2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Review

There has been a lot of buzz over the last few years regarding Volkswagen's future electric vehicles (one of which was aptly named the ID.Buzz). Sadly, the U.S. market has been left out so far since the first of these — the ID.3 hatchback — is not slated for release here. Thankfully, we'll be getting the next-best thing: the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 crossover.

The ID.4 is the first fully electric SUV from VW and will initially be offered in rear-wheel-drive form. An all-wheel-drive variant will arrive later. According to the European WLTP standard, which tends to be slightly more optimistic than the U.S. standard, the ID.4 will have up to 310 miles of range, depending on which model you get.

It's a fair bet that the ID.4 will lean heavily on the ID.3's interior design ethos, so we're expecting it to have a cockpit light on physical buttons or knobs. Instead, users will rely on numerous touch and voice-activated controls. With any luck, we'll also get the augmented reality head-up display that appears to float in front of the car. Otherwise, we're confident the ID.4 will have all of the typical advanced safety and driver assistance features found in other VW vehicles.