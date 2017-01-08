Used 2018 Genesis G80 for Sale Near Me

716 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 716 listings
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    26,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,998

    $5,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    14,843 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,798

    $5,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    29,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,941

    $4,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    80,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,894

    $6,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    22,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    $4,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    24,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,899

    $2,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    61,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,994

    $4,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    48,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,998

    $4,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    43,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,499

    $2,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    55,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,988

    $3,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    33,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,351

    $3,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    24,244 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,995

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    40,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,751

    $2,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    25,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,995

    $2,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    30,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,999

    $2,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

    43,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,491

    $1,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    34,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G80 3.8

    28,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,857

    $4,064 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Genesis G80 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 716 listings
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G80
  4. Used 2018 Genesis G80

Consumer Reviews for the Genesis G80

Read recent reviews for the Genesis G80
Overall Consumer Rating
4.545 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Comfortable, Quiet Luxury Sedan
Gerry Preston,08/01/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
If you're looking for a comfortable and quiet luxury sedan but don't want to pay the price of a new Lexus LS 460, take a test drive in this vehicle. Mine's a rear-wheel drive 3.8L V-6, and a single test drive was enough to convince us that we'd be much better of with this car than the 2017 LS 460, which we also test drove. We were replacing a low-mileage 2003 LS 430, and we also own a 2014 ES 300H, so we're very familiar with the Lexus sedans. I feel that Lexus hasn't kept up with the safety and technology features. Perhaps the 2018 Lexus LS will offer them, but it won't be out for at least another 6 or 7 months, and rumor has it that price will increase significantly over the 2017 LS. Things I really like about this car are, first, the large nav screen, which has touch-screen control, making it significantly better than the Lexus infotainment system, with its very awkward interface. I also love the fact that the G80 has four cameras, allowing a birds-eye view around your car when entering or leaving a parking space. Also a plus factor is the recommendation for regular gas. Really, I love too many things to list them all. What I don't love is the relatively poor gas mileage for a car of this type. They need to make it better!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Genesis
G80
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Genesis G80 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings