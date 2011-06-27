  1. Home
2001 Volkswagen Passat Review

  Fun-to-drive, excellent value in base trim, stronger 1.8T powerplant in mid-2001, roomy/comfortable interior, solid build quality, available all-wheel drive.
  Some confusing interior controls, price goes up quickly with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This is our favorite midsize sedan and wagon. Don't make your family vehicle choice without driving one.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen has been busy recently, buying up smaller carmakers, designing 12- and 16-cylinder engines and creating a new line of luxury vehicles. But the company has also found time to tweak its already excellent Passat sedan and wagon for mid-2001.

The exterior styling of the 2001.5 Passat is sharper and more Audi-like than the previous iteration, with a chrome-trimmed grille, new clear-lens headlight and taillight clusters and integrated foglights. Volkswagen engineers also gave the car a more structurally rigid body, which will yield greater crashworthiness, better handling and tighter exterior panel fits. Of course, we already liked the Passat's physique, and those who like a few more rounded edges may want to stick with a 2001 model.

Base-trim Passats have become an even better value, as Volkswagen has given the 1.8-liter turbocharged engine a significant power boost. This engine now makes 170 horsepower (up from 150 for 2001) and a nearly lag-free 166 foot-pounds of torque (up from 155). This powerplant has always offered good acceleration (power upgrade or no), and it contributes to the Passat's overall grin factor.

The 2.8-liter V6 remains unchanged; it makes 190 horsepower and 206 ft-lbs of twist. Optional on Passat GLS models and standard on GLX models, this V6 puts the fun back in functional with its broad torque band and strong acceleration. Both engines can be mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic. The latter transmission is an automanual, such that you can drive it as an automatic or shift the gears manually (no clutch, though!).

Regardless of drivetrain choice, all Passats offer superb steering, handling and braking. With ABS four-wheel discs standard on all trim levels, an independent front and rear suspension and perfectly weighted power rack-and-pinion steering, the Passat is one of the most entertaining midsize sedans or wagons. Some drivers might find body roll to be excessive during canyon runs, but overall the ride quality is excellent. Buyers in cold climates or seeking the stability of all-wheel drive can opt to equip their Passats with VW's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

Inside the 2001.5 models, drivers will find the familiar Passat trimmings with a few more upscale-type features: chrome-trimmed gauges, a telescoping steering wheel and an updated center console with a wider front armrest, two integrated cupholders and a compartmentalized storage area. The backseat also receives an integrated armrest with a cupholder and additional storage.

Of course, the Passat already offered an impressive list of standard features. Items like air conditioning, cruise control, one-touch power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, remote trunk release, full-size spare tire, side airbags and heated exterior mirrors are on the base GLS models. GLX trim adds the V6 engine, sunroof, heated front seats with driver seat memory, leather seat coverings and door inserts, variable intermittent wipers with heated jets and an auto-dimming day-night mirror. The new-for-2001 side curtain airbag system protects the heads of front and rear passengers. Seat-mounted side airbags for front passengers have been standard since the current-generation Passat was introduced in 1998.

These mid-year changes should only add to what is one of the best midsize sedans on the market. Based on a stretched Audi A4 platform and built with plenty of Audi parts, the Passat looks, feels and drives like a more substantial car than its base price tag would indicate. Mid-year styling updates should wear well in this new century and its solid construction should keep the car feeling new as the miles add up.

Before rushing out to buy that new Accord, Camry or Taurus, you'd do well to at least test-drive a Passat.

2001 Highlights

The 2001.5 Passat arrives this spring with updated exterior styling, minor interior changes and a more powerful four-cylinder engine, but if you liked the "old" styling, a few 2001s should linger on dealership lots for a while. New features for the 2001 model year -- standard front and rear side curtain airbags, optional steering wheel controls for the audio and cruise for GLS (standard on the GLX) and a standard trunk entrapment release button -- carry over into 2001.5 Passats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen Passat.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
daveba84,07/17/2011
I bought my passat in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It was at a used car lot and I liked everything about it. The exterior/interior were in great shape and after the test drive i was sold. I drive 106 round trip miles per day to work so I needed a car that was good on gas and the passat fit the bill. As of today I have over 250,000 miles on the passat and drives like the day I purchased it. I have had to put minor repairs as well as regular scheduled maint. (oil changes,battery,headlight,wiper relay) but you will have this with any car. Do yourself a favor-do not get repairs done at a dealership. With any car they will charge you 3x more then what a good local mechanic would.
looks can be deceiving...
wvmechanic88,09/27/2012
Bought this car with 100K mile on it. car looked good. ran fine. the little 1.8 turbo engine really runs good. great handling at high speeds. now for the cons... after about two months the ignition coil packs started going out one by one. have replaced some twice. then its the crank position sensor. then the exhaust. next was the windshield. no dings in it but is just cracked for no ryme or reason. when i first saw the car it was love at first sight but that didnt last long... expensive repairs that never stop.
Leaving is a bitter sweet emotion
scouserusa,02/04/2011
Traded in 1 01 Malibu, for an 01 Passat. I'm from the UK, and driven a new VW Polo..no problems, and loved the build quality. 64K at purchase, and no problems for a year. Then a CEL..which I ignored..found out to be a MAF sensor, then coil ignitor issues(recall), tie end rods, vacuum hoses, oil cooler went at 120K, and had to flush entire system. With premium fuel, expensive oil changes, brakes, annual coolant flushes, the constant worry of a blown head gasket or turbo failure was not far off. Excellent when new, but get sell after 5 years and don't look back. I was on first name terms with all the mechanics at the local garage. Do NOT buy a used Passat, simple advice.
Reliable
mindofclay,07/20/2012
I love this car. It's such a gem of a car. If you simply take care of it, change the oil (full synthetic) every 3,000 miles (it does gum up fast in this car, unfortunately. Just don't go over 3,000 without changing it), put premium gas in it, and generally just take care of it and it will last you forever. I bought mine at 171,000 miles from an owner who took great care of it and it drives like it's brand new! Yes, repairing a VW is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for and you fix it far less often. I'm confident I will take this car to 250,000 miles easily. It is so reliable. I wouldn't hesitate for one second to recommend this vehicle to anyone!
See all 212 reviews of the 2001 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), New GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), New GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), New GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), New GLX V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), New GLX V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), New GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), and New GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A).

