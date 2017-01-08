Used 2018 Genesis G80 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,998$5,809 Below Market
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE0JU225039
Stock: 19103833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,843 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,798$5,031 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. 12-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/XM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 10413 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5JU238546
Stock: 705457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 29,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,941$4,812 Below Market
Hyundai of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/27 City/Highway MPGThis 3.8 features: Bluetooth, Touchscreen Radio, Push Button Start, Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support, Hands-Free Smart Trunk with Auto Open, Lexicon 17-Speaker Audio System with Quantum Logic Surround & Clari-Fi, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Blind spot sensor: warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual-Mode Front Vent Control w/CO2 Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Wireless Charging Pad, Full Color Heads-Up Display, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, LED Foglights, Memory seat, Multi-View Camera, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Shift-By-Wire (SBW).Buy with confidence from Hyundai of St. Augustine with our 24-Hour Test Drive and 3-Day Money Back Guarantee! Purchase your vehicle online and we offer FREE vehicle delivery to anywhere in the state of Florida or Georgia! Find out why Hyundai of St. Augustine is the #1 reviewed Hyundai dealership in Florida on Dealerrater.com and DealerRater Hyundai Dealer of the Year for 3 years running! All prices include manufacturer rebate, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees and $599.50 dealer fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE0JU224280
Stock: SA7442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 80,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,894$6,082 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 Genesis G80 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB1JU223483
Stock: JU223483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 22,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,998$4,281 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 Premium in Casablanca White provides impressive engineering, remarkable luxury, and incredible style in one fantastic package. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 311hp which is coupled to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive luxury sedan offers nearly 28mpg on the open road, brisk acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, and attractive styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our G80 Premium's woodgrain and leather-trimmed interior will cosset and pamper you every time you get behind the wheel. Some of the many luxuries at your fingertips include heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, heated outboard rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, a power-deployable rear-window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades, an inductive charging pad, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system offers navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs along with a superb Lexicon audio system to keep you connected and entertained.Genesis provides adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic high-beam assist, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes to help keep you out of harm's way. Our G80 is an incredible automobile sure to enhance your drive, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1JU239368
Stock: 115585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,899$2,815 Below Market
Genesis of Lake Park - Lake Park / Florida
2018 Genesis G80 3.8 Serengeti Brown 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC#1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE6JU242749
Stock: HPDO242749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 61,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,994$4,449 Below Market
Cardinale Way Hyundai - Corona / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, MP3 CAPABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ANDROID/APPLE CAR PLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, G80 3.8, 12-Way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, 7 Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Wireless Charging Pad, LED Foglights, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines.Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2018 G80, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text or email. We look forward to hearing from you! Recent Arrival!Experience the Cardinale Way difference. We develop outstanding relationships where everybody wins. All prices are plus dealer installed Protection Package for $995.00. Proudly serving Inland Empire, Corona, Riverside, Ontario, San Bernardino, Orange County, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills 92882.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7JU232344
Stock: HP8997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 48,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,998$4,800 Below Market
CarMax Kenosha - Now Open - Kenosha / Wisconsin
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: BUSINESS USE,FLEET,LEASE USE,PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB5JU247916
Stock: 19322407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,499$2,203 Below Market
Elgin Hyundai - Elgin / Illinois
This Genesis G80 boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Sport Alloy, Valet Function.* This Genesis G80 Features the Following Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed Auto w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/40R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Genesis G80 come see us at Elgin Genesis, 1200 E. Chicago Ave., Elgin, IL 60120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB0JU223541
Stock: W7566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 55,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,988$3,537 Below Market
Mastria Buick GMC - Raynham / Massachusetts
*RARE PREMIUM & ULTIMATE PACKAGE!!!* *ORIGINAL MSRP OF $55,425!!!* *AWD!* *Navigation System!* *Panoramic Moonroof!* *Leather Interior with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats!* *Heated Rear Seats!* *Heated Steering Wheel!* *Lexicon Audio System!* *Heads Up Display!* *Backup Camera with MultiView!* *Xenon Headlights!* *Apple CarPlay!* *Android Auto!* *Bluetooth!* *Adaptive Cruise Control!* *Blind Spot Monitoring!* *Rear Cross Traffic Alert!* *Lane Departure Warning & Intervention!* *Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection!* *Only 55K Miles!* Becoming its own model for 2017, the Genesis G80 is a quite, comfortable luxury sedan loaded with technology. The standard V6 is plenty powerful with over 300 horsepower and the RWD based chassis allows secure handling especially when equipped with AWD like this example. True to Hyundai fashion there is a long list of standard equipment while the option packages allow you to rival some six figure sedans in equipment levels. The Genesis G80 really makes no excuses for itself and has a lot more going for it than just a value proposition. Welcome to Mastria Kia, the Newest Member of the Mastria Auto Group Family. Mastria Kia is the Home of Mastria Smart Shopping Experience. Our Entire Inventory undergoes an Intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION Program Based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. CALL or Click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to Schedule your No-Hassle Test Drive to find out if it's the Right Car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7JU249077
Stock: PK0883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 33,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,351$3,228 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Genesis G80 4dr 3.3T Sport SEDAN 4 DR RWD features a 3.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Casablanca White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB5JU228444
Stock: 995592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 24,244 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,995$2,613 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner G80 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 24244 miles! Sport Package - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JBXJU242081
Stock: JU242081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 40,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,751$2,601 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Genesis G80 4dr 3.8 SEDAN 4 DR RWD features a 3.8L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Casablanca White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE0JU238700
Stock: 995593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 25,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,995$2,168 Below Market
Rick Case Hyundai - Plantation / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18" Alloy Wheels, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning, Compass, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. Certified. Silver 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Certification Program Details: Vehicle includes Rick Case BEST VALUE 100,000 Mile Limited Warranty! *See dealer for details.Thank you for shopping at Rick Case Hyundai in Fort Lauderdale. We want to help you become a member of the Rick Case Hyundai Family. At Rick Case Hyundai we DOUBLE the Factory Powertrain Warranty to 20 year or 200,000 miles. As a Rick Case Hyundai Family member, you receive a free Rick Case Rewards Card that gets you discounted gas. You will also receive discounted service and free car washes.Rick Case Hyundai of Plantation proudly serves Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, Key West, Islamorada, Marathon, Cutler Ridge, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores, Aventura, South Beach, Lauderdale by the Sea, Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Margate, Tamarac, Sunrise, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Cooper City, Boca Raton, West Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Pga Gardens, Jupiter, Stuart, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Pierce.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8JU228240
Stock: TJU228240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 30,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,999$2,653 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING ASSIST!! This 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport comes loaded with features like Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JBXJU242162
Stock: TJU242162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 43,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,491$1,681 Below Market
Faulkner BMW - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Casablanca White 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport AWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V62018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB5JU223163
Stock: 223163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,990
Hyundai of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7JU235602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,857$4,064 Below Market
Korum Hyundai - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE3JU242160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Genesis G80 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Genesis G80
- 5(82%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(2%)
Related Genesis G80 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Genesis G70 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Genesis G80 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Genesis G80 Tupelo MS
- Used Genesis G80 Jackson MS
- Used Genesis G70 Rockford IL
- Used Genesis G70 Long Beach CA
- Used Genesis G90 Modesto CA
- Used Genesis G70 Tempe AZ
- Used Genesis G90 Jersey City NJ
- Used Genesis G70 Tacoma WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Genesis G90 2017 Fontana CA
- Used Genesis G80 2010 Washington DC
- Used Genesis G80 2011 Santa Monica CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019