1993 Volkswagen Passat Review
1993 Highlights
GLX trim level introduced, with 2.8-liter V6, ABS and traction control. Foglamps and six-spoke alloys indicate GLX model. CL trim dropped. GL gets suspension modifications. All models get trip computer and CFC-free air conditioning.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Passat.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dhyde1,04/16/2010
My passat was stalling and I found the problem. It was the MAF meter on the intake. The connectors were not making contact. I took a pen and pushed them in to the MAF and no more stalling. I was going to sell my passat but now I plan on keeping it until it dies.
Conman,09/17/2010
This car is still a strong performer even though it is 17 years old. The engine is strong smooth and when pressed will surprise the hell out of you. The build quality is Volkswagen through and through. The automatic trasmission performs but I still prefer the 5 speed manual. For $250.00 this car was worth the expense.
Rowndo,08/19/2008
Before 1993, in north america, all VW were made in Germany, that means better assembly process, better quality Components. I've bought it for 3000$ CND and put a 3500$ of reparation: front/rear adjustable suspension coil over kit, all the water cooling system, rebuilt the transmission and a good tune-up. I've put an extra 3000$ for a new paint job and put 17'x9 BBS rims with staggered tire. Now, everybody turns their heads and wonder what is that car. BMW 325 is no match to a passat like that, and i've tried it on a 1/4 mile track. If you plan to put an extra buck, that car is for you!
D Franklin,12/09/2009
I've had this car for 11 years. I have put over $5,500 dollars in to getting it to run right. I had to fix the transmission $2,700 because of the trans cooler broke inside coolant and trans fluid mixed. If you can change your trans cooler every four years you might save your tranny. O2 sensor that was about $260. I fixed the sunroof. For years the car stalled when trying to go from a dead stop. I took it to 3 different dealers and they couldn't fix it. Tried the fuel pressure reg, fuel filter and fuel pump and even change the gas lines up front that attach to the fuel rail and the knock sensor all not the problem. The mass air flow sensor connector pins weren't making contact. Fixed
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
