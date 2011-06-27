  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1993 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$711 - $1,739
Used Passat for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

GLX trim level introduced, with 2.8-liter V6, ABS and traction control. Foglamps and six-spoke alloys indicate GLX model. CL trim dropped. GL gets suspension modifications. All models get trip computer and CFC-free air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Passat.

5(29%)
4(65%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's fixed
dhyde1,04/16/2010
My passat was stalling and I found the problem. It was the MAF meter on the intake. The connectors were not making contact. I took a pen and pushed them in to the MAF and no more stalling. I was going to sell my passat but now I plan on keeping it until it dies.
Still going strong, it was well worth it
Conman,09/17/2010
This car is still a strong performer even though it is 17 years old. The engine is strong smooth and when pressed will surprise the hell out of you. The build quality is Volkswagen through and through. The automatic trasmission performs but I still prefer the 5 speed manual. For $250.00 this car was worth the expense.
German made beauty!
Rowndo,08/19/2008
Before 1993, in north america, all VW were made in Germany, that means better assembly process, better quality Components. I've bought it for 3000$ CND and put a 3500$ of reparation: front/rear adjustable suspension coil over kit, all the water cooling system, rebuilt the transmission and a good tune-up. I've put an extra 3000$ for a new paint job and put 17'x9 BBS rims with staggered tire. Now, everybody turns their heads and wonder what is that car. BMW 325 is no match to a passat like that, and i've tried it on a 1/4 mile track. If you plan to put an extra buck, that car is for you!
Love hate relationship
D Franklin,12/09/2009
I've had this car for 11 years. I have put over $5,500 dollars in to getting it to run right. I had to fix the transmission $2,700 because of the trans cooler broke inside coolant and trans fluid mixed. If you can change your trans cooler every four years you might save your tranny. O2 sensor that was about $260. I fixed the sunroof. For years the car stalled when trying to go from a dead stop. I took it to 3 different dealers and they couldn't fix it. Tried the fuel pressure reg, fuel filter and fuel pump and even change the gas lines up front that attach to the fuel rail and the knock sensor all not the problem. The mass air flow sensor connector pins weren't making contact. Fixed
See all 17 reviews of the 1993 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Volkswagen Passat

Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GLX V6 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Wagon, and GLX V6 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 1993 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,102.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,519.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,730.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles