Consumer Rating
(204)
2000 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive, excellent value, functional and comfortable interior.
  • Slight turbo lag on four-cylinder models, body rolls through tight corners.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This is our favorite midsize sedan and wagon. Don't make your family vehicle choice without driving one.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen has been busy in recent years. In between buying up smaller carmakers, designing 12- and 16-cylinder engines, and creating a new line of luxury vehicles, the company has had time to tweak its already excellent Passat sedan and wagon offerings.

The base Passat engine is a 1.8-liter turbocharged four cylinder that makes 150 horsepower and an almost lag-free 155 ft-lbs. of torque. While not a race engine, this powerplant offers adequate acceleration and contributes more to the Passat's overall grin factor than one might think, especially when mated to the company's excellent five-speed manual transmission.

Stepping up to the 2.8-liter V6 will net you an additional 40 horsepower and 52 more ft-lbs. of torque. The V6 comes standard on Passat GLX models and puts the "fun" back in functional with its broad torque band and responsive acceleration. Volkswagen's optional five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission is also availble on the GLX.

Regardless of drivetrain choice, all Passats come with superb steering, handling and braking characteristics. With ABS four-wheel discs standard on all trim levels, an independent front and rear suspension, and perfectly weighted power rack-and-pinion steering, the Passat is one of the most entertaining sedans (or wagons) in the midsize class. Some drivers note a bit too much body roll during canyon runs, but the pay off comes in its excellent overall ride quality.

In addition to its mechanical pedigree, the Passat offers up an impressive list of standard features. Items like air conditioning, cruise control, one-touch power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, a remote trunk release, a full-size conventional spare, side airbags and heated exterior mirrors are included on the base GLS models. GLX trim adds the aforementioned V6 engine, sunroof, heated front seats with driver's seat memory, leather seat coverings and door inserts, variable intermittent wipers with heated jets and an auto-dimming day-night mirror.

A runaway success in Europe, the current Passat is making headway here in North America against heavy-hitters like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Ford Taurus. Based on a stretched Audi A4 platform and using plenty of Audi parts in its construction, the Passat looks, feels, smells and drives like a more substantial car than its price tag would lead you to expect. Its contemporary styling will wear well into the new century and its solid construction should keep the car feeling new as the miles add up.

With Volkswagen expanding into the luxury-sedan, SUV, and exotic sports-car markets over the next few years, they're going to need a solid bread-and-butter model to pay all the upcoming development and marketing bills. We expect the Passat to fill this role and help keep the company afloat during its transitional period. Before rushing out to buy that new Accord, Camry or Taurus, you'd do well to at least test drive a Passat.

2000 Highlights

The radio display and anti-theft system have been updated. A brake-wear indicator is now standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen Passat.

5(41%)
4(36%)
3(18%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.1
204 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I'm handy with a wrench
ns1915,08/04/2011
Why I will never buy another VW. Replaced control arms twice in 80,000 miles. Bad ABS module, bad CCM, bad ECU, all oxygen sensors have been replaced, engine sludge problem, two bad window regulators, Emissions Workshop Errors all the time. Every two winters battery needs to be replaced. Took it to dealer for a check engine and was told I had 2 bad catalytic converters, $2,300. Had it scanned somewhere else and was told that it does have a catalytic error, but the dealer failed to mention several vacuum leak errors. I replaced $20 worth of vac hose, problem solved. Haven't had an error in 10,000 miles, this is a record!! Replacing the above parts with non OEM has helped a lot.
My wonderful Passat wagon!
M Morgan,08/29/2015
GLS V6 4dr Sedan
I bought my 2000 Passat wagon used, in 2008, now in 2015, 166000 miles. I am still loving this car. It is fully loaded, heated seats, automatic mirror adjustments. Climatron system is great, also the monsoon sound system is amazing. Its a great 'soccer mom' car, love the hatchback, which makes it easy to open and throw in backpacks, sporting stuff as well as groceries, and back seats fold down easily, if transporting something long. I am a small woman, and the car is very comforable, back seats are like your living room sofa. I haven't had many problems with it and I drive it all the time.l The one issue is, the car is sort of low and you have to watch going over speed bumps and such. I have had to fix the mufflers a few times but other than that, it been fine, and I love the smooth driving nature of this car. I would get another one, but this one is still going strong, and also, it a great looking car, very classy looking and still looks great even for 15 years old.
Poor quality
Viola,01/27/2010
Car has multiple problems, not simple wear and tear either. Window fell into door (generic problem) Trunk latch broke Side lamps fell off one day Dome light cracked Oil leak (less than 50k miles)
Good car, reliability not good
ma3770,11/13/2010
My vehicle currently has over 100,000 miles. Initial impressions during the first 25000 miles were very positive. The car handled decently, the ride was firm, the V6 engine had smooth power. Gas mileage has been constant at an OK 22 combined city/highway. Subsequent impressions were not as good due to overall reliability problems. I could cut and paste the problems mentioned in other reviews/forums, such as leaking cylinder head gaskets, leaking cam seals, tie rod replacement, new ABS module, control arm joints, and a host of various other problems. Repair bills over the years were exorbitant, much of which was due to the high cost of replacement parts.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan, GLX V6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD, GLX V6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD, GLX V6 4dr Wagon, GLS V6 4dr Sedan, GLX V6 4dr Sedan, GLS V6 4dr Wagon, GLS V6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD, GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Wagon, and GLS V6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD.

