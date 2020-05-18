Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Volkswagen Passat S is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Rest assured knowing that this Volkswagen Passat S has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 22,665 on the odometer. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Volkswagen Passat S creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Volkswagen Passat S comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWAA7A34JC010191

Stock: 010191

Certified Pre-Owned: No

