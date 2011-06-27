  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(206)
Appraise this car

2007 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, fine handling and ride balance, roomy and upscale cabin, top-notch build and materials quality, available all-wheel drive.
  • More expensive than competitors, excessive road noise.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,995 - $7,994
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Entertaining to drive, boasting a beautifully trimmed cabin and equipped with upscale features, the 2007 Volkswagen Passat is one of our favorite choices for a midsize sedan or wagon.

Vehicle overview

With its distinctly European styling and engineering, the Volkswagen Passat has become the car of choice for those bored with mainstream family sedans. We've been a fan of the car since its last generation (1998-2005) even as Japanese and American rivals bettered the Passat in terms of performance and interior room.

Last year, Volkswagen fully redesigned the sedan, making it roomier, more powerful and packed with upscale features. For 2007, a new VW Passat wagon debuts. As with the sedan, it's built on a new body structure that's considerably stiffer than before. Rear passenger room is especially generous, and the Passat's 37.7 inches of rear legroom is about an inch more than what's offered by many competitors.

As we've come to expect from Volkswagen, the Passat's interior boasts class-leading fit and finish, lending a more upscale feel to the cabin when compared to mainstream family sedans and wagons. The previous model's relative lack of interior storage has been addressed, as there are now plenty of storage cubbies and even an umbrella holder built into the driver door.

Thanks to a lineup that ranges from an entertaining basic family hauler with leatherette seating and a turbocharged four cylinder engine to an upscale touring vehicle with a leather-and-wood-lined cabin, a powerful V6 and all-wheel drive, the 2007 Volkswagen Passat deserves strong consideration by shoppers in the midsize sedan and wagon segments. True, it will cost more than competitors like the Accord, Altima, Camry, Mazda 6 and Subaru Legacy, but the Volkswagen has a premium feel throughout that its competition has yet to match.

2007 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2007 Volkswagen Passat is a midsize car available as a sedan or wagon. Currently, it's available in the following trims: base, 2.0T, 2.0T Wolfsburg, 3.6L and 3.6L 4Motion. (Note: Early-build 2007 Passat wagons had slightly different trim level designations.) Plenty of standard features come with the base trim, such as 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, power heated mirrors and a trip computer. Step up to the 2.0T and a power driver seat, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear-seat/trunk pass-through and chrome window frame trim are added. The Wolfsburg edition adds 17-inch alloys, a CD changer, satellite radio, heated front seats, a power sunroof and fog lights. The 3.6L features unique alloy wheels, an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio and a sunroof. The Passat 3.6L 4Motion adds all-wheel drive to the mix.

Base Passats are very limited in terms of options, but you can get a sunroof, leather upholstery, an upgraded Dynaudio sound system and a navigation system on the 2.0T. Other options (depending on trim) include 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive bi-HID headlights, an adaptive cruise control system, automatic dual-zone climate control, 12-way power front seats, and wood or aluminum interior trim.

2007 Highlights

Volkswagen fully redesigned the Passat sedan last year. For 2007, a wagon version of the new VW Passat debuts, as does a Wolfsburg edition of the 2.0T. Other updates this year include the addition of a new adaptive cruise control system, an auxiliary input jack for the audio system, minor standard feature adjustments and the dropping of the "Value Editon" nomenclature.

Performance & mpg

Base and 2.0T models come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic (standard on the Wolfsburg). All 3.6L and all-wheel drive 4Motion models are fitted with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque that's also coupled to the six-speed automatic. Even the 2.0 turbo with the automatic is quick: We clocked a sedan version running 0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds. 3.6L cars can better that time by about a second.

Safety

All Passats come very well equipped as far as safety features. Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor, anti-whiplash front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard. Optional for all trims are rear-seat side airbags. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Volkswagen Passat earned four (out of five) stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Side-impact tests resulted in five stars for front passengers and four for those in the rear. The IIHS scores the Passat as "Good" (the best rating possible) in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

A fully independent suspension along with an impressively rigid structure provides sportier handling than previous generations of the Passat. Although the chassis is still tuned more for comfort than attacking apexes, body roll is kept in check and the steering is responsive yet light, without feeling overboosted. Factor in the powerful engines and the 2007 Volkswagen Passat makes for one of the most entertaining rides in the midsize segment. The only significant negative we've found in road tests is excessive road noise on models with the larger wheels and tires.

