What is the Jetta?

In the market for a new compact sedan? We recommend starting your search with the Honda Civic, Kia Forte and Hyundai Elantra — Edmunds' top rated small sedans. But if you want something a little outside the box, the Volkswagen Jetta might give you what you're looking for. It's the most affordable vehicle in VW's lineup, but even base models are well equipped with features like alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, blind-spot monitoring and a spiffy digital instrument panel. The top-tier SEL adds niceties such as ventilated front seats, configurable ambient lighting and wireless smartphone compatibility — features that are exceedingly rare in this class.

Volkswagen gave the Jetta a major overhaul last year. Updated styling, additional standard features and a new, more powerful engine were all part of the upgrade and gave the Jetta a stronger value proposition than before. Given that a refresh is so recent, we don't expect any major changes for the 2023 model.