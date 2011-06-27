If the timing belt snaps say goodbye to your valves / cylinder head. My Passat had chronic mechanical problems. It seems like there is a repair needed every month. The transmision operation is not smooth and sluggish to shift. It rides like a horse drawn wagon. Repairs and parts are expensive. The engine will not start when the it is hot unless you use high octane fuel only - the

dealership seems inept at finding solutions to problems. They have you replace sensor after sensor at great expense and still problems persist.