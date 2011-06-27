  1. Home
1990 Volkswagen Passat Review

Volkswagen Passat for Sale
$749 - $1,831
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Delayed Quantum replacement debuts. Sedan and wagon are available in GL trim, with 134-horsepower engine. ABS is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Passat.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mad
jmc6373,05/20/2002
I just recently bought my passat and I was very pleased when I found the car for the amount of money they were asking for. Now that I have mine something always seems to go wrong and I don't know of any places close by where I can take my car.
Running Great
mcs,10/26/2002
I bought my passat with 140,000 miles on it and it was immaculate. It runs great and nothing has gone wrong with it yet. Great value. Front wheel drive is great in snow and the car is generally fun to drive with a fast yet rock solid feel. Nice factory exhaust tip and exhaust. Acceleration is a bit slow, but that is expected for a car of this size with 140 horsepower. Super smooth ride. 110 mph feels as smooth as 60 does. Gas mileage is about 25 mpg. Overall, I'd reccomend this car to anyone who wants a sporty sedan with plenty of room to boot.
Road Trips Are Great
VW_Cruiser,11/15/2006
I bought my 1990 Passat for my first car, and I don't regret it. Petunia May, (her name) is an awesome highway car, but it is hard to park in tight areas. Other than that, I love it. I had to do some break repairs to it which cost an arm and a leg, but to me that is wear and tear parts. They are going to need attention one time or another in any car you buy.
expensive to repair
Agatha,08/03/2002
Generally we like this car. Expensive to repair - although once repaired it is ok. Comfortable to drive, good mileage, easy handling. We would not buy another Passat because they are simply too expensive. We know someone who has a 1996 and they think it is a money pit.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

