  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2009 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good balance of ride comfort and handling, upscale interior appointments, energetic turbocharged engine, available wagon body style.
  • Elevated road noise, costs as much as V6-powered competitors, no V6 option, missing some common options.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,577 - $4,393
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Now available only in turbocharged four-cylinder form, the 2009 Volkswagen Passat remains a compelling proposition for those who prefer sophisticated road manners and high-quality interior materials to V6 vigor.

Vehicle overview

Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, so a rising Euro lifts the prices of German cars for the American consumer -- and few models demonstrate the consequences better than the 2009 Volkswagen Passat. Having carved out an enviable niche as an upscale alternative to workaday family sedans and wagons, the Passat looked set to conquer even more market share with its clean-sheet redesign a few years ago. While that new design may not have resonated with buyers as VW had hoped, economic realities also intervened. By last year, the starting price for a V6-powered Passat had ballooned to a jaw-dropping $36,000. Not surprisingly, stateside shoppers steered clear of this exorbitantly priced model, and the Passat lineup in general floundered while consumers turned to more affordable rivals.

The ball was in Volkswagen's court, and the company has certainly taken a bold swing with the 2009 Passat. That overpriced V6 model? Auf Wiedersehen. In its stead, Volkswagen is offering a single trim level -- Komfort (ja, that's with a K) -- that comes with the turbocharged four-cylinder and a six-speed automatic transmission. With a base price of more than $28,000 for the sedan (and almost $30,000 for the wagon), the Passat still doesn't come cheap, but it's priced competitively with upmarket six-cylinder versions of mainstream family sedans. VW is hoping that the Passat's high-quality interior and European panache will convince consumers to settle for its blown four-cylinder rather than, say, the potent V6-powered Altima or Camry.

We wouldn't be surprised if many car shoppers do just that. The Passat's power plant may be down a couple cylinders, but it still provides reasonably zesty acceleration with decent fuel economy, and the Vee-Dub's interior is clearly a cut above in terms of quality and design. What's more, the Passat's suspension evinces that characteristic German feel in the way it expertly blunts impacts, yet tackles corners with respectable composure. High-speed stability is another plus -- the Passat was engineered for use on the autobahn, and that shows in its unruffled manner at extralegal speeds. However many cylinders are under the hood, there's a lot of fundamental goodness in the Passat's package.

Another Passat pro is the available wagon version, one of only two family-sedan-based wagons currently on the U.S. market. (Subaru's Outback is the other.) With the uncertain status of gas prices, the Passat wagon makes for an intriguing alternative to thirsty SUVs. Also introduced this year is the Volkswagen CC, which is essentially a Passat with sleeker styling and all the luxury goodies that used to be on the Passat's features list -- including the V6 engine. With a lower roof line, only four seats and a smaller trunk, the CC trades the Passat's utility for style. Indeed, both the CC and the 2009 Volkswagen Passat are intriguing alternatives in general. The question is whether you're willing to step down a notch engine-wise in order to enjoy the Passat's many virtues.

2009 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2009 Volkswagen Passat is available as a midsize sedan or wagon. Both body styles come in Komfort trim only. Standard equipment on the sedan includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated windshield washer nozzles, a sunroof, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, premium leatherette vinyl upholstery, power heated front seats and an eight-speaker sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The wagon features all of the sedan's standard equipment and adds chrome roof rails.

Options include sportier 17-inch alloy wheels, a variety of exterior appearance packages (sedan only), an iPod adapter (replaces the standard aux jack) and a hard-drive-based touchscreen navigation system with a USB port, an iPod interface and 20GB available for digital music storage.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volkswagen Passat lineup undergoes a major downsizing, as there is now just a single front-wheel-drive Komfort trim level, and the only available powertrain is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four with a six-speed automatic transmission. One new feature this year is a hard-drive-based navigation system with a touchscreen and digital music storage capability. However, some previously available features, such as leather seating, a premium audio system and xenon headlights, are no longer available.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Volkswagen Passat is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is mandatory. In performance testing, we've timed a Passat sedan with the 2.0-liter engine at 7.7 seconds to 60 mph. This is slower than its V6-powered rivals, but plenty quick for most buyers thanks to its abundance of low-end torque.

Fuel economy is respectable given the Passat's peppy performance. EPA estimates stand at 19 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined for the sedan, while the wagon dips slightly to 19/28/22.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, anti-whiplash front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard on the Passat, while rear-seat side airbags are optional. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2009 Volkswagen Passat earned four stars out of five for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Side-impact tests resulted in five stars for protection of front passengers and four for those in the rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the Passat as "Good" (the best rating possible) in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2009 Volkswagen Passat is tuned more for comfort than for attacking corners, its well-sorted chassis imbues it with a confident feel and the steering is light but accurate. Thanks to its German bloodlines, the Passat feels unflappable at higher velocities. The turbo-4 provides more than adequate power under most circumstances, and it sounds good, too. Our only real complaint is the somewhat intrusive road noise.

Interior

The VW Passat's comfortable and upscale cabin is one of its high points. Fit and finish is superb and there's a feeling of precision to all the controls. Interior materials quality is first-rate -- the Passat is more akin to entry-level luxury sedans than family sedans in this regard. Even the leatherette vinyl upholstery looks and feels better than many cars' cow-sourced stuff. Trunk capacity stands at 14.2 cubic feet, which is about average for this class. The wagon has 35.8 cubic feet of cargo room with the second-row seats up, and a cavernous 72.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down -- that's about the same as a Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Passat.

5(57%)
4(30%)
3(4%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.3
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Follow Up
mbehn,10/28/2011
Follow up to review last year. Car is not 2+ years old with 39K Miles. Runs beautifully, with one recall for a switch, one service for a loose A/C condensation hose - both free of charge. Still as tight and sweet as when purchased, and the Perellis are still in great shape. So far, so good!
Another great VW
Robert Clark,01/27/2010
We have owned several VWs and this is by far the most comfortable on the road. Recently drove 1200 straight through with wonderful comfort. A great ride and fun to drive.
Great German Car
mbehn,12/23/2010
Have had this '09 since 8/09. It runs flawlessly and is a very enjoyable family sedan. Storage is HUGE, performance is tight and torque is excellent. High end smooth comfortable ride with great control. Most of the benefits of Audi w/o price tag. Great bargains to be had (this one was $5K off sticker). No, not as cheap as a Camry or Honda, but much more style, class and fun to drive. This car is a sleeper and soon to be changed and produced in Mexico - it's a buy.
new Passat
rvfool,12/01/2009
Just got the car. Surprise by the power. Fun to drive but wife having problem with turbo and a lead foot. I had a 05 TDI Passat before. This is bigger. Miss the mileage of the diesel. Tires are expensive because of the 17" wheels and they are a summer thead. Needed snow right away. Comfortable and a better car for me than the CC. Did not like the low roof, rear view mirror or performance of the CC. There is a lot of leg room front and back. Wish it had blue tooth, homelink, and memory seats.
See all 44 reviews of the 2009 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort is priced between $9,994 and$9,994 with odometer readings between 36838 and36838 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,994 and mileage as low as 36838 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2009 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,341.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,362.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,132.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles