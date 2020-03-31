  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Passat
Find a Dealer
vw.com

2020 Volkswagen Passat

#10 Midsize sedan

What’s new

  • Refreshed exterior styling and updated interior
  • More torque from turbocharged four-cylinder
  • Added driving assistants and luxury features
  • A refreshed version of the fourth Passat generation that debuted in 2012

Pros & Cons

  • Ride quality is quiet, cushy and comfortable
  • Back seat and trunk are roomy
  • Quality sound from optional Fender audio system
  • Touchscreens are smaller than those in competitors
  • Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders performance
  • Driving engagement is pretty dull
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$22,995
Save as much as $4,076
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,076 with Edmunds

2020 Volkswagen Passat pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Passat
S, SE, R-Line and SEL

msrp 

$22,995
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
See all for sale

2020 Volkswagen Passat Review

If you're willing to overlook its age, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable sedan that offers a pleasing number of features for the money. You see, while Volkswagen has made a variety of updates for 2020, including a new interior design and materials, a mildly restyled exterior, and an updated engine, this is still pretty much the same Passat that debuted all the way back for the 2012 model year.

Most of these 2020 changes are welcome. New this year are higher-quality interior materials, an updated instrument panel and 6.3-inch touchscreen display, new color schemes, and a new range of upholstery choices, including cloth and either simulated or genuine leather.

Under the hood is the Passat's long-running turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. VW did make a few power tweaks this year that help make the Passat feel a little more lively when accelerating. Alas, the Passat's formerly optional V6 engine, which offered great sound and power, is unfortunately no longer available. As before, power reaches the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Passat's comfort-over-performance ethos remains core to the 2020 model. It rides smoothly on the highway and has a roomy interior and big trunk. As a basic "get the job done" kind of sedan, the Passat delivers. But ask for more, whether it be stirring performance, the latest technology features or a fresh design, and this aging sedan comes up short.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
While the Volkswagen Passat lacks personality and style, there's still a lot to like. It's comfortable and spacious, and it packs in some of the segment's best tech and driver aids. The interior is one of the biggest in the class, and the smooth ride and quiet interior remind you of its German origins. We just wish it was a little more fun to drive — the lackluster powertrain could use more power and refinement.

How does it drive?

7.0
It's acceptable but nothing exceptional. The engine lacks punch, making the Passat one of the slowest vehicles in its class. And unlike much of the competition, there's no optional engine to improve performance. There's a delay when you step on the gas, and the transmission is eager to upshift, furthering the sense that there's just not much sizzle here. The Passat feels sluggish when passing on the highway.

Another issue is braking performance. In our testing we found the Passat's panic-stopping distances to be longer than average for a midsize sedan. An uneven pedal response makes coming to a smooth stop somewhat frustrating too. The situation is a little better when the road bends. Around turns, the Passat is smooth and composed. The steering lacks feedback, but it's light and quick, making it relatively easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Volkswagen errs on the side of plush. It delivers on comfort with a smooth ride that tunes out most imperfections in the road. Some drivers may prefer a firmer and sportier ride, but the Passat is plenty comfortable for the daily drive. The wide and supportive front seats help too. You might want more substantial padding from the Passat's seats, but the "relaxed-fit" shape still does a decent job of keeping you planted around turns.

The dual-zone climate control works great, with powerfully cold air conditioning and vents for rear passengers. The fans can be on the loud side when cranked up, but not obnoxiously so. Otherwise the Passat is relatively quiet with just a bit of tire noise on uneven surfaces.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Passat wins big on interior space, with plenty of room for both front and rear occupants. Legroom is particularly generous, except the center console can rub on the driver's knee. The long doors make getting in and out a breeze, though it might be tight in narrow parking spots. The seat and steering wheel offer a good amount of adjustment, a boon for both short and tall drivers. Decently sized windows and narrow roof pillars make it easy to see out of too.

The controls aren't as well sorted. While there are dedicated physical buttons for the climate system and shortcuts to the major menus for the touchscreen, the display itself is low and partially blocked by your hand when driving. It also forces you to take your eyes off the wheel for longer than we'd prefer. That said, the system infotainment system is easy to use. The menu structure is straightforward and easy to figure out without pulling out the manual.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Passat offers a decent amount of tech including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Integrated navigation is only available on the top-tier SEL trim. It's easy to program and has on-screen controls that hide when you don't need them. Volkswagen also allows you to connect to your smartphone to check the fuel level or remotely start the car. We also like the Fender audio system's clean and bassy sound. Only lackluster voice controls hold it back.

The driver aids work well, with the adaptive cruise maintaining a decent gap in traffic and holding speeds downhill. The blind-spot monitor works well too, but the overly sensitive parking sensors were annoying. We also had an issue with the backup camera not always turning on.

How’s the storage?

8.5
The spacious interior also means plenty of space for cargo too. The trunk is wide and deep, and the 60/40-split folding rear seat goes flat, opening the space up further for large items. Up front, there are a few sizable bins and cubbies on the dash and in front of the shifter for small items. The doors have decent-size pockets for most water bottles.