Interior

Every VW Passat presents a comfortable and upscale cabin. Fit and finish is superb and there's a feeling of precision to all the controls. Starting the car is a bit unusual but easier than the normal stick-the-key-in-and-twist drill. One simply inserts the "key" into an easily seen/accessed slot on the dash and pushes it to start the car. Trunk capacity stands at 14.2 cubic feet, about the same as an Accord's and Camry's. The wagon has 35.8 cubic feet of cargo room with the second-row seats up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen Passat.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
206 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 206 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Note on 2.0T Engine on 2006 till 2008.0 cars
Markus,11/06/2015
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
[Updated Review]: I have owned my 2007 VW Passat Wagon since 2008. Yes, I have experienced many of the quality issues that you can read about in the various reviews here, but most had happened early enough to be covered under my warranty However, here is a word of caution if your are considering the purchase of a 2006 -> early 2008 Passat with the 2.0T engine (engine code BPY). Issue #1: This engine uses a timing belt. You really should check if it has been replaced (along with the water pump), as most vehicles available now will have higher mileage. I knew about the timing belt all along when I bought the car, but when it became time to replace it, the dealership quote of $1200 to 1400 for this service was still painful. I ended up doing it myself (thank God for Youtube and Bentley Publishers), but it is quite an effort. I also had to replace the thermostat (due to an error code .... seems to be quite common at that age / mileage). This $38 part would cost several hundred dollars to replace if done at the dealer due to the complicated mounting location. Issue#2: Please do your own research on applicable Web forums: The BPY Engine drives the high pressure fuel pump from one of the camshafts. The fuel pump 'plunger' is driven by a dedicated cam lobe and VW had a manufacturing quality issue on a number of cars. Over time, a little part, called the 'cam follower' can wear out and cause the fuel pump to start grinding on the camshaft. I immediately checked this on my vehicle when I first read about this, and yes, my cam follower had failed. I was initially quite upset and had left a negative review here, but then learned that there is a warranty extension available. As a matter of fact, VW just replaced my camshaft, cam shaft follower and high pressure fuel pump with updated parts (so they acted responsibly. Thank you, VW). You still may want to check the condition of the cam follower if you are planning to purchase a 2006 - 2008.0 Passat. Starting with MY 2008.5, the engine was re - designed (no more timing belt and different design for actuating the high pressure fuel pump), so getting a slightly newer car may be worth the slightly higher price.
Great car with minor glitches
ecm64,08/01/2013
Purchased my Passat a little over a year ago with 77k. Thought this would be a good time to review what I think of this car so far. First off, this is a great driving car. By far the most enjoyable car I have owned as far as handling, engine performance, and road manners. VW has really nailed it with the steering on this car; very precise and accurate with good road feel. Also, the 4cyl engine in this car is very smooth with lots of power on tap. No turbo lag whatsoever. As for the minor glitches; main LCD dash display is starting to fade in/out and both power window switches on the driver's door that control the back windows only work intermittently. Typical German car wiring issues.
Great highway car
ctf60,02/22/2011
This is an amazing highway car; 36 mpg at 55 mph on a level is achievable. The cruise control makes travel effortless. I have had this car for two years now (currently with 79,000 miles). The styling inside and out is eye-catching (my wagon is glacier blue......wow, it looks better than most every vehicle on the road). When I first bought this car used, I had trouble with the check engine light. Was very erratic in my choice of fuel (sometimes I'd use 93 octane, sometimes 89). VW recommends 91 octane. Since then, I haven't varied from this and the past 5 months have not seen this light come on. Suffice it to say, that the emissions system of this car is very sensitive.
Love This car
ilmnc,09/17/2006
All my life I have owned American made cars. Then came time for a new car and we decided to go with a Passat for more room. The car can fit two full size children car seats and a booster in it easily and it is good on gas. I have never had so much fun driving a car before this one. Not even the new Ford Mustang was this much fun. I now find excuses to drive the Passat. It handles like a dream and is very responsive to my style of driving. It has a smooth and quite ride and an outstanding sound system. The standard safety features with the addition of the rear side airbags add a sense of security. You feel totally protected from whatever could go wrong during your drive. I love this car.
See all 206 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.6L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.6L 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3.6L 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Value Edition 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3.6 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 06/06 (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T is priced between $5,995 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 69493 and113000 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat 3.6 is priced between $2,400 and$2,400 with odometer readings between 156132 and156132 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,400 and mileage as low as 69493 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2007 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,834.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,026.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,711.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,935.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles