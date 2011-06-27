  1. Home
1999 Volkswagen Passat Review

  • Tight structure, fun-to-drive, comfortable seats, nice sound system, artful design, an Audi at Volkswagen prices.
  • Excessive squat and dive when accelerating and braking.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The first-generation Passat never sold well in the United States. Weak original engine choices, ineffective early marketing efforts, and a muddled brand identity that defeated sales across the board all contributed to this car's seemingly invisible presence in the market. Of course, the plain-vanilla styling of the original car didn't let the Passat stand out for much recognition other than the lack of a grille on the nose.

Volkswagen managed to increase brand awareness, quality and sales during the original model's last few years. As a result, the first-generation Passat received a good bit of attention from consumers during its final months of availability. But it was getting stale quickly, so Volkswagen released a brand new one last year for Americans to ponder.

Two trim levels are available this year: the high-end GLX sedan and the entry-level GLS, which can be had in sedan or wagon bodywork. While the GLS sedan can be ordered with an optional V6 engine, the GLS V6 wagon, which was originally offered to support the extra weight of the defunct Synchro option, has been cancelled. The base GLS, which costs little more than a well-equipped Chevy Lumina, is powered by a zippy 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine. Not long ago, we drove a couple of sedans equipped this way, and the cars zoomed to 60 mph quickly when mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Some turbo lag was evident at low rpms, but otherwise, the engine was perfectly capable of hauling 3,100 pounds of Passat. Equipped with a Tiptronic automanual transmission, however, the Passat GLS lacked verve around town.

Opt for a full-boat GLX and you're buying the top-of-the-line Passat with all the trimmings, at about the same cost as a well-equipped Toyota Camry XLE V6. Due to the cancellation of Synchro, however, the front-wheel drive GLX will not be available until the spring of '99.

VW's Synchro all-wheel drive system, now named 4motion, will not be available on any Passat until the 2000 model year, but consumers may see the cars hitting dealer showrooms as early as the summer of 1999.

A runaway success in Europe, the new Passat deserves acclaim. Based on a stretched Audi A4 platform and using plenty of Audi parts in its construction, the new Passat looks, feels, smells and drives like a more substantial car than its price tag would lead you to expect.

Passat's contemporary styling will wear well into the new century. In fact, we find the Passat's design more pleasing than the similarly sized but more expensive and somewhat avant-garde Audi A6. Our test Passats drove nicely, were solidly constructed and had great sound systems. The suspension rolled too much in turns, but otherwise, the car was perfectly suited to both canyon running and grocery shopping with the kids.

Volkswagen wants to double Passat sales in the U.S. After a week with the GLS five-speed, we doubt they'll have trouble. In fact, a GLS wagon with a sunroof, the all-weather package and an attractive set of aftermarket alloy wheels would be our pick of the litter. So equipped, it would compete with a well-equipped Ford Taurus SE. In 2000, when it comes with all-wheel drive, it will compete with the Subaru Legacy Outback wagon, but with better looks and that coveted German handling. For now, all-wheel drive contenders will be shopping Subaru instead, but the Passat is still a great choice for those who don't need to worry about blizzards or boulders.

1999 Highlights

After promising the availability of all-wheel drive this year, Volkswagen, in a last-minute product change, has cancelled the Synchro all-wheel-drive option on all Passats for 1999 and will not be offering the GLS wagon with a V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Volkswagen Passat.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.1
202 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

don't be a victim of the dealer
keith_g,09/26/2011
Like many I have been told for years to stay away from German cars. However my average repair on an American car was always $750. So how bad could it be? I bought a 99 V6 Passat in Nov of 07 with 112K on it. I was the 3rd owner. I have had to fix the ECU, Control Arm and Power steering pump. But with the car this age and miles that did not seem bad to me. Also, if you have a German car and you need a part! LOOK ON LINE for it and save! Example, the ECU traction control computer dealer and private shop cost, 1K4-1.5K$. To buy new with 1 year warrantee, 600$. To take it out myself, have it sent to a company that fixes it and ships it back with a 3 year warrantee, $168.00 DO YOU SEE MY POINT! I would trust this car to get into it right now and drive to Alaska! Love it! Get the 2.8
Keep it simple
kathonic,06/22/2013
I purchased mine with 190,000 miles prominently interstate and highway mileage. The car is lumbering around town, but can really move when you need it to (I've already avoided a few accidents because of it). Mechanically everything is easy to replace yourself, and often much cheaper as well, so if your considering the 5-speed V6 I would definitely invest in as much repair materials as you can. If you're good at basic repairs and replacement this car responds well to them. A word of warning however, do NOT skimp on seals and gaskets, make sure they are in good order before buying this car, because they have the most potential to do the greatest harm.
Most Low-Maintenance Car I've Ever Owned
waterwish,02/11/2011
I bought the 1999 Passat Wagon used in 2001 or so, with 24K miles on it. It had been an executive car at VW in Dearborn. It must have been charmed, because it was the lowest-maintenance car I've ever owned. I hardly had to spend a dime on that thing except for oil changes and some regular, reasonable maintenance. This was before VW decided to make everything so difficult to repair on all their cars, so the dealers could make a fortune off of consumers with silly repairs. I was able to do simple things like headlamp replacements myself. In 2004 I stupidly traded it for a new one at 0% financing and now I'm stuck with a lemon. Don't buy an '04 Passat Wagon!
excellent
adriannep,09/14/2014
I bought this car in 2012 with 150k on it. When bought I did some front suspension work on it and replaced all oil gaskets on it as a piece of mind. With the miles on it I went through the entire car and perfected i. Clutch done cus I wanted Today this car reached 300k miles and it still runs like new. No lights on dash and still great gas mileage. Will never get rid of it until the tires fall of it. German cars are great cars for those who know how to take care of em. They're not for everyone and u cant go to auto zone and buy parts for it and expect it to last. U get what u pay for. I have never been stuck with it and I don't think I ever will. Safe and reliable and good looking car.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

