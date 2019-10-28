2020 Lexus IS 300
What’s new
- New Blackline Edition debuts with exclusive wheels and black/indigo trim
- Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on bumpy roads
- Cabin is well-isolated from noise
- Offers more features for the money compared to German alternatives
- Handling capabilities don't create much driver excitement
- V6 power is comparable to smaller turbo engines but isn't as efficient
- Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
2020 Lexus IS 300 Review
Like a wall-mounted landline, the Lexus IS 300 is badly in need of an update. The luxury sport sedan debuted its third generation for the 2013 model year with very good ride comfort and a starting price that undercut German rivals. That much is still true today, but in other areas the IS 300 has grown stale in a class that is rapidly adding challengers with an eye toward modern performance and convenience.
At the top of the list is the IS 300's technology — or lack thereof. A 7-inch screen comes standard and buyers can opt up to a 10.3-inch screen with navigation, but it's packaged with a mouse-like controller that is clumsy to operate through the menu interfaces. Neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is available. There are other drawbacks, including tight interior dimensions and small cargo space, that are easier to overlook. But it's difficult to recommend outdated tech in a competitive class of luxury cars.
The IS 300 can compete with the BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes of the world. Drivers will feel pampered with top-notch interior quality and fit and finish that seems to block out the rest of the world. Without much-needed updates in some critical areas, however, never mind the Germans. Lexus is quickly losing ground to offerings from Volvo, Genesis and even Acura.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
But beyond those metrics, the IS 300 struggles to put it all together. There's an all-around lack of feel -- from the brakes, steering and tires -- that fails to deliver a clear picture of what the car is doing. The transmission needs to be in Sport mode to deliver responsive shifts, and even then, downshifts take too long. On paper the IS 300 brings strong performance to the table. In practice it's best to stick to roads that don't challenge the chassis too much.
How comfortable is it?8.0
A heated steering wheel and seats get up to temperature quickly and the seats are comfortable and supportive. The lumbar support is positioned too high, though, and becomes irksome after a few hours behind the wheel. F Sport models provide additional side bolstering and a noticeably harsher ride from the taut suspension.
How’s the interior?6.5
Headroom is limited in the rear and the transmission tunnel makes for an uncomfortable middle seat. The car's low height and sloping roofline also force passengers to dip inside, and huge rear pillars create blind spots that call for the optional parking sensors and rearview camera.
How’s the tech?6.5
Otherwise, the IS 300 has strong voice recognition technology and comes standard with advanced safety like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. But with an interface stuck in the Stone Age, it's time for an overnight update.
How’s the storage?7.5
Four hidden yet accessible LATCH anchors and three handy upper tethers make installing a child's seat easy.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.0
It also comes with a competitive basic warranty and favorable drivetrain coverage, though BMW covers all regular maintenance for three years while Lexus pays for only the first two jobs.
Wildcard7.0
Which IS 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus IS 300 models
Lexus offers the IS 300 in four available trims: the IS 300 RWD, IS 300 F Sport RWD, IS 300 AWD and IS 300 F Sport AWD. The main differences between them are evident. The IS 300 RWD is rear-wheel-drive and the IS 300 AWD is all-wheel-drive. The F Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, a gaping mesh front grille, and seats with additional side bolstering. But while rear-wheel-drive models are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 258 lb-ft), all-wheel-drive models step up to a bigger 3.5-liter V6 (260 hp, 236 lb-ft).
The IS 300 RWD sends its power through an eight-speed automatic transmission that isn't fast but does enhance an already smooth ride. The base model also nets you standard equipment such as dual-zone automatic climate control, two front USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, an eight-speaker audio system and a sunroof. Safety is a priority with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control. Upgrade to the IS 300 F Sport RWD if 18-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and the tuned suspension are more your thing.
Upgrading to the IS 300 AWD doesn't add many creature comforts, but there are some changes. It sends its V6 power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission instead of the rear-wheel drive's eight-speed. The IS 300 F Sport AWD also gets all-season tires as opposed to summer tires on the RWD trim.
All models can be had with the Comfort package, which includes a power tilt and telescoping steering column, rain-sensing windshield wipers and blind spot monitor. Lexus also offers a Navigation package that adds a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with the frustrating controller, plus one complimentary year of the Lexus Enform Destination Assist concierge that includes directions from a live agent. The real prize is the Mark Levinson package and its phenomenal 15-speaker audio system, though it automatically comes with the Navigation package. The exceptional audio quality may ease the pain of living with the controller.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus IS 300.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
A definite keeper! You can’t go wrong with Lexus, they’ve come along way! Not to mention my sales woman! She is the best!
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,755
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,560
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,805
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,010
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite IS 300 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus IS 300 vs. the competition
Lexus IS 300 vs. Infiniti Q50
While the IS 300 likes to dream of being a sport sedan, the Q50 lives it. Its standard engine is a twin-turbo V6 making 300 horsepower, which far exceeds the figures in either IS 300 engine at the same price. It can even be optioned up to 400 hp. While the Q50 isn't perfect, its standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a surprisingly roomy trunk, make easy work of the IS 300's struggles.
Lexus IS 300 vs. Lexus ES 350
The ES is traditionally a big, cushy sedan. But its recent redesign surprised us with a more aggressive attitude and relatively nimble handling. Its major advantages over the IS are a spacious cabin and ridiculously soft ride, plus a new platform engineered for modern tastes. It's even priced comparatively, at least until you start adding options. If comfort is high on your list, the ES covers all bases.
Lexus IS 300 vs. Acura TLX
The TLX can be a bit bland for our tastes, but it sure makes an effort. There's a lot going on, whether it's A-Spec appearance packages on both four-cylinder and V6 engines, an interior loaded with screens, or a nine-speed transmission with a split personality. But it's the right size and the right price, and it has enough strong points to warrant a look. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Acura TLX.
Check out Lexus lease specials