Installing a car seat is relatively easy thanks to wide door openings, a big back seat and easily accessible LATCH anchors. Even larger rear-facing seats should fit fine without sacrificing front-seat room.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA estimates the Volkswagen Passat will get 27 mpg in combined driving (23 city, 34 highway). That's generally good but well behind the class leaders. That said, we saw 30.9 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which is better than we've seen in most of the similarly equipped competition and indicative that the EPA estimates are realistic.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The price of a fully loaded Passat is right in line with the four-cylinder competition, and you get a lot of features and space for the price. The Passat is missing a few features available in the competition such as ventilated seats and a more powerful engine, but for the most part it's a well-equipped sedan. The interior isn't nearly as nice or premium as you'll find elsewhere, but the fit and finish is solid. Our test car had no noticeable build-quality issues.

Volkswagen's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover four years/50,000 miles. That's roughly on par with the class. You do get three years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance and two years/20,000 miles of included maintenance.

Wildcard

6.5
The Passat lacks the charm and personality you'll find in the competition, or even older Volkswagens. VW's been running the same styling theme for a while now, so your new Passat won't look much different than your neighbor's old one. Compared to the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 or Hyundai Sonata, the Passat looks bland and boring. That might be fine if it was more fun to drive, but again the Passat fails to set itself apart from the crowd.

Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?

Among the four trim levels available, we say go with the SE trim. It provides a solid mix of features, such as a power driver's seat, simulated leather upholstery and traffic-adaptive cruise control, without costing too much.

Volkswagen Passat models

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is available in four trims levels: S, SE, R-Line and SEL. Every trim uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The engine is rated at 174 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque.

The S trim comes with basic amenities including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, Bluetooth, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Standard safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The SE gets you features such as simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, remote start and traffic-adaptive cruise control. A sunroof becomes optional at this trim level.

Stepping up to the R-Line brings 19-inch wheels and sporty exterior styling details. It also adds a multifunction display in the instrument cluster and the sunroof. A lane-keeping assist safety system is also included.

Finally, there's the Passat SEL, which gets you real leather upholstery, heated outboard rear seats, a memory function for the driver's seat, an integrated navigation system, and a premium nine-speaker Fender premium system.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    2020 Volkswagen Passat S
    Find a Dealervw.com

    Features & Specs

    R-Line 4dr Sedan features & specs
    R-Line 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$28,645
    MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$25,845
    MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$31,095
    MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$22,995
    MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower174 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Passat safety features:

    Forward Collision Warning
    Warns the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle seems imminent and, if necessary, applies automatic emergency braking.
    Blind-Spot Monitor
    Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Applies countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane if the car drifts over lane markers without a turn signal being activated.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Volkswagen Passat vs. the competition

    Volkswagen Passat vs. Honda Accord

    The Honda Accord is our top-rated midsize sedan because of its incredibly well-rounded character. No other sedan in this class offers the Accord's combination of competent handling, comfortable and roomy interior, build quality, safety features and powertrain options. The aging Passat will not replace the Accord at the top, but it has enough positive qualities to keep it competitive. Read our long-term test of the current-generation Accord here.

    Compare Volkswagen Passat & Honda Accord features

    Volkswagen Passat vs. Hyundai Sonata

    The Hyundai Sonata is all-new for 2020 and is one of the most distinctively styled sedans out right now. Unlike the Passat, it's on the cutting edge of technology in the class, including features such as a remote parking assistant and the ability to use your smartphone in place of a key. From a driving refinement standpoint, the Sonata is a little nicer too.

    Compare Volkswagen Passat & Hyundai Sonata features

    Volkswagen Passat vs. Audi A4

    The A4 is quicker, handles better, and is more luxurious than the Passat. You also get superior technology features. But its interior provides less space for passengers and its trunk is smaller. Of course, you'll pay more to get an A4, but it's worth it.

    Compare Volkswagen Passat & Audi A4 features

    Related Passat Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Passat a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Passat both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Passat fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Passat gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Passat has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Passat. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Passat?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat:

    • Refreshed exterior styling and updated interior
    • More torque from turbocharged four-cylinder
    • Added driving assistants and luxury features
    • A refreshed version of the fourth Passat generation that debuted in 2012
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Passat reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Passat is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Passat. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Passat's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Passat and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Passat is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Passat?

    The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Passat is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.

    Other versions include:

    • R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,645
    • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,845
    • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,095
    • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Passat?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Passat, the next question is, which Passat model is right for you? Passat variants include R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Passat models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Volkswagen Passat

    2020 Volkswagen Passat Overview

    The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Passat.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Passat featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Passat?

    2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,076 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,076 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,259.

    The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 15 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,885. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,696 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,696 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,189.

    The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 24 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,129 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,129 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,786.

    The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,851 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,851 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,915.

    The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 14.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 111 new 2020 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,150 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,750 on a used or CPO 2020 Passat available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Passat for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,251.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,215.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Passat?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volkswagen lease specials

    Related 2020 Volkswagen Passat info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles