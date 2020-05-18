  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

#2 Midsize SUVs

What’s new

  • All-new two-row midsize SUV based on the popular three-row Atlas
  • Introduces the first generation of the Atlas Cross Sport

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with straightforward cabin design
  • Good combination of athletic handling and everyday comfort
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
  • Lower fuel economy than some competitors
MSRP Starting at
$30,545
Save as much as $5,574
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,860 with Edmunds

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
S, S 4MOTION, SE, SE 4MOTION, SE w/Technology, V6 SE w/Technology, SE w/Technology R-Line, SE w/Technology 4MOTION, V6 SE w/Technology R-Line, SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION, V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION, SEL, V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION, SEL R-Line, SEL 4MOTION, SEL R-Line 4MOTION and V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION

msrp 

$30,545
starting price
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review

Looking for an SUV that's roomy but also stylish? Volkswagen might just have what you need with its all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport. To make the Cross Sport, VW took its three-row Atlas SUV, ditched the third-row seating and added a more rakish roofline. It seats five but otherwise has the same general interior and engine lineup as the regular Atlas.

The key differences between the Atlas and the Cross Sport, other than the lack of a third row, are design and overall length — the Cross Sport is 2.8 inches shorter. Rear passengers lose a bit of headroom, and the sloping rear hatch steals away some cargo capacity, but the Cross Sport retains most of the Atlas' practicality. It competes against other midsize five-passenger SUVs such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Outback.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is one of the few non-luxury SUVs that has a sense of style. VW basically took a regular Atlas, yanked out the third-row seat and added a sleeker roofline. Acceleration is underwhelming, but otherwise the Cross Sport is a smart pick if you're looking for a five-seat SUV with ample accommodations.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Cross Sport is a pleasant-driving midsize SUV. Its surprisingly agile handling and accurate steering belie the size of this large people-mover. Our test model had the V6 engine. It's responsive and it seems pretty strong at low speeds but starts to get winded at highway speeds. In our testing, our Cross Sport needed 8.4 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph, which is more than a second slower than the Honda Passport. Braking performance in the Cross Sport, however, is smooth and confident.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Atlas Cross Sport trades a bit of comfort for its agility. It isn't rough-riding, but there are cushier SUVs in this class. On the other hand, it does feel more buttoned-down at higher cruise speeds. The front seats are decently comfortable but don't have a whole lot of extra adjustability or bolstering. The rear seatbacks recline a generous amount, which can help your rear passengers get comfortable on long trips.

The climate control system works effectively but is dual-zone only, so the rear passengers can't control what comes out of their vents. Wind and road noise on the highway is low, and you and your passengers can hold a conversation without too much trouble.

How’s the interior?

8.5
This is where the Atlas Cross Sport rises above the fold. A perfect step-in height with wide squared-off doors makes climbing in and out effortless. Once inside, you'll be impressed by the roomy interior. Dimensionally, the Honda Passport and Cross Sport are pretty comparable, but the Atlas feels just incrementally roomier despite its slightly coupe-like rear roofline.

Upfront, the user interface looks a bit more sophisticated than most of the other class offerings yet remains pretty simple to use. Even the instrument cluster menu is simple to navigate and functionally useful. There's plenty of seat and steering-wheel adjustment range to suit a wide variety of drivers. The view outward is pretty expansive all around. The big side mirrors are good for giving you a clear view back, but their bulky housings can obstruct your vision a little when you need to make a turn. The rear window is a bit smaller than the one in the regular Atlas.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The base audio system in our midtrim SE w/Technology Atlas produced decent sound quality. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration comes standard. There are two USB ports up front and two more charge-only USB ports in back for rear passengers. The Cross Sport's native voice controls are basic but work as long as you follow the VW's syntax prompts.

The Atlas Cross Sport comes with many advanced driving aids. Most work quite well, from the well-tuned adaptive cruise control that can slow to a complete stop to useful front and rear parking sensors. But we found the blind-spot monitoring system overly conservative, warning us of vehicles that were outside the impact zone.

How’s the storage?

