Vehicle overview

Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, so a rising Euro lifts the prices of German cars for the American consumer -- and few models demonstrate the consequences better than the 2009 Volkswagen Passat. Having carved out an enviable niche as an upscale alternative to workaday family sedans and wagons, the Passat looked set to conquer even more market share with its clean-sheet redesign a few years ago. While that new design may not have resonated with buyers as VW had hoped, economic realities also intervened. By last year, the starting price for a V6-powered Passat had ballooned to a jaw-dropping $36,000. Not surprisingly, stateside shoppers steered clear of this exorbitantly priced model, and the Passat lineup in general floundered while consumers turned to more affordable rivals.

The ball was in Volkswagen's court, and the company has certainly taken a bold swing with the 2009 Passat. That overpriced V6 model? Auf Wiedersehen. In its stead, Volkswagen is offering a single trim level -- Komfort (ja, that's with a K) -- that comes with the turbocharged four-cylinder and a six-speed automatic transmission. With a base price of more than $28,000 for the sedan (and almost $30,000 for the wagon), the Passat still doesn't come cheap, but it's priced competitively with upmarket six-cylinder versions of mainstream family sedans. VW is hoping that the Passat's high-quality interior and European panache will convince consumers to settle for its blown four-cylinder rather than, say, the potent V6-powered Altima or Camry.

We wouldn't be surprised if many car shoppers do just that. The Passat's power plant may be down a couple cylinders, but it still provides reasonably zesty acceleration with decent fuel economy, and the Vee-Dub's interior is clearly a cut above in terms of quality and design. What's more, the Passat's suspension evinces that characteristic German feel in the way it expertly blunts impacts, yet tackles corners with respectable composure. High-speed stability is another plus -- the Passat was engineered for use on the autobahn, and that shows in its unruffled manner at extralegal speeds. However many cylinders are under the hood, there's a lot of fundamental goodness in the Passat's package.

Another Passat pro is the available wagon version, one of only two family-sedan-based wagons currently on the U.S. market. (Subaru's Outback is the other.) With the uncertain status of gas prices, the Passat wagon makes for an intriguing alternative to thirsty SUVs. Also introduced this year is the Volkswagen CC, which is essentially a Passat with sleeker styling and all the luxury goodies that used to be on the Passat's features list -- including the V6 engine. With a lower roof line, only four seats and a smaller trunk, the CC trades the Passat's utility for style. Indeed, both the CC and the 2009 Volkswagen Passat are intriguing alternatives in general. The question is whether you're willing to step down a notch engine-wise in order to enjoy the Passat's many virtues.