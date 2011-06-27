  1. Home
1992 Volkswagen Passat Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New entry-level CL trim level introduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen Passat.

5(23%)
4(39%)
3(23%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
3.7
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't Buy One
Robinson,10/27/2005
If the timing belt snaps say goodbye to your valves / cylinder head. My Passat had chronic mechanical problems. It seems like there is a repair needed every month. The transmision operation is not smooth and sluggish to shift. It rides like a horse drawn wagon. Repairs and parts are expensive. The engine will not start when the it is hot unless you use high octane fuel only - the dealership seems inept at finding solutions to problems. They have you replace sensor after sensor at great expense and still problems persist.
Cheap Beater
RoughRider,12/03/2008
Bought the car for $800 = lots of margin for repair costs. 190K mi when bought 194K miles now. Avg 39mpg, hi 42, low 23 (teaching son to drive std). Total expenses to date (purchase, tax, title, tags, fuel and repairs): $1925. Some body rust showing. Heater core went - replacement is MAJOR undertaking. Some electrical glitches (smack the dash in the right place to make things work). Sunroof issues. Headliner fabric came loose (removed it & painted the liner with textured flocking). Picked up car in sub-freezing temperatures in January, drove nonstop from eastern PA to north central IL, averaged 525 miles to 16 gallon fill-up @85mph. Would drive this car anywhere for the next 100K mi or so.
Great Road Car
A Quist,02/19/2004
I've owned my VW Passat since new, eleven years, and 253,800 miles. That should be enough said. If it wasn't fun to drive, I wouldn't have kept it that long. I kept good care of it, and it didn't let me down until it got to be 10 years old. On the road, I would get a consistent 35 MPG, and only occasionally down to 27 MPG in the city.
Never again
ironhacker,08/21/2002
I drove VW cars (with good results) for 10 years prior to buying a new 1992 Passat. This car had more problems than every other car I have ever owned -- combined! One expensive repair after another. Premature failure of: power windows, sunroof, fuel pump, battery, clutch, exhaust, and head gasket. All except the sunroof was out-of-warranty (at Pentagon prices, of course). Every month it was another ($500) trip to the dealer. This car barely outlived the loan. Eventually I realized that I was paying for a new car without actually driving one, so I traded in the Passat for a non-VW car.
See all 13 reviews of the 1992 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Volkswagen Passat

