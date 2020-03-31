2020 Volkswagen Passat Review

If you're willing to overlook its age, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable sedan that offers a pleasing number of features for the money. You see, while Volkswagen has made a variety of updates for 2020, including a new interior design and materials, a mildly restyled exterior, and an updated engine, this is still pretty much the same Passat that debuted all the way back for the 2012 model year. Most of these 2020 changes are welcome. New this year are higher-quality interior materials, an updated instrument panel and 6.3-inch touchscreen display, new color schemes, and a new range of upholstery choices, including cloth and either simulated or genuine leather. Under the hood is the Passat's long-running turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. VW did make a few power tweaks this year that help make the Passat feel a little more lively when accelerating. Alas, the Passat's formerly optional V6 engine, which offered great sound and power, is unfortunately no longer available. As before, power reaches the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The Passat's comfort-over-performance ethos remains core to the 2020 model. It rides smoothly on the highway and has a roomy interior and big trunk. As a basic "get the job done" kind of sedan, the Passat delivers. But ask for more, whether it be stirring performance, the latest technology features or a fresh design, and this aging sedan comes up short.

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

While the Volkswagen Passat lacks personality and style, there's still a lot to like. It's comfortable and spacious, and it packs in some of the segment's best tech and driver aids. The interior is one of the biggest in the class, and the smooth ride and quiet interior remind you of its German origins. We just wish it was a little more fun to drive — the lackluster powertrain could use more power and refinement.

How does it drive? 7.0

It's acceptable but nothing exceptional. The engine lacks punch, making the Passat one of the slowest vehicles in its class. And unlike much of the competition, there's no optional engine to improve performance. There's a delay when you step on the gas, and the transmission is eager to upshift, furthering the sense that there's just not much sizzle here. The Passat feels sluggish when passing on the highway.



Another issue is braking performance. In our testing we found the Passat's panic-stopping distances to be longer than average for a midsize sedan. An uneven pedal response makes coming to a smooth stop somewhat frustrating too. The situation is a little better when the road bends. Around turns, the Passat is smooth and composed. The steering lacks feedback, but it's light and quick, making it relatively easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Volkswagen errs on the side of plush. It delivers on comfort with a smooth ride that tunes out most imperfections in the road. Some drivers may prefer a firmer and sportier ride, but the Passat is plenty comfortable for the daily drive. The wide and supportive front seats help too. You might want more substantial padding from the Passat's seats, but the "relaxed-fit" shape still does a decent job of keeping you planted around turns.



The dual-zone climate control works great, with powerfully cold air conditioning and vents for rear passengers. The fans can be on the loud side when cranked up, but not obnoxiously so. Otherwise the Passat is relatively quiet with just a bit of tire noise on uneven surfaces.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Passat wins big on interior space, with plenty of room for both front and rear occupants. Legroom is particularly generous, except the center console can rub on the driver's knee. The long doors make getting in and out a breeze, though it might be tight in narrow parking spots. The seat and steering wheel offer a good amount of adjustment, a boon for both short and tall drivers. Decently sized windows and narrow roof pillars make it easy to see out of too.



The controls aren't as well sorted. While there are dedicated physical buttons for the climate system and shortcuts to the major menus for the touchscreen, the display itself is low and partially blocked by your hand when driving. It also forces you to take your eyes off the wheel for longer than we'd prefer. That said, the system infotainment system is easy to use. The menu structure is straightforward and easy to figure out without pulling out the manual.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Passat offers a decent amount of tech including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Integrated navigation is only available on the top-tier SEL trim. It's easy to program and has on-screen controls that hide when you don't need them. Volkswagen also allows you to connect to your smartphone to check the fuel level or remotely start the car. We also like the Fender audio system's clean and bassy sound. Only lackluster voice controls hold it back.



The driver aids work well, with the adaptive cruise maintaining a decent gap in traffic and holding speeds downhill. The blind-spot monitor works well too, but the overly sensitive parking sensors were annoying. We also had an issue with the backup camera not always turning on.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The spacious interior also means plenty of space for cargo too. The trunk is wide and deep, and the 60/40-split folding rear seat goes flat, opening the space up further for large items. Up front, there are a few sizable bins and cubbies on the dash and in front of the shifter for small items. The doors have decent-size pockets for most water bottles.



Installing a car seat is relatively easy thanks to wide door openings, a big back seat and easily accessible LATCH anchors. Even larger rear-facing seats should fit fine without sacrificing front-seat room.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates the Volkswagen Passat will get 27 mpg in combined driving (23 city, 34 highway). That's generally good but well behind the class leaders. That said, we saw 30.9 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which is better than we've seen in most of the similarly equipped competition and indicative that the EPA estimates are realistic.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The price of a fully loaded Passat is right in line with the four-cylinder competition, and you get a lot of features and space for the price. The Passat is missing a few features available in the competition such as ventilated seats and a more powerful engine, but for the most part it's a well-equipped sedan. The interior isn't nearly as nice or premium as you'll find elsewhere, but the fit and finish is solid. Our test car had no noticeable build-quality issues.



Volkswagen's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover four years/50,000 miles. That's roughly on par with the class. You do get three years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance and two years/20,000 miles of included maintenance.

Wildcard 6.5

The Passat lacks the charm and personality you'll find in the competition, or even older Volkswagens. VW's been running the same styling theme for a while now, so your new Passat won't look much different than your neighbor's old one. Compared to the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 or Hyundai Sonata, the Passat looks bland and boring. That might be fine if it was more fun to drive, but again the Passat fails to set itself apart from the crowd.

Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?

Among the four trim levels available, we say go with the SE trim. It provides a solid mix of features, such as a power driver's seat, simulated leather upholstery and traffic-adaptive cruise control, without costing too much.

Volkswagen Passat models

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is available in four trims levels: S, SE, R-Line and SEL. Every trim uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The engine is rated at 174 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque.