 30178 and63408 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE is priced between $12,991 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 11626 and69734 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV is priced between $8,995 and$10,725 with odometer readings between 49796 and95916 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV is priced between $9,500 and$12,368 with odometer readings between 47247 and101808 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition PZEV is priced between $13,990 and$14,591 with odometer readings between 38683 and75836 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat S is priced between $11,500 and$14,900 with odometer readings between 33268 and76384 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV is priced between $8,995 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 68048 and86659 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition is priced between $11,417 and$11,999 with odometer readings between 66148 and75808 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV is priced between $13,900 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 37210 and57762 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport is priced between $13,537 and$13,537 with odometer readings between 51717 and51717 miles.

Which used 2015 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2015 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,537.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

