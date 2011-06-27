  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Passat

MSRP range: $27,295 - $30,295
2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition Sedan Exterior
MSRP $28,290
Edmunds suggests you pay $28,229
2022 Volkswagen Passat Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable ride
  • Back seat and trunk are roomy
  • Quality sound from the available Fender audio system
  • Touchscreen is smaller than those in competitors
  • Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders performance
  • Missing some expected tech or luxury-level features
  • Driver engagement is pretty dull
  • Final year of production for the VW Passat
  • Top-of-the-line Limited Edition trim level to commemorate final year
  • Base S trim eliminated from lineup
  • Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012
2022 Volkswagen Passat pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,295
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 36 Hwy / 28 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 206 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 193.6 in. / Height: 58.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.6 in.
Curb Weight: 3314 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.9 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Passat a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Passat both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Passat fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Passat gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Passat has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Passat. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat:

  • Final year of production for the VW Passat
  • Top-of-the-line Limited Edition trim level to commemorate final year
  • Base S trim eliminated from lineup
  • Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012
Is the Volkswagen Passat reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Passat is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Passat. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Passat's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volkswagen Passat is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Passat is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

The least-expensive 2022 Volkswagen Passat is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,295.

Other versions include:

  • Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,295
  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,295
  • R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,295
What are the different models of Volkswagen Passat?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Passat, the next question is, which Passat model is right for you? Passat variants include Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Passat models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Volkswagen Passat models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 174 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Volkswagen Passat comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volkswagen Passat comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Passat.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Passat featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,290. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $61 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $61 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,229.

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,290. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $65 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $65 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,225.

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,290. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $67 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $67 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,223.

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/36 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/36 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/36 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG28
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase110.4 in.
Length193.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.7 in.
Curb Weight3314 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

