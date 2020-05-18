2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
What’s new
- All-new two-row midsize SUV based on the popular three-row Atlas
- Introduces the first generation of the Atlas Cross Sport
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with straightforward cabin design
- Good combination of athletic handling and everyday comfort
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
- Lower fuel economy than some competitors
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review
Looking for an SUV that's roomy but also stylish? Volkswagen might just have what you need with its all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport. To make the Cross Sport, VW took its three-row Atlas SUV, ditched the third-row seating and added a more rakish roofline. It seats five but otherwise has the same general interior and engine lineup as the regular Atlas.
The key differences between the Atlas and the Cross Sport, other than the lack of a third row, are design and overall length — the Cross Sport is 2.8 inches shorter. Rear passengers lose a bit of headroom, and the sloping rear hatch steals away some cargo capacity, but the Cross Sport retains most of the Atlas' practicality. It competes against other midsize five-passenger SUVs such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Outback.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
How comfortable is it?7.5
The climate control system works effectively but is dual-zone only, so the rear passengers can't control what comes out of their vents. Wind and road noise on the highway is low, and you and your passengers can hold a conversation without too much trouble.
How’s the interior?8.5
Upfront, the user interface looks a bit more sophisticated than most of the other class offerings yet remains pretty simple to use. Even the instrument cluster menu is simple to navigate and functionally useful. There's plenty of seat and steering-wheel adjustment range to suit a wide variety of drivers. The view outward is pretty expansive all around. The big side mirrors are good for giving you a clear view back, but their bulky housings can obstruct your vision a little when you need to make a turn. The rear window is a bit smaller than the one in the regular Atlas.
How’s the tech?7.5
The Atlas Cross Sport comes with many advanced driving aids. Most work quite well, from the well-tuned adaptive cruise control that can slow to a complete stop to useful front and rear parking sensors. But we found the blind-spot monitoring system overly conservative, warning us of vehicles that were outside the impact zone.
How’s the storage?8.0
The cupholders up front can accommodate 32-ounce bottles, and they have a good anti-tip design so smaller drinks won't go flopping around. The overall storage isn't quite as clever as Honda's, but it's better than most others. Got small kids? There's plenty of space for any child safety seat, though the anchors are surprisingly difficult to access behind the slits in the seatback. Unlike the Passport, there are only two sets of anchors.
The Atlas can tow a maximum of 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
The Atlas Cross Sport is also a bit more expensive than many of its rivals. Some players such as the Honda Passport come standard with a V6 engine, while the Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Outback offer more features with their upgraded engines for the same price of the Cross Sport.
But VW does provide two years/20,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, something most manufacturers in this class don't offer. The warranty coverage is four years/50,000 miles for both basic and powertrain coverage.
Wildcard8.5
Which Atlas Cross Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport models
The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is offered in a rather confusing array of trim levels. Essentially there are three main trim levels: S, SE and SEL. In addition to those, VW offers variants with the Technology, Premium and R-Line labels. Engine choices are either a 235-horsepower four-cylinder engine or a 276-hp V6. All-wheel drive (Volkswagen refers to it as 4Motion) is also an option. Feature highlights include:
S
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights and taillights
- Blind-spot monitoring
- 6.5-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
The S also comes with these safety features:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SE
The SE adds a host of convenience features, including:
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 8.0-inch touchscreen
- Power liftgate
SE with Technology
Builds off the SE with:
- Remote start
- 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Atlas and the car in front)
- Parking sensors
- Household-style power outlet in the second row
SEL
Adds a fair bit of standard equipment, including:
- Adaptive headlights
- Heated steering wheel
- Digital instrument panel
- Navigation system
- Panoramic sunroof
SEL Premium
Adds extra luxury features such as:
- Power-folding mirrors
- Leather seating
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Rear sunshade
- Upgraded audio system
R-Line trims
Adds styling changes:
- Specific black-accented bumpers
- R-Line badging
- Stainless steel pedal covers
- SE with Technology gets unique 20-inch wheels
- SEL and SEL Premium receive special 21-inch wheels
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Full disclosure - did copious research and this car wasn't even on my radar (I actually didn't know it existed) and came within literal minutes of buying a Hyundai Palisade when the dealer "forgot" 2000 worth of extra fees. Goodbye. Sat in a Lexus RX350 and it was tight but fine but still didn't feel comfortable. (I'm 6'5" 260) and it wasn't cheap by any means. Dejected I decided to start my search over and stumbled on a reddit review by a 6'7" driver who SWORE that the Atlas was the most comfortable he had ever been in a car in his life. Started doing research on said Atlas and stumbled across the new Cross Sport - which is literally the Atlas without a third row and a MUCH nicer interior. I ended up getting the V6 SEL and I have to say it's absolutely stunning for the price point. I literally saved 8000 dollars over the Palisade and I like the look and the engine better. MOST OF ALL I have never been more comfortable in the driver seat of any car I have owned - Murano, FX35, Q70L included. The center console pillar is low enough to not block your right knee (a huge deal for tall people) and the seat moves in every direction AND the steering wheel tilts and telescopes at a 65 degree angle (so no getting "caught" when getting in and out. In essence this means I am more comfortable in this car than I was in the Q70L which has three inches more leg room (on paper) This is not a sports car and doesn't drive like one, but it is gorgeous inside and has cavernous 2nd room legroom and more shoulder and hip room than the Palisade (and it ain't close) This car is flat out redonkulous for the price.
After researching SUVs for about year we decided on the Atlas Cross Sport. Here's the main reasons why, 1) Huge interior space (I'm 6'4" and have a tall family), 2) Rear legroom is 40.4" with rear heated seats, 3) We didn't need a 3 row, 4) Styling is unique & has a macho truck like appeal (people pause to look at this SUV), 5) Very quiet & smooth ride, super comfortable, 6) Engine has the power I wanted, 7) 8 speed trans. (I didn't want a CVT). The only downside is the fuel economy isn't great but the all the 'pros' outweigh this. Fuel economy is similar to all your friends driving F-150's, Ram's or Silverado's. VW just needs to lighten this vehicle with more aluminum and it will get better. Other than that it's great!! very happy so far!!
Just purchased the SE with tech package after a lot of research.I was leaning toward the BMW X5 but couldn't justify the additional expense,plus the snooty BMW salesman added 2k of unsolicited options to my quote that he emailed me and never bothered to follow up with.In addition,I spoke to a BMW mechanic and he said they have reliability issues,especially electrical.The Atlas is very well built in Tennessee,very smooth quiet ride.Great looking vehicle.Very satisfied so far and I'm car aficionado.
Vehicle is very spacious, some basic safety features...materials are cheap
Features & Specs
|V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,245
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,945
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
|SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,445
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
|SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,845
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Atlas Cross Sport safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage or injury after initial impact.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. the competition
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Mazda CX-9
If you're big on style, the Mazda CX-9 deserves to be at the top of your SUV shopping list. Inside or out, the Mazda has an elegance that few other non-luxury SUVs can match. The CX-9 has a third row of seating, while the Cross Sport sticks with a five-passenger layout.
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Should you want your SUV to have some serious off-road ability, look no further than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's not the newest SUV on the block but it still comes with easy-to-use infotainment technology and a wealth of driver safety aids. The Jeep also offers a V8 engine, which benefits towing and acceleration at the cost of reduced fuel economy.
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vs. Honda Passport
Like the Cross Sport, the Passport is a two-row version of a three-row SUV and offers similar cargo and passenger space to the Volkswagen. We're fans of the Passport's V6 engine and consider it significantly better than what the Atlas Cross Sport offers. But we do prefer the VW's infotainment to that of the Honda's.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport:
- All-new two-row midsize SUV based on the popular three-row Atlas
- Introduces the first generation of the Atlas Cross Sport
Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,545.
Other versions include:
- V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,245
- SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,945
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,445
- SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,845
- V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,245
- SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,845
- V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,945
- V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,345
- V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,095
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,545
- V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,345
- S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,445
- V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,795
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,945
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,545
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,645
- V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,045
- SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,245
- SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,345
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,745
- SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,145
- SEL R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,245
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,995
- SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,295
What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is offered in the following submodels: Atlas Cross Sport SUV. Available styles include V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,860 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,860 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,255.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,035. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,850 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,850 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,185.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 50 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,890. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,273 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,273 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,617.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,574 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,574 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,961.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,157 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,157 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,108.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,665. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,635.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,815. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,122 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,122 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,693.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,611 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,611 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,224.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,658 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,658 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,577.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for sale near. There are currently 370 new 2020 Atlas Cross Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,206 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,000 on a used or CPO 2020 Atlas Cross Sport available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,715.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,932.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
