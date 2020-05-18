Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Passat Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    4,066 miles

    $13,984

    $4,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    23,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,054

    $3,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    14,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,273

    $3,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology in Black
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology

    16,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,792

    $3,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    17,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,997

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in Red
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    31,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,488

    $3,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    16,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,652

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    22,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,966

    $2,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT

    24,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,970

    $2,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in Red
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    36,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,890

    $2,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat S

    27,006 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,998

    $1,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT

    17,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,990

    $2,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    21,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $1,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat S in Red
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat S

    20,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,399

    $1,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    24,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,690

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology

    12,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,955

    $1,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat S in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat S

    26,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,786

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Passat SE

    20,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Overall Consumer Rating
4.130 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (3%)
VW Passat for a Golfer
Jerry Geyer,01/17/2018
SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
One of the things about the 2018 VW Passat that sold me on the car was the size and space of the rear trunk. The trunk space on the Passat is 15.9 cu. ft. I was going to to buy a Cadillac ATS or a Mercedes C330 however on both cars I could barely get 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk. Even though they did fit there was no room for anything else. I was able to easily put 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk of the Passat and still have ample room for a couple of overnight suitcases, golf shoes and a few other things. I know not everyone is a golfer, but this just illustrates the roominess of the trunk. With the size of the trunk you would think that the size of the interior would be compromised and smaller. This is definitely not true. The interior, especially the rear seats, are very comfortable for adults. The icing on the cake is the exterior appearance of the car. It is very sharp and contemporary. My 16 year old granddaughter summed it up when she said it didn't look like an "old persons car".
