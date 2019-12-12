2020 Lexus GX 460
2020 Lexus GX 460MSRP Range: $53,000 - $64,265
2020 Lexus GX 460 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Impressive off-road capability in a segment largely without it
- High seating position provides a good view of the road
- Easy-to-use interior controls
If you're looking to get off the beaten path in style, there are a handful of off-road-capable vehicles out there with a decent amount of luxury. The 2020 Lexus GX 460 checks both of those boxes with ease. But after a decade without a redesign, its age is showing. That last redesign coincides with the last redesign of the Toyota 4Runner, on which the Lexus GX is based.
Our verdict
The Lexus GX 460 is a bit of a mixed bag. It's as solid and well built as ever, but parts of it are almost comically old. And while the engine is strong and smooth, the braking is poor. Other luxury SUVs have surpassed the GX 460 in almost every single way.
How does the GX 460 drive?
The Lexus GX 460 has much going for it but stumbles in key areas. Braking distance from 60 mph is last in class with a disappointing 139-foot stop. The transmission and throttle calibration get in the way of a strong V8 — especially during hard acceleration when the Lexus seems reluctant to respond to the driver's commands. Thankfully, low-speed handling maneuvers are easy thanks to its tight turning circle and light steering effort.
The GX has decent on- and off-road handling, but its steering is lifeless and numb. There is hardware here for off-road capability, but Lexus partially negates it by fitting low-slung bodywork.
How comfortable is the GX 460?
The Lexus GX 460 is about as comfortable as you'd expect. It's supremely quiet, and the ride won't initiate motion sickness thanks to its well-calibrated suspension. But make sure you test out those seats before you sign on the dotted line. Everyone is different, but our entire staff disliked the seats due to the plank-like seat bottoms in all seating positions.
The climate control is really dated, but to its credit, it works exceptionally well. The front seats are heated and ventilated, and the second-row seats are heated. All three rows have their own air vents, and those in the second row have their own climate controls.
How’s the interior?
The Lexus GX has a familiar if dated layout that functions well. There's generally a good deal of space, and a good driving position is easy to find. The high seating position gives a commanding view of the road, but it makes the step up a bit higher than in newer SUVs.
The available parking assist makes maneuvering this vehicle in tight parking areas a breeze, as does the vehicle's excellent sight lines. The exterior mirrors are appropriately sized and welcome in both on- and off-road situations.
How’s the tech?
The GX's infotainment is a mix of capable and infuriating. While the sound system is strong, the audio screen won't stay put and constantly defaults to a summary screen. The GX also feels like a time capsule, with clunky voice controls, old navigation graphics, and no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support. That's difficult to accept considering the GX's price.
How’s the storage?
The second and third rows of seats may fold flat into the floor, but cargo capacity isn't class-leading. The load deck of this traditional body-on-frame SUV is somewhat high, so anyone of smaller stature will struggle to load heavier objects. The swing-out rear door is also hinged on the wrong side, which blocks curbside access.
It has a decent tow rating of 6,500 pounds, but the tow hitch and wiring are dealer-installed accessories, not factory-integrated.
How economical is the GX 460?
In this day and age, even larger SUVs can be somewhat fuel-efficient. The GX's rating of 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway) is not good, and our GX 460 test vehicle hovered around those figures, which makes it pretty terrible.
Is the GX 460 a good value?
The GX 460 oozes quality in terms of materials and workmanship. But the interior looks the better part of a decade old. While the simplicity and layout might appeal to some buyers, most everyone else will likely be put off by the lack of modernity.
Wildcard
It's about as fun to drive as a boxy truck-based SUV can be, which isn't saying much. It's also far more sophisticated and quiet than you'd expect. But it feels a bit straight-laced, stodgy and as old as the hills, too. Its time has passed.
