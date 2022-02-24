What is the ID.4?

With all the hype surrounding Teslas, Lucids and Rivians, you might think you need to spend a fortune to get behind the wheel of an EV these days. But Volkswagen would like to interrupt your train of thought with the ID.4. Slightly smaller than the brand's compact Tiguan SUV, it offers just as much passenger space as said Tiguan while producing more power and still delivering decent electric range. Volkswagen says the ID.4 makes a great first step into the world of EVs and we're inclined to agree.

Currently the ID.4 is available with an 82-kWh battery pack and your choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. This makes the most affordable ID.4 around $42K, which is still out of reach for some buyers. For 2023, rumors are swirling that Volkswagen will release an ID.4 with a slightly smaller battery and a price closer to $35K (before any federal tax credit). And as long as that base model is just as well equipped as the current ID.4, we see that as a win-win for the budget-conscious EV buyer.

The counterpoints to the ID.4 include the Hyundai Kona Electric, the recently redesigned Kia Niro EV and the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. All three offer the utility and practicality of a small SUV and provide EPA-estimated range around or in excess of 250 miles. To see what other EVs offer similar range, check out our real-world EV range leaderboard.