1995 Volkswagen Passat Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Reskinned for 1995, VW adds dual airbags, three-point seatbelts, and side-impact protection that meets 1997 safety standards. Climate control system gains dust and pollen filter. GLX is only trim level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen Passat.

5(43%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

sooooo sad...
ktp,03/21/2008
I bought this car used two years ago from a dealer with 110K miles. It's a five speed and was fun to drive for the first month until it started to fall apart. Currently, only the driver door opens from the outside, the rear passenger-side window does not work (was told it would cost over 1k to fix), the rear defrost does not work, the antenna broke in half, and the clutch is slipping. I've replaced the fuel pump (which set me back over 1.25K) along with many other parts. The wheels are hard to find and VERY expensive, not to mention are performance tires and only last 20K miles. Ohhhh!! And get this, no glove compartment or front cup holders!! What's the deal VW?
Amazed
amazed,12/30/2005
I bought 1995 Volkswagen Passat off a salesman, I ran it , then my wife did, and now my daughter is. That VR6 motor is awesome. It handles like dream and opening the air box and a K & N air filter improves gas mileage and performance. Unfortunately, this car is is expensive to repair and the electrical features inside break quite a bit. The ABS pump went, the windows go up and down by themselves, it has nad problems with the ignition, I could keep going.
Do not buy an Automatic
Scott Maish,02/21/2003
I bought my 1995 Passat Wagon GLX in June of 2002 for $6000, with 100K. Soon after buying the car, the automatic transmission began to fail. The dealer wants $5600 to fix the transmission, and almost no other transmission repair shop will touch the car. Finding a used transmission is next to impossible. Other expensive items that I need to fix include struts ($1000) and trunk latch ($400). From my research, this car is more expensive to repair than a BMW. The cost of maintaining the car exceeds the value. Buy this car and you are asking for a headache and an empty wallet!
Will Never Buy Another VW
jaf,07/19/2006
We have had at least one major problem every year of ownership. From bad wheel bearings to broken water pipes. The only reason we kept it was because it was under warrenty for 10 years or 100,000 miles. Of course at 107,000 miles the air conditioning needed to be replaced. I will buy Hondas from now on.
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GLX V6 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, and GLX V6 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 1995 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,225.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,811.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,387.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