Which GX 460 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus GX 460 models
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is a traditional three-row SUV with seating for seven people. Available second-row captain's chairs reduce seating capacity to six. There are base and Luxury trim levels available. Both come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (301 horsepower, 329 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Most helpful consumer reviews
So let me first start out with saying I do not usually write reviews, and especially being 39 yrs old and having 19 vehicles since I’m 17, This is my first vehicle review. I have had range rovers navigators H2 Hummers Escalda, Yukon, Tahoe Mercedes GL and now my GX460. I have never kept a vehicle longer than 30 months. I lease, however this is the first vehicle I have actually not only fell in love with, so much that I don’t even want a newer model, as mine is a 2017. My lease is about to be up next Month and I have decided to buy it out. I travel with 4 adults and two children regularly and cargo and thus vehicle does it with class, safety, reliability and takes us everywhere and anywhere to make our memories. Off road and on. Long distance road trips and short term drives. Nothing better. Seats are comfortable, heavy vehicle that can take a beating handle snow and any other weather or terrain I throw at it, and know that my precious cargo is safe and will be able to give this vehicle to my 5 year old when he starts driving. If fuels economy and the latest tech are important to you then you may want to look elsewhere, but if simple buttons and easy controls, followed by all the comfort and luxury you could want with the great reliability in the industry with a need to go anywhere at any time, this is the vehicle for you. Classy and powerful, fishing the surf in the am and out to the theatre at night. This is a forever vehicle, my forever vehicle. My only regret is I didn’t buy a Lexus sooner !!!! Thank you Lexus for making a real suv !!! Great dealerships and amazing service !
Thanks Lexus for not messing up a good thing. For me, an SUV has to be able to take me most anywhere I want to go, not just to the mall. It has to be able to tow, it has to have 4 wheel drive, with a low range transfer case. I love the additional safety of full time four wheel drive. It has to have a V8 for towing and passing power when loaded. It has to be comfortable, safe, and have a real frame, like a truck. Most SUV’s today are car based, basically a car that sits higher. My wife drives one, a Lexus RX350, it’s her fourth one, she loves it, it’s nice and it works for her, but I’ll take the GX any day. There’s not many SUV’s on the market left like this and Lexus quality and reliability are as good as it gets. Some folks might call it “old school”, and that’s ok, I take it as a compliment. Update: GX has given me zero issues, running and driving perfect. Drove it 700 miles the other day and was getting 22-23 mpg, which I think is very good. Great SUV!
This car is all black, even the wheels. Its a solid ride. The driver’s seat molds to your body. Playlist all synced in. This is the 3rd GX 460 for me. This one has the smoothest ride so far. I rack up the miles, so a very safe car is essential. I can’t imagine a car any better than this monster.
I've had my 2020 GX for over a month now. I read lots of reviews on this SUV and could have changed my mind if I based my decision solely on that. The ride is smooth and solid. I traded in a 2014 Lexus LS so I know what a smooth ride is. The technology may not be as updated as other SUVs but it is more than adequate for me. I live in Florida and the mpg are running 18.6 city and 23 highway. Not great but when calculating the cost per year it's not a big deal. Besides safety and reliability are always the top priority.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
4.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$53,000
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
4.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$64,265
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GX 460 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns you when you begin drifting out of your lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you about stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles ahead, then helps you apply full braking force or applies the brakes for you.
- Driver Attention Monitor
- Studies your actions behind the wheel to determine whether you're acting drowsy or distracted, then warns you accordingly.
Lexus GX 460 vs. the competition
Lexus GX 460 vs. Land Rover Discovery
Despite the Lexus badge, the GX 460 may not be as luxurious as you think. The Land Rover Discovery, however, has the refinement expected of the brand and price. It also benefited from a full redesign three years ago and all of the latest features and engineering that came with it. It should certainly be able to keep up with the GX off-road too. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Land Rover Discovery.
Lexus GX 460 vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep has a long history of off-road dominance, and its Grand Cherokee SUV adds a dash of luxury to the mix. The Grand Cherokee also earns points for a decent amount of tech features, powerful V8 engine options and strong towing capabilities. The ride can be on the stiff side, though, and the interior has a few hard plastic elements that seem out of place for the price.
Lexus GX 460 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
For more generous budgets, Toyota's stalwart Land Cruiser may be a worthwhile upgrade. Like the Lexus GX, it can pretty much conquer any terrain while keeping passengers pleasantly ensconced in luxury. It's been 12 years since the Land Cruiser received a redesign, though, and its age is showing. The inconvenient third-row seats are particularly dated, and most other SUVs get better fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Lexus GX 460 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus GX 460?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus GX 460:
- New spindle grille and headlight designs
- Newly standard driving aids
- New Off-Road package
- Part of the second Lexus GX generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lexus GX 460 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus GX 460 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus GX 460?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus GX 460 is the 2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,000
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,265
What are the different models of Lexus GX 460?
More about the 2020 Lexus GX 460
2020 Lexus GX 460 Overview
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus GX 460?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GX 460 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GX 460.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GX 460 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus GX 460?
2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $7,809 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,809 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,481.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $7,881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,145.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 GX 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,425 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus GX 460. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,500 on a used or CPO 2020 GX 460 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus GX 460 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,041.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,217.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus GX 460?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
