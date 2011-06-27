  1. Home
2002 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, roomy/comfortable interior, solid build quality, available all-wheel drive, powerful W8 engine.
  • Some confusing interior controls, price goes up quickly with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This is our favorite midsize car -- in both sedan and wagon form. Don't make your family vehicle choice without driving one.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen has been busy recently, buying up smaller carmakers, designing 8-,12- and 16-cylinder engines, and creating a new line of luxury vehicles. But it hasn't neglected its already excellent Passat sedan and wagon. For 2002, we'll see the first production application of VW's "W" family of engines, as the long-awaited Passat W8 sedan and wagon arrive in the U.S. replete with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. With an MSRP around $38K, the W8 will be out of reach for the typical family car buyer, but look at it this way: Where else can you find a German car with eight cylinders for this price?

Meanwhile, the lower-level Passats still offer great value, particularly at the base level. With the arrival of the W8 cars, there are now three trim levels -- the well-equipped GLS and the upscale GLX being the other two. The GLS comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes; traction control (via Electronic Differential Lock and Anti-Slip Regulation); air conditioning; cruise control; side and head curtain airbags; a driver seat height adjuster; an eight-speaker stereo with CD player; one-touch power windows; power locks; remote keyless entry; a full-size spare tire; power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors; a trip computer and head restraints and three-point seatbelts in all five seating positions. Options include a leather interior, a premium Monsoon sound system and a sunroof. All of the above features are standard on the GLX, which also includes power adjustable, heated front seats with memory for the driver; variable intermittent wipers with heated jets; an auto-dimming rearview mirror; and 16-inch wheels and tires.

W8 trim adds stability control (Electronic Stabilization Program) with brake assist, vented disc brakes all around (instead of the usual solid discs in the rear), xenon headlamps with washers, wider 215/55R16 tires, an upgraded trip computer and extra chrome throughout the cabin.

GLS buyers have their choice of two engines. Our favorite is a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four (called the 1.8T) that delivers 170 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm; turbo lag is virtually nonexistent and the powerband is quite broad. The 1.8T offers good acceleration and fuel economy (up to 31 mpg on the highway), and contributes to the Passat's overall grin factor. Your other choice is a 2.8-liter V6 that makes 190 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of twist. While no longer among the fastest six-cylinders in the midsize class, this V6 is still very smooth and provides strong acceleration. For 2002, it remains the standard engine for GLX models. Available transmissions include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic (with Tiptronic automanual capability).

Advantages to the V6 models include genuine wood trim inside the cabin and the availability of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Although it results in a rather portly Passat, 4Motion is ideal for people living in snowy climates. Under normal traction conditions, the system splits the power 50/50 between the front and rear axles; when grip is compromised, it can redistribute power up to a 67/33 ratio either way. Unfortunately, 4Motion only comes with the automatic transmission.

True to their name, the W8 sedan and wagon are powered by a 4.0-liter W8 engine that churns out 270 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 rpm. The "W" configuration was achieved by staggering the cylinders, making it look as though two "V" engines have been fused together. The resulting engine is more compact than a traditional V8 and easily fits under the midsize Passat's hood. The five-speed automatic and 4Motion are standard on every W8.

With four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard on all trim levels, a fully independent suspension and perfectly weighted power rack-and-pinion steering, the Passat is one of the most entertaining midsize cars around. Some drivers might find body roll to be excessive when pushing the car hard around turns, but the trade-off for excellent overall ride comfort is worthwhile. Inside, the cars feel luxurious and solidly constructed -- more so than most competitors.

Based on a stretched Audi A4 platform and built with plenty of Audi parts, the Passat looks, feels and drives like a more substantial car than its base price tag would indicate -- though with the 270-hp, $38K W8 on the loose, it's getting much harder to distinguish a VW from an Audi.

2002 Highlights

The arrival of the 270-horsepower, all-wheel-drive W8 sedan and wagon disturbs the tranquility of the Passat lineup. Standard features in the W8 cars build upon the already impressive GLX equipment list, adding Electronic Stabilization Program with BrakeAssist, vented disc brakes all around (as opposed to solid discs in rear) xenon headlights with washers, wider 215/55R16 tires, an upgraded trip computer and extra chrome throughout the cabin. The rest of the Passats receive only minor upgrades for 2002, including a trunk escape release for the sedan, a cruise control indicator light and an on/off switch for the electrochromic mirror. In addition, all-new Volkswagens come standard with an improved four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, up from two years/24,000 miles. In addition, Volkswagen will offer a fully transferable limited powertrain warranty that covers five years or 60,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volkswagen Passat.

5(61%)
4(24%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
465 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I got this back in high school...
rilezz13,12/22/2010
I got my black Passat when I was a sophomore in high school. The thing I love most about VWs is the German prestige that comes with the car. Theres something about the way European cars carry themselves as they sail down the highway. I previously owned a 2000 VW Jetta that I absolutly loved. The Passat is technically a superior car, but I think I'll buy another Jetta in the future. If you are thinking of buying one with the turbocharged engine, you MUST MUST use fully synthetic oil and change it every 3 thousand miles.
Well... Just don't drive it into water
durasara,08/20/2013
First of all. I got the GLX v6 4motion I bought this car when it had 110,000 miles on it. Sounds crazy, but I bought it for 5k. The carfax showed that the previous owner had already taken care of the major maintenance stuff that starts popping up at around 80k. I can imagine, if I had owned the car during that time period I would have thought it was the worst car in the world. But I didn't. All I had to do was normal maintenance stuff. I brought it up to 210k miles and was still driving like new. So fun around corners and handled snow really well. Until... I was going to school and the street was flooded. Yaris and cruze made it through, Passat died. I really will miss this car.
Surprisingly a good little car
gashley2,12/21/2014
Owned a 2003 Skoda Octavia in Germany was a fun car. Bought the closes thing to it in the US. the 1.8L is fun and great on MPG! I get better mileage then the EPA rating best i got was 40MPG on a road trip! Passat has great styling i think and rides nice really luxurious for what it is. Previous owner did all the differed maintenance cv axels, fuel pump, valve cover gaskets, heater core, timing belt, water pump etc... Currently has 180,000 mile on it and I really like the car, I will drive the wheels off of this car! Great on snow with regular tires. Only thing wrong is the trans makes a LOUD slam noise when downshifts when exiting the interstate, when that goes Ill buy something else.
If you know how to work on car, this is for you
saneesh8,02/14/2012
Initially by spending all the money on repairs at stealership, i thought it is bad car. But once i started doing by my own with help from www.passatworld.com, not expensive. Or get information from the above website and find a trusted cheap mechanic. If you follow the simple rules like 40W full synthetic oil every 5k, change ATF at every 60K (Castrol import ATF is fine - from AZ) clean combi valve once in 2 yr, will run longer than a Toyota or Honda. Once you cross 100k, gaskets, hoses, Fuel filter and Timing belt (at 80K). Overall reliable car, decent MPG and most importantly safe. Premium fuel is bad side and don't need to use OEM expensive parts. My car close to 100k going strong..
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A), and GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M).

