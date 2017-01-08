Used 2018 Genesis G80 for Sale Near Me

If you're looking for a comfortable and quiet luxury sedan but don't want to pay the price of a new Lexus LS 460, take a test drive in this vehicle. Mine's a rear-wheel drive 3.8L V-6, and a single test drive was enough to convince us that we'd be much better of with this car than the 2017 LS 460, which we also test drove. We were replacing a low-mileage 2003 LS 430, and we also own a 2014 ES 300H, so we're very familiar with the Lexus sedans. I feel that Lexus hasn't kept up with the safety and technology features. Perhaps the 2018 Lexus LS will offer them, but it won't be out for at least another 6 or 7 months, and rumor has it that price will increase significantly over the 2017 LS. Things I really like about this car are, first, the large nav screen, which has touch-screen control, making it significantly better than the Lexus infotainment system, with its very awkward interface. I also love the fact that the G80 has four cameras, allowing a birds-eye view around your car when entering or leaving a parking space. Also a plus factor is the recommendation for regular gas. Really, I love too many things to list them all. What I don't love is the relatively poor gas mileage for a car of this type. They need to make it better!

