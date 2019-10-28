2020 Lexus IS 300 Review

Like a wall-mounted landline, the Lexus IS 300 is badly in need of an update. The luxury sport sedan debuted its third generation for the 2013 model year with very good ride comfort and a starting price that undercut German rivals. That much is still true today, but in other areas the IS 300 has grown stale in a class that is rapidly adding challengers with an eye toward modern performance and convenience. At the top of the list is the IS 300's technology — or lack thereof. A 7-inch screen comes standard and buyers can opt up to a 10.3-inch screen with navigation, but it's packaged with a mouse-like controller that is clumsy to operate through the menu interfaces. Neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is available. There are other drawbacks, including tight interior dimensions and small cargo space, that are easier to overlook. But it's difficult to recommend outdated tech in a competitive class of luxury cars. The IS 300 can compete with the BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes of the world. Drivers will feel pampered with top-notch interior quality and fit and finish that seems to block out the rest of the world. Without much-needed updates in some critical areas, however, never mind the Germans. Lexus is quickly losing ground to offerings from Volvo, Genesis and even Acura.

Lexus makes an admirable case for a value-based luxury sport sedan with its entry-level IS 300, offering adventurous styling at a better starting price than German rivals. It even has an injection of driving personality. Unfortunately a clumsy infotainment controller and too-tight ergonomics hold it back. Times have changed since this IS generation debuted for 2013 and the car feels stuck in time.

How does it drive? 7.0

The turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides sufficient oomph to the IS 300. Its brakes stop the car from 60 mph on par with other luxury sport compacts and the steering offers direct response.



But beyond those metrics, the IS 300 struggles to put it all together. There's an all-around lack of feel -- from the brakes, steering and tires -- that fails to deliver a clear picture of what the car is doing. The transmission needs to be in Sport mode to deliver responsive shifts, and even then, downshifts take too long. On paper the IS 300 brings strong performance to the table. In practice it's best to stick to roads that don't challenge the chassis too much.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

As you'd expect from a Lexus, the ride quality and interior serenity are top notch in the IS 300. The sedan combines solid body control with smooth compliance at all the right times, without the marshmallowy float indicative of an overly soft suspension. Great attention went into sound proofing the cabin and the engine sounds refined compared with competitors.



A heated steering wheel and seats get up to temperature quickly and the seats are comfortable and supportive. The lumbar support is positioned too high, though, and becomes irksome after a few hours behind the wheel. F Sport models provide additional side bolstering and a noticeably harsher ride from the taut suspension.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Interior comfort is nearly overshadowed by the IS 300's tight dimensions, which can overcomplicate a simple act like turning the steering wheel without rubbing up against your knee. The wide center console leaves little room to maneuver, and the wheel does not have much tilt and telescoping range. Armrests are comfortable, and there's a padded surface to rest your hand while using the infotainment joystick.



Headroom is limited in the rear and the transmission tunnel makes for an uncomfortable middle seat. The car's low height and sloping roofline also force passengers to dip inside, and huge rear pillars create blind spots that call for the optional parking sensors and rearview camera.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Lexus poses quite a dilemna with its infotainment controller, which makes moving through the on-board menus a clumsy endeavor. Worse, the IS 300 still does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. Instead, owners can connect with Siri Eyes Free, or opt for Lexus Enform Remote and access certain functions of their vehicle through smartphones, smartwatches and Amazon Alexa devices. But it's a major oversight on a modern luxury car.



Otherwise, the IS 300 has strong voice recognition technology and comes standard with advanced safety like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. But with an interface stuck in the Stone Age, it's time for an overnight update.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Tightness in the cabin continues around to the rear trunk as well. Cargo space is on the small side for this class, at 10.8 cubic feet. You also have to bend over to slide your bags in because the top of the trunk is inset compared with the bottom. Small item storage is limited, with two small cupholders up front and two more hidden in a rear fold-out armrest tray.



Four hidden yet accessible LATCH anchors and three handy upper tethers make installing a child's seat easy.

How economical is it? 6.5

The IS 300 ranks quite a bit lower than its rivals when it comes to efficiency, with an EPA rating of 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). The Mercedes-Benz C300 totals 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway) while the BMW 330i achieves 30 mpg combined (26 city/36 highway).

Is it a good value? 8.0

No complaints here when it comes to interior build quality and overall fit and finish. The IS 300 is a well-made luxury sedan, and at a lower base price that its BMW and Mercedes-Benz rivals. Value is a strong reason to opt for the IS 300. It takes a fuel economy hit, rated at just 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) compared to the BMW 330i (26 city/36 highway) and Mercedes C300 (24 city/35 highway).



It also comes with a competitive basic warranty and favorable drivetrain coverage, though BMW covers all regular maintenance for three years while Lexus pays for only the first two jobs.

Wildcard 7.0

Lexus took a shot at making the IS 300 genuinely fun to drive. While the company didn't quite hit a bullseye, it ended up with a good foundation upon which to build. The IS 300 has plenty of performance under the hood, with an aggressive Sport mode and different stages of stability control that allow for some high-speed fun. There is a lack of front end grip and vagueness from the steering through corners. But otherwise the IS 300 is a positive step in the direction of driving excitement.

Which IS 300 does Edmunds recommend?

The greatest strength in the Lexus IS 300 is its value, so focus on bang for your buck. Skip the V6 and opt for an IS 300 RWD. The rear-wheel-drive model is a solid platform and comes in under $40,000 to start. That gets you into a well-built luxury sedan that's even a little fun to drive, with a long list of standard features that won't leave you feeling squeezed.

Lexus IS 300 models

Lexus offers the IS 300 in four available trims: the IS 300 RWD, IS 300 F Sport RWD, IS 300 AWD and IS 300 F Sport AWD. The main differences between them are evident. The IS 300 RWD is rear-wheel-drive and the IS 300 AWD is all-wheel-drive. The F Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, a gaping mesh front grille, and seats with additional side bolstering. But while rear-wheel-drive models are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 258 lb-ft), all-wheel-drive models step up to a bigger 3.5-liter V6 (260 hp, 236 lb-ft).