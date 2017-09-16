Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Passat Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    38,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,741

    $729 Below Market
  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    94,004 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $409 Below Market
  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    113,832 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,236

  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV

    124,024 miles

    $6,999

  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    77,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,901

  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    65,998 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,583

  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    203,119 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

  • 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV

    123,702 miles

    $4,999

  • 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Silver
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    79,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,299

    $1,560 Below Market
  • 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    85,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

  • 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Silver
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    140,239 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,994

  • 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort in Silver
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort

    99,182 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $8,990

  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV

    91,500 miles

    $6,395

    $2,012 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    84,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,484 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    42,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $2,355 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    88,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    95,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,500

    $1,780 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    74,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    $1,810 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Overall Consumer Rating
4.538 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (3%)
VW stands for VERY WORST!
Joel M,09/16/2017
Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I bought my 2010 VW Passat (2.0T TSI) used about 9 months ago. I did not buy it from a VW dealership, but did my homework and saw that all maintenance was consistent and up to date. It rode nice and and was okay for comfort and the body and engine looked to be in good shape. Blue Book value at the time was about $8200 and I picked it up for $8000. Within 3 months, I noticed a coolant leak. I took it to a VW mechanic (not the dealership) who told me the auxiliary water pump casing had cracked. There are two water pumps on this vehicle and both are plastic. So I had the water pump replaced at a cost of about $600. About 2 weeks later, I have another coolant leak. this time it is the main water pump. Another $600 out the door. The mechanic told me he has been seeing this problem with all VW TSI engines from the years 2009 - 2011. The problem, as he can figure, is that there is a seal between the pump and the block. The design VW has makes sure a piece of this seal is sticking up. When oil contacts this seal, it swells causing the water pump casing to crack. That was his thoughts, though I'm not convinced it isn't just oil hitting the plastic that causes it to embrittle and fail. So now I have replaced both water pumps and think I'm good to go. Not so. About two months later, I have another coolant leak and it is, again, the main water pump casing that cracked. This looked to be caused by a little oil that was slopped during an oil change. That's all it took and I'm repairing this car, again. At this point I posted it for sale online because I see it is a dog. The blue book has now dropped to about $6500. No takers for a couple months and then, you guessed it, another coolant leak. I had the car in for the 120,000 mile maintenance a week before and the mechanic inspected the water pumps and everything was good. So I take it back to him and yes, the water pump failed again. This time the source of the oil that caused the leak was a failed PCV valve. During the aforementioned maintenance, this was checked and found to be working fine. It was not part of the maintenance, but my mechanic checks a lot more just to verify common failures are monitored. In this case, the PCV valve, which coincidentally is another cheap plastic part, failed causing the interior pressure of the engine to build, blowing out pretty much every seal on the engine. Oil sprays out, coats the water pump, and the water pump casing splits, again. Now I am looking at basically a $3000+ fix. Needless to say, it is now being offered for sale as a parts car. VW has been contacted throughout this period and, not surprisingly, has not responded. My feeling is that VW talks a good story about customer care and loyalty, but they really don't want to hear about problems, they just want you to pay to fix them, over and over. This feeling isn't just that they ignored my complaints, but go to their website. Try and find a place where you can actually lodge a complaint. It doesn't exist. There is a link for feedback, but it is really geared around feedback for their website, not for their products. You can eventually dig around long enough to get someone that will tell you to email your complaints to vwcustomercare@vw.com. Do yourselves a favor...avoid ALL VW products.
