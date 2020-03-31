2020 Volkswagen Passat
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior styling and updated interior
- More torque from turbocharged four-cylinder
- Added driving assistants and luxury features
- A refreshed version of the fourth Passat generation that debuted in 2012
Pros & Cons
- Ride quality is quiet, cushy and comfortable
- Back seat and trunk are roomy
- Quality sound from optional Fender audio system
- Touchscreens are smaller than those in competitors
- Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders performance
- Driving engagement is pretty dull
2020 Volkswagen Passat Review
If you're willing to overlook its age, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable sedan that offers a pleasing number of features for the money. You see, while Volkswagen has made a variety of updates for 2020, including a new interior design and materials, a mildly restyled exterior, and an updated engine, this is still pretty much the same Passat that debuted all the way back for the 2012 model year.
Most of these 2020 changes are welcome. New this year are higher-quality interior materials, an updated instrument panel and 6.3-inch touchscreen display, new color schemes, and a new range of upholstery choices, including cloth and either simulated or genuine leather.
Under the hood is the Passat's long-running turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. VW did make a few power tweaks this year that help make the Passat feel a little more lively when accelerating. Alas, the Passat's formerly optional V6 engine, which offered great sound and power, is unfortunately no longer available. As before, power reaches the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Passat's comfort-over-performance ethos remains core to the 2020 model. It rides smoothly on the highway and has a roomy interior and big trunk. As a basic "get the job done" kind of sedan, the Passat delivers. But ask for more, whether it be stirring performance, the latest technology features or a fresh design, and this aging sedan comes up short.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Another issue is braking performance. In our testing we found the Passat's panic-stopping distances to be longer than average for a midsize sedan. An uneven pedal response makes coming to a smooth stop somewhat frustrating too. The situation is a little better when the road bends. Around turns, the Passat is smooth and composed. The steering lacks feedback, but it's light and quick, making it relatively easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The dual-zone climate control works great, with powerfully cold air conditioning and vents for rear passengers. The fans can be on the loud side when cranked up, but not obnoxiously so. Otherwise the Passat is relatively quiet with just a bit of tire noise on uneven surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.5
The controls aren't as well sorted. While there are dedicated physical buttons for the climate system and shortcuts to the major menus for the touchscreen, the display itself is low and partially blocked by your hand when driving. It also forces you to take your eyes off the wheel for longer than we'd prefer. That said, the system infotainment system is easy to use. The menu structure is straightforward and easy to figure out without pulling out the manual.
How’s the tech?8.0
The driver aids work well, with the adaptive cruise maintaining a decent gap in traffic and holding speeds downhill. The blind-spot monitor works well too, but the overly sensitive parking sensors were annoying. We also had an issue with the backup camera not always turning on.
How’s the storage?8.5
Installing a car seat is relatively easy thanks to wide door openings, a big back seat and easily accessible LATCH anchors. Even larger rear-facing seats should fit fine without sacrificing front-seat room.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Volkswagen's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover four years/50,000 miles. That's roughly on par with the class. You do get three years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance and two years/20,000 miles of included maintenance.
Wildcard6.5
Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Passat models
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is available in four trims levels: S, SE, R-Line and SEL. Every trim uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The engine is rated at 174 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque.
The S trim comes with basic amenities including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, Bluetooth, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Standard safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The SE gets you features such as simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, remote start and traffic-adaptive cruise control. A sunroof becomes optional at this trim level.
Stepping up to the R-Line brings 19-inch wheels and sporty exterior styling details. It also adds a multifunction display in the instrument cluster and the sunroof. A lane-keeping assist safety system is also included.
Finally, there's the Passat SEL, which gets you real leather upholstery, heated outboard rear seats, a memory function for the driver's seat, an integrated navigation system, and a premium nine-speaker Fender premium system.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|R-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$28,645
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,845
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$31,095
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5200 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$22,995
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Passat safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle seems imminent and, if necessary, applies automatic emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Applies countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane if the car drifts over lane markers without a turn signal being activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Passat vs. the competition
Volkswagen Passat vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is our top-rated midsize sedan because of its incredibly well-rounded character. No other sedan in this class offers the Accord's combination of competent handling, comfortable and roomy interior, build quality, safety features and powertrain options. The aging Passat will not replace the Accord at the top, but it has enough positive qualities to keep it competitive. Read our long-term test of the current-generation Accord here.
Volkswagen Passat vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Hyundai Sonata is all-new for 2020 and is one of the most distinctively styled sedans out right now. Unlike the Passat, it's on the cutting edge of technology in the class, including features such as a remote parking assistant and the ability to use your smartphone in place of a key. From a driving refinement standpoint, the Sonata is a little nicer too.
Volkswagen Passat vs. Audi A4
The A4 is quicker, handles better, and is more luxurious than the Passat. You also get superior technology features. But its interior provides less space for passengers and its trunk is smaller. Of course, you'll pay more to get an A4, but it's worth it.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Passat a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Passat reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Passat?
What are the different models of Volkswagen Passat?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Passat
2020 Volkswagen Passat Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Passat.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Passat featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Passat?
2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,076 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,076 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,259.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,885. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,696 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,696 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,189.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 24 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,129 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,129 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,786.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,851 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,851 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,915.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 14.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 111 new 2020 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,150 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,750 on a used or CPO 2020 Passat available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Passat for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,251.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,215.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Passat?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
