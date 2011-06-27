2002 Volkswagen Passat Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun to drive, roomy/comfortable interior, solid build quality, available all-wheel drive, powerful W8 engine.
- Some confusing interior controls, price goes up quickly with options.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
This is our favorite midsize car -- in both sedan and wagon form. Don't make your family vehicle choice without driving one.
Vehicle overview
Volkswagen has been busy recently, buying up smaller carmakers, designing 8-,12- and 16-cylinder engines, and creating a new line of luxury vehicles. But it hasn't neglected its already excellent Passat sedan and wagon. For 2002, we'll see the first production application of VW's "W" family of engines, as the long-awaited Passat W8 sedan and wagon arrive in the U.S. replete with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. With an MSRP around $38K, the W8 will be out of reach for the typical family car buyer, but look at it this way: Where else can you find a German car with eight cylinders for this price?
Meanwhile, the lower-level Passats still offer great value, particularly at the base level. With the arrival of the W8 cars, there are now three trim levels -- the well-equipped GLS and the upscale GLX being the other two. The GLS comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes; traction control (via Electronic Differential Lock and Anti-Slip Regulation); air conditioning; cruise control; side and head curtain airbags; a driver seat height adjuster; an eight-speaker stereo with CD player; one-touch power windows; power locks; remote keyless entry; a full-size spare tire; power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors; a trip computer and head restraints and three-point seatbelts in all five seating positions. Options include a leather interior, a premium Monsoon sound system and a sunroof. All of the above features are standard on the GLX, which also includes power adjustable, heated front seats with memory for the driver; variable intermittent wipers with heated jets; an auto-dimming rearview mirror; and 16-inch wheels and tires.
W8 trim adds stability control (Electronic Stabilization Program) with brake assist, vented disc brakes all around (instead of the usual solid discs in the rear), xenon headlamps with washers, wider 215/55R16 tires, an upgraded trip computer and extra chrome throughout the cabin.
GLS buyers have their choice of two engines. Our favorite is a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four (called the 1.8T) that delivers 170 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm; turbo lag is virtually nonexistent and the powerband is quite broad. The 1.8T offers good acceleration and fuel economy (up to 31 mpg on the highway), and contributes to the Passat's overall grin factor. Your other choice is a 2.8-liter V6 that makes 190 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of twist. While no longer among the fastest six-cylinders in the midsize class, this V6 is still very smooth and provides strong acceleration. For 2002, it remains the standard engine for GLX models. Available transmissions include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic (with Tiptronic automanual capability).
Advantages to the V6 models include genuine wood trim inside the cabin and the availability of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Although it results in a rather portly Passat, 4Motion is ideal for people living in snowy climates. Under normal traction conditions, the system splits the power 50/50 between the front and rear axles; when grip is compromised, it can redistribute power up to a 67/33 ratio either way. Unfortunately, 4Motion only comes with the automatic transmission.
True to their name, the W8 sedan and wagon are powered by a 4.0-liter W8 engine that churns out 270 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 rpm. The "W" configuration was achieved by staggering the cylinders, making it look as though two "V" engines have been fused together. The resulting engine is more compact than a traditional V8 and easily fits under the midsize Passat's hood. The five-speed automatic and 4Motion are standard on every W8.
With four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard on all trim levels, a fully independent suspension and perfectly weighted power rack-and-pinion steering, the Passat is one of the most entertaining midsize cars around. Some drivers might find body roll to be excessive when pushing the car hard around turns, but the trade-off for excellent overall ride comfort is worthwhile. Inside, the cars feel luxurious and solidly constructed -- more so than most competitors.
Based on a stretched Audi A4 platform and built with plenty of Audi parts, the Passat looks, feels and drives like a more substantial car than its base price tag would indicate -- though with the 270-hp, $38K W8 on the loose, it's getting much harder to distinguish a VW from an Audi.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volkswagen Passat.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack