I bought my 2006 Passat with the V6 engine and it has been the best car I have ever owned. I had leased a Passat before with the 2.0 Turbo and my wife and I loved the roominess and easy ride. This Passat has a sports suspension (VW stiffened it up due to complaints about a "squishier" ride in older models) that she really disliked but appealed to my love of sports cars going back to the 60's. The V6 engine has been a blast, all the power I needed in tight situations and it doesn't burn oil like it's Audi cousins. I just turned 100,000 miles on it and it is not only running strong but it averages 28 miles per gallon. I figured I would lose the mileage due to the larger engine but it sips gas even when I drive it hard. My only complaint is the breakdown of the headlight covers as they fog over time and some of the rubbery surfacing on the driver's side armrest and sections of the dashboard show wear with chips and peeling. The lines on the car and interior are dated now but still cool in a guy sort of way with a black exterior and interior. If you can find one with the V6 engine grab it and take it on a mountain road to fell the power and cornering ability. sweet ride! 2019 update: still own the and my previous review still stands. It's getting pricier as it ages (aren't we all), replaced the interior roof fabric because the glue gave out ($450.00), replaced the headlamps because the fogging of the plastic was not repairable ($250 for after market parts and $200 for installation), had to replace all of the plugs and plug wires which was expensive, and then some small stuff like broken windshield washing reservoir. All in all, compared to a $500+ a month new car payment, the car is still earning it's keep. The resale on it is pretty low with my current mileage so it is always a debate about dropping more money into it but I am thinking seriously about having it repainted since I have some fade spots on the roof and hood that makes the car look old. Still a blast to drive with the car's suspension and the V6.