8.0
Cargo space behind the rear seats is a big 40.3 cubic feet, which is just shy of the Honda Passport's 41.2 cubic feet. We love all the space. But it lacks any helpful means for securing bags or cargo, and consequently this wide and flat area can end up being a roller derby for your groceries. Cargo liftover height is also a bit high. The 60/40-split folding seats lie mostly flat. The seatback releases are only accessible from the rear seating area and not from the cargo area.

The cupholders up front can accommodate 32-ounce bottles, and they have a good anti-tip design so smaller drinks won't go flopping around. The overall storage isn't quite as clever as Honda's, but it's better than most others. Got small kids? There's plenty of space for any child safety seat, though the anchors are surprisingly difficult to access behind the slits in the seatback. Unlike the Passport, there are only two sets of anchors.

The Atlas can tow a maximum of 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA estimates the all-wheel-drive Atlas Cross Sport gets 19 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), which is thirstier than most V6 competitors. Our test vehicle managed 22.1 mpg on our highway-heavy 115-mile evaluation route, so at least it seems the EPA's numbers are realistic. You can get a turbocharged four-cylinder in the Atlas, but its fuel economy is also subpar relative to rivals.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The front of the cabin looks upscale in certain areas thanks to trim such as faux wood trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift. But other areas have really cheap-looking textured black plastic. It's not nearly as luxury-looking inside as something like the Honda Passport.

The Atlas Cross Sport is also a bit more expensive than many of its rivals. Some players such as the Honda Passport come standard with a V6 engine, while the Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Outback offer more features with their upgraded engines for the same price of the Cross Sport.

But VW does provide two years/20,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, something most manufacturers in this class don't offer. The warranty coverage is four years/50,000 miles for both basic and powertrain coverage.

Wildcard

8.5
Volkswagen set out to make a slightly sleeker but still chiseled mass of an SUV, and it achieved that with the Atlas Cross Sport. It makes the Honda Passport look a bit doofy and the Chevrolet Blazer overstyled. It's a happy balance between the two. Is the Atlas Cross Sport fun to drive? Not really, but it does handle and stick to the road better than anything in the class.

Which Atlas Cross Sport does Edmunds recommend?

Our choice from the Atlas Cross Sport's significant range would be the SE with Technology. It comes standard with a digital dashboard, navigation, a panoramic sunroof, and driver aids such as traffic adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist to make city driving easier. Acceleration from the four-cylinder and V6 engines is similar, so there's little reason to upgrade to the V6.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport models

The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is offered in a rather confusing array of trim levels. Essentially there are three main trim levels: S, SE and SEL. In addition to those, VW offers variants with the Technology, Premium and R-Line labels. Engine choices are either a 235-horsepower four-cylinder engine or a 276-hp V6. All-wheel drive (Volkswagen refers to it as 4Motion) is also an option. Feature highlights include:

S
Starts you off with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • 6.5-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

The S also comes with these safety features:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

SE
The SE adds a host of convenience features, including:

  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen
  • Power liftgate

SE with Technology
Builds off the SE with:

  • Remote start
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Atlas and the car in front)
  • Parking sensors
  • Household-style power outlet in the second row

SEL
Adds a fair bit of standard equipment, including:

  • Adaptive headlights
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Navigation system
  • Panoramic sunroof

SEL Premium
Adds extra luxury features such as:

  • Power-folding mirrors
  • Leather seating
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Rear sunshade
  • Upgraded audio system

R-Line trims
Adds styling changes:

  • Specific black-accented bumpers
  • R-Line badging
  • Stainless steel pedal covers
  • SE with Technology gets unique 20-inch wheels
  • SEL and SEL Premium receive special 21-inch wheels

