I've had this car for 11 years. I have put over $5,500 dollars in to getting it to run right. I had to fix the transmission $2,700 because of the trans cooler broke inside coolant and trans fluid mixed. If you can change your trans cooler every four years you might save your tranny. O2 sensor that was about $260. I fixed the sunroof. For years the car stalled when trying to go from a dead stop. I took it to 3 different dealers and they couldn't fix it. Tried the fuel pressure reg, fuel filter and fuel pump and even change the gas lines up front that attach to the fuel rail and the knock sensor all not the problem. The mass air flow sensor connector pins weren't making contact. Fixed

