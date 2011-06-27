  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2010 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good balance of ride comfort and handling, upscale interior appointments, energetic turbocharged engine with good fuel economy, available wagon body style.
  • Elevated road noise, costs as much as V6-powered competitors, no V6 option, missing some common options.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,900
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it only comes in turbocharged four-cylinder form, the 2010 Volkswagen Passat is a compelling proposition for those who prefer sophisticated road manners and an upscale cabin to V6 vigor.

Vehicle overview

For most of its production run, the Volkswagen Passat has served as a pricier alternative to mainstream family sedans like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. We've generally been fond of this niche approach, noting that the Passat's combination of a premium design, upscale features and strong engines usually proved to be worth the extra dough.

Last year, however, VW started tinkering with the Passat formula. With the advent of the upscale Passat-based CC, VW chose to position the Passat below this new four-seat sedan. As such, some features were removed, including a formerly optional V6 engine and all-wheel drive, which could now be specified only on the CC. However, the Passat retained its traditional elevated pricing, going head-to-head with fancy V6-powered versions of rival sedans. This approach hasn't been particularly successful with consumers -- sales numbers for the Passat pretty much dropped off a cliff during 2009.

In its favor, the 2010 Volkswagen Passat receives some interesting tweaks, chief among them the replacement of the old conventional automatic transmission with VW's excellent DSG dual-clutch automated manual, a first for the family sedan segment. It still competes for customers with more potent V6-powered sedans, but there are numerous points in the Passat's favor.

On the road, the autobahn-bred suspension hits an enviable trifecta of reassuring handling, a supple ride and utter composure at elevated cruising speeds. The interior is arguably the finest in this segment, boasting high-quality materials and a classy look. The new DSG transmission is a revelation, handily topping rivals with its quick yet smooth shifts. Another feather in the Passat's cap is the fact that there's a wagon version available, a rarity in this SUV-happy era.

Yes, the Passat's engine is down a few cylinders, but that's not really an issue in light of its peppy turbocharged performance, relaxed highway manner and respectable fuel economy. While we recommend checking out other top sedans like the Ford Fusion, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Subaru Legacy (and the Legacy Outback and Toyota Venza as alternatives to the wagon), as well as the similar CC if you don't need maximum passenger and cargo space, the Passat still has enough virtues to warrant serious consideration. It's a bit pricey, but this VW is a good example of getting what you pay for.

2010 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2010 Volkswagen Passat is available as a midsize sedan or wagon. Both body styles come in Komfort trim only. Standard equipment on the sedan includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated windshield washer nozzles, foglights, a sunroof, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, leatherette vinyl upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The wagon features all of the sedan's standard equipment and adds chrome roof rails.

Options include 18-inch alloy wheels, a variety of exterior appearance packages (sedan only), an iPod adapter (replaces the standard aux jack) and a hard-drive-based touchscreen navigation system with a USB port, an iPod interface and 20GB available for digital music storage.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Volkswagen Passat receives VW's DSG dual-clutch automated manual transmission in lieu of the old conventional automatic. It also gets a new multifunction steering wheel, a new radio, standard Bluetooth connectivity and optional 18-inch wheels.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Volkswagen Passat is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is VW's responsive DSG, a six-speed, dual-clutch automated manual.

Based on previous testing of a Passat with the conventional automatic, we expect the 2010 model to run from zero to 60 mph in the mid-7-second range. This is a bit slower than V6-powered rivals but still plenty quick for most buyers, particularly with the engine's abundance of low-end torque.

Fuel economy is quite good given the Passat's peppy performance. EPA estimates stand at 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined for both the wagon and sedan.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, anti-whiplash front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard on the Passat, while rear-seat side airbags are optional.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2010 Volkswagen Passat earned four stars out of five for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Side-impact tests resulted in five stars for protection of front passengers and four for those in the rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the Passat as "Good" (the best rating possible) in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2010 Volkswagen Passat is tuned for comfort, its well-sorted chassis imbues it with a confident feel. The steering is light but precise. Thanks to its German bloodlines, the Passat feels unflappable at higher velocities. The turbo-4 provides more than adequate power under most circumstances, and it sounds good, too. Our only real complaint is the somewhat intrusive road noise.

Interior

The VW Passat's comfortable and upscale cabin is one of its high points. Fit and finish is superb, and there's a feeling of precision to all the controls. Interior materials quality is first-rate -- the Passat is more akin to entry-level luxury sedans than family sedans in this regard. Even the leatherette vinyl upholstery looks and feels better than many cars' cow-sourced upholstery.

Trunk capacity stands at 14.2 cubic feet, which is about average for this class. The wagon has 35.8 cubic feet of cargo room with the second-row seats up, and a cavernous 72.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down -- that's about the same as compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen Passat.

5(76%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.5
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VW stands for VERY WORST!
Joel M,09/16/2017
Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I bought my 2010 VW Passat (2.0T TSI) used about 9 months ago. I did not buy it from a VW dealership, but did my homework and saw that all maintenance was consistent and up to date. It rode nice and and was okay for comfort and the body and engine looked to be in good shape. Blue Book value at the time was about $8200 and I picked it up for $8000. Within 3 months, I noticed a coolant leak. I took it to a VW mechanic (not the dealership) who told me the auxiliary water pump casing had cracked. There are two water pumps on this vehicle and both are plastic. So I had the water pump replaced at a cost of about $600. About 2 weeks later, I have another coolant leak. this time it is the main water pump. Another $600 out the door. The mechanic told me he has been seeing this problem with all VW TSI engines from the years 2009 - 2011. The problem, as he can figure, is that there is a seal between the pump and the block. The design VW has makes sure a piece of this seal is sticking up. When oil contacts this seal, it swells causing the water pump casing to crack. That was his thoughts, though I'm not convinced it isn't just oil hitting the plastic that causes it to embrittle and fail. So now I have replaced both water pumps and think I'm good to go. Not so. About two months later, I have another coolant leak and it is, again, the main water pump casing that cracked. This looked to be caused by a little oil that was slopped during an oil change. That's all it took and I'm repairing this car, again. At this point I posted it for sale online because I see it is a dog. The blue book has now dropped to about $6500. No takers for a couple months and then, you guessed it, another coolant leak. I had the car in for the 120,000 mile maintenance a week before and the mechanic inspected the water pumps and everything was good. So I take it back to him and yes, the water pump failed again. This time the source of the oil that caused the leak was a failed PCV valve. During the aforementioned maintenance, this was checked and found to be working fine. It was not part of the maintenance, but my mechanic checks a lot more just to verify common failures are monitored. In this case, the PCV valve, which coincidentally is another cheap plastic part, failed causing the interior pressure of the engine to build, blowing out pretty much every seal on the engine. Oil sprays out, coats the water pump, and the water pump casing splits, again. Now I am looking at basically a $3000+ fix. Needless to say, it is now being offered for sale as a parts car. VW has been contacted throughout this period and, not surprisingly, has not responded. My feeling is that VW talks a good story about customer care and loyalty, but they really don't want to hear about problems, they just want you to pay to fix them, over and over. This feeling isn't just that they ignored my complaints, but go to their website. Try and find a place where you can actually lodge a complaint. It doesn't exist. There is a link for feedback, but it is really geared around feedback for their website, not for their products. You can eventually dig around long enough to get someone that will tell you to email your complaints to vwcustomercare@vw.com. Do yourselves a favor...avoid ALL VW products.
Very nice
oz10tx,02/25/2013
I looked at several used cars before buying this. I was looking at the CC mainly as I felt the two VW models had more value than the other entry level luxury cars (BMW 3 series, MB C Class, Lexus, A4, CTS). I paid about 5-8k less for my passat. I know I gave up some performace but couldn't justify the extra for a little more pep as the speed limit is still 70. This car does cruise at 80 plus very smoothly though and dtill has some power left. I did go with the Passat with the ground effects and this really makes a huge difference on the look of the car. Put the same model side by side and it looks completely different from the more stock Passat. It wasn't really on my list until I found one.
It is a junk car
Jasmina Zigic,06/02/2017
Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Bought a brand new car. DSG transmission never worked properly, car was jerking and leaping forward after complete stop. Owned it for 7 years. In the first month, VW dealership replaced the clutch, mechatronic unit, transmission, auto-hold button, antenna module. After warranty expired, I had to replace break pump, some valves, coolant pump, tires, and fuel pump, rear shock absorbers, and mechatronic unit again. Antenna module/radio is not working again. Front sway bar needs replacement. Car was maintained and service per manufacturer recommendation and has driven less than 15,000 miles per year. This car handles the road very well above 60 miles/hour and has a disante milage. Has awful acceleration, that is a big delay at lower speed.
2010 R36 Wagon Perfect Family Wagon
isihac,09/21/2012
My second VW (had a W8 wagon last) has given no problems. In New Zealand this car is $45k cheaper than than the 3.0D Audi and comes with all the extras I need. The ESP allows a little four wheel drift fun when seriously provoked but always feels completely in control. Normally driven by my wife with three kids seats in the back it runs around town but still overtakes most anything on the open road in less than 100m
See all 38 reviews of the 2010 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Komfort SULEV 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort is priced between $4,900 and$7,250 with odometer readings between 92018 and203119 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 92018 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2010 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,009.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,377.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,853.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles