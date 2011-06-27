  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen Passat Review

Pros & Cons

  • Better handling dynamics than most sedans in its class, excellent value in GL or GLS trim, roomy interior with upscale feel, outstanding build and materials quality, available all-wheel drive, unique diesel engine option.
  • Upper-level models are expensive compared to Japanese rivals, less rear-seat room and storage than competitors, V6 is down on power.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its fun-to-drive character, upscale interior and wide range of features, the Passat is one of our favorite midsize sedans and wagons. Don't buy your next family car without driving one of these first.

2005 Highlights

The top-of-the-line W8 model has been discontinued. The GLX loses its standard telematics system. New 16-inch "Rockstar" alloy wheels are standard on the GLS (in place of the former 15s), and new 17-inch "Bistar" alloys are optional on the GLS and GLX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen Passat.

5(68%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.5
168 reviews
See all 168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Passat
drcar1,04/23/2012
To be honest I haven't had any problems with my 2005 VW. It has worked great, it is fun to drive maybe too fun....I get a lot of speeding tickets in it and I've been pulled over several times going like 5-10 over so maybe it looks fast too!? As for everything else I get regular inspections on the car and it works great. Just have to take car of it. Take it to the dealership at least once a year to run diagnostics and you're good to go.
Very Fine Automobile
Dennis J,11/29/2015
GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I bought my 2005 GLS TDI new after test driving a base gas model. At the time, the gas and diesel models were the same price, the diesel mileage was far superior, and the cost of diesel was quite a bit less than gasoline so this was a no-brainer. Now, diesel is often more expensive than gasoline, and sometimes even 15-20% more, so the diesel advantage is not what it once was. Still, I like being able to go almost 600 miles on a fillup, and I love the power, reliability and longevity of this engine. I have 175,000 miles on my Passat and have not had a single repair bill outside of scheduled maintenance. The most expensive maintenance is the timing belt replacement every 80-100K miles. The car has excellent pickup, not as peppy as the gasoline Passat, but much better than most cars that I've driven, including V8s. The 10,000 mile interval for the synthetic oil change offsets the higher costs associated with changing the oil. This service, like most, is best performed by the owner, the dealer, or a shop specializing in German autos. Maintenance costs are slightly more expensive and servicing establishments more limited than Japanese, American, Korean or other cars, but the Passat spends very little time in the shop. I think that this has been an extremely economical car, but it drives as well or better than cars costing quite a bit more to purchase or maintain.
Great Car But.....
jtmma,06/22/2013
Purchased this car in 2010 with 67,000KM from VW as a pre-owned certified vehicle with a 40,000KM or 2 year bumper to bumper warranty. It has been exceptional for me during this time. I am now at 200,000KM and have serviced it regularly as required. I still enjoy the drive as I commute up to 2-3 hours daily doing sales. However, just had a major recent issue. My transmission quit completely out of nowhere. It is a self sealed unit and very difficult to service, nor does it say it requires any routine maintenance. This is a $4500 issue to get a factory repaired/replaced transmission from VW. Luckily I had a friend who rebuilt and swapped it for considerably less.
2005 Passat GLX Wagon Experience
ZoomZoom718,05/06/2006
After looking at a variety of upscale wagons (Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar X-Type, Volvo, Audi, and VW Passat), we chose the VW. The Passat handles well, accelerates smoothly and the interior appointments are on par with the finest luxury wagons. The heated leather seats are incredibly comfortable. Its cargo space is more than adequate for shopping trips or travel. The rear passenger seating and leg room are great and you can actually fit three adults in the backseat. The GLX trim comes with a Monsoon stereo system that puts the Bose system we had in our former car to shame.
See all 168 reviews of the 2005 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