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • value
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • climate control
  • visibility
  • seats
  • wheels & tires
  • handling & steering
  • steering wheel
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, TOTAL SURPRISE - GR8 FOR TALL DRIVERS
TBH,
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Full disclosure - did copious research and this car wasn't even on my radar (I actually didn't know it existed) and came within literal minutes of buying a Hyundai Palisade when the dealer "forgot" 2000 worth of extra fees. Goodbye. Sat in a Lexus RX350 and it was tight but fine but still didn't feel comfortable. (I'm 6'5" 260) and it wasn't cheap by any means. Dejected I decided to start my search over and stumbled on a reddit review by a 6'7" driver who SWORE that the Atlas was the most comfortable he had ever been in a car in his life. Started doing research on said Atlas and stumbled across the new Cross Sport - which is literally the Atlas without a third row and a MUCH nicer interior. I ended up getting the V6 SEL and I have to say it's absolutely stunning for the price point. I literally saved 8000 dollars over the Palisade and I like the look and the engine better. MOST OF ALL I have never been more comfortable in the driver seat of any car I have owned - Murano, FX35, Q70L included. The center console pillar is low enough to not block your right knee (a huge deal for tall people) and the seat moves in every direction AND the steering wheel tilts and telescopes at a 65 degree angle (so no getting "caught" when getting in and out. In essence this means I am more comfortable in this car than I was in the Q70L which has three inches more leg room (on paper) This is not a sports car and doesn't drive like one, but it is gorgeous inside and has cavernous 2nd room legroom and more shoulder and hip room than the Palisade (and it ain't close) This car is flat out redonkulous for the price.

5 out of 5 stars, Interior Space, Styling & Comfort Prevail!
C. Kreutzweiser,
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

After researching SUVs for about year we decided on the Atlas Cross Sport. Here's the main reasons why, 1) Huge interior space (I'm 6'4" and have a tall family), 2) Rear legroom is 40.4" with rear heated seats, 3) We didn't need a 3 row, 4) Styling is unique & has a macho truck like appeal (people pause to look at this SUV), 5) Very quiet & smooth ride, super comfortable, 6) Engine has the power I wanted, 7) 8 speed trans. (I didn't want a CVT). The only downside is the fuel economy isn't great but the all the 'pros' outweigh this. Fuel economy is similar to all your friends driving F-150's, Ram's or Silverado's. VW just needs to lighten this vehicle with more aluminum and it will get better. Other than that it's great!! very happy so far!!

5 out of 5 stars, Great value
Kevin Allen,
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Just purchased the SE with tech package after a lot of research.I was leaning toward the BMW X5 but couldn't justify the additional expense,plus the snooty BMW salesman added 2k of unsolicited options to my quote that he emailed me and never bothered to follow up with.In addition,I spoke to a BMW mechanic and he said they have reliability issues,especially electrical.The Atlas is very well built in Tennessee,very smooth quiet ride.Great looking vehicle.Very satisfied so far and I'm car aficionado.

3 out of 5 stars, Basic
Will,
V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Vehicle is very spacious, some basic safety features...materials are cheap

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$39,245
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV features & specs
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,945
MPG 21 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,445
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,845
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Atlas Cross Sport safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage or injury after initial impact.
Lane Keeping Assist
Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. the competition

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Mazda CX-9

If you're big on style, the Mazda CX-9 deserves to be at the top of your SUV shopping list. Inside or out, the Mazda has an elegance that few other non-luxury SUVs can match. The CX-9 has a third row of seating, while the Cross Sport sticks with a five-passenger layout.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport & Mazda CX-9 features

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Should you want your SUV to have some serious off-road ability, look no further than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's not the newest SUV on the block but it still comes with easy-to-use infotainment technology and a wealth of driver safety aids. The Jeep also offers a V8 engine, which benefits towing and acceleration at the cost of reduced fuel economy.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport & Jeep Grand Cherokee features

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Honda Passport

Like the Cross Sport, the Passport is a two-row version of a three-row SUV and offers similar cargo and passenger space to the Volkswagen. We're fans of the Passport's V6 engine and consider it significantly better than what the Atlas Cross Sport offers. But we do prefer the VW's infotainment to that of the Honda's.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport & Honda Passport features

FAQ

What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, the next question is, which Atlas Cross Sport model is right for you? Atlas Cross Sport variants include V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Atlas Cross Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Overview

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is offered in the following submodels: Atlas Cross Sport SUV.

What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

