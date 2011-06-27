Vehicle overview

If you'd like to drive a roomy midsize sedan with European breeding and style for the price of a mainstream midsizer, you have exactly one option: the 2015 Volkswagen Passat. Fortunately, this lack of choice doesn't equate to a lack of desirability. With its neatly tailored styling, accommodating cabin, composed handling and refined ride, the Passat will very likely impress you on a test-drive. But its appeal runs deeper than that, as it is the only car in its segment available with a fuel-sipping diesel (TDI) engine. It's rated at an impressive 34 mpg combined, and yet we've seen considerably higher than that in our long-term test of a Passat TDI.

The Passat's spacious interior caters to American tastes by allowing stretch-out room for adults both front and rear, as well as generous cargo capacity within its voluminous trunk. Given that Volkswagen builds the Passat in Tennessee expressly for the American market, this made-for-the-U.S. theme should come as no surprise. Furthermore, shoppers have a variety of engines from which to choose. In addition to the thrifty diesel, the Passat can be had with a peppy yet fuel-efficient turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder or, if maximum thrust is what you seek, a potent 3.6-liter V6.

Although there's much to like about the 2015 Volkswagen Passat, we can say the same about many of its rivals in this very competitive segment. The Nissan Altima and Honda Accord are a couple of staff favorites, as their base four-cylinder gasoline engines are even more fuel-efficient than the Passat's 1.8T. We also like the Mazda 6, which has the sportiest handling of the group, as well as the stylish 2015 Ford Fusion, whose eco-themed counterpart, the 2015 Fusion Hybrid, makes for a compelling alternative to a diesel Passat. With so many worthy competitors, the 2015 Volkswagen Passat falls just short of our top marks with an overall rating of "B," but still comes highly recommended.