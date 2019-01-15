  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Passat
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Passat
Find a Dealer
vw.com

2019 Volkswagen Passat

What’s new

  • Streamlined to just two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line
  • More driver assistance features come standard on base trim
  • Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012

Pros & Cons

  • Turbo four-cylinder engine accelerates quickly and eagerly
  • Ride quality is quiet, cushy and comfortable
  • Back seat and trunk are roomy
  • Long warranty coverage is among the best in class
  • Touchscreens are smaller than those with competitors' systems
  • Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders performance
  • Driving engagement is pretty dull
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$25,295
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Volkswagen Passat pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Passat
S, SE, R-Line and SEL

msrp 

$22,995
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
Build & price

Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?

With just two trim levels to choose from, your choice comes down to how many premium features you want. We suggest the Wolfsburg Edition. It covers the key bases with 17-inch alloy wheels, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats and a 6.3-inch touchscreen interface, among other features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Evolution and innovation are priorities for automakers trying to keep pace with changing consumer tastes. But occasionally a model remains popular without continual updates and design changes. The 2019 Volkswagen Passat embodies the "if it isn't broke" ethos, soldiering on with the same look since the current generation debuted eight years ago. Most rival sedans have undergone the knife during that span, but the Passat's successful formula is a testament to its timeless style and practical personality.

Changes are on the horizon for the Passat, however, with a full redesign likely for next year's model. Unsurprisingly, changes for 2019 are few. The lineup is streamlined to just two trim levels, and more modern driver aids filter down to the base model. Eliminating multiple trim levels — last year's model offered six — means less flexibility for a buyer's budget, but the choice is easier: Do you prefer base trim or fully featured?

What hasn't changed are the ingredients of the Passat's successful formula: a roomy cabin, large and useful trunk, quiet ride, and easy-to-drive nature. The Passat isn't the go-to sedan if you're seeking flash, flair or a hint of speedy thrills. But it makes an excellent family shuttle, a car for around-town driving with friends or colleagues and a long-distance vehicle for road tripping in quiet comfort.

2019 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2019 Volkswagen Passat comes in two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line. Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (174 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features on the Wolfsburg Edition include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net smartphone integration (includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink), a 6.3-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, one USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Enhanced driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, while options include a sunroof and 18-inch wheels.

The SE R-Line adds 19-inch alloy wheels, unique R-Line styling elements, LED headlights and taillights, a sunroof, remote start, a hands-free opening trunk, rain-sensing wipers, transmission shift paddles, ambient cabin lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, a premium Fender audio system, and an upgraded version of Car-Net with enhanced security and navigation features.

The SE R-Line also comes with additional driver aids, including active blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Passat R-Line (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology7.0

Driving

6.0
With the exception of the well-tuned steering, the Passat's performance is a bit of a disappointment in the current midsize sedan class. It's slower than previous generations of the nameplate, it has subpar braking performance, and it fumbles away the smooth, effortless drivability it used to have in spades.

Acceleration

6.0
At part throttle, the Passat moves away smoothly and effortlessly, but even moderate acceleration reveals an uneven power delivery with oddly unsmooth shifting from the automatic transmission. It takes 8.5 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph, slower than most midsize sedans in the class.

Braking

6.0
Our test Passat has the same sort of long, spongy brake pedal we've experienced in other VWs before. It's not offensive during light applications on the highway, but it's irritating in more purposeful practice. Emergency braking distances were longer than we typically see in this class.

Steering

8.0
The steering feels direct but not overly sensitive. It's just enough to feel taut, connected and accurate for such a large sedan, and the power assist is well-weighted. It definitely gives the driver confidence.

Handling

6.5
The handling capabilities may be good, but the driver will never know because there's no provision to shut off or reduce the rather conservative stability control system. While tight, twisty roads aren't its forte, the Passat is absolutely at home on higher-speed, smooth roads with gentle bends.

Drivability

6.0
If driven with a light foot, either in the city or on the open highway, the Passat delivers the kind of relaxed and effortless drive we'd expect. But when rushed, even slightly, it reveals a disappointing lack of power alongside strange shifting characteristics.

Comfort

6.5
The Volkswagen Passat shines in this category, especially when long-distance driving is considered. It's a quiet cruiser. If you head out on lots of road trips, especially with a full load of friends, the Passat is a great choice. Just be sure to steer clear of the R-Line and its ride-ruining wheel and tire package.

Seat comfort

7.0
Firm, supportive front seats further the Passat's claim as one of the best long-distance cruisers in the segment. There's a ton of rear-seat room, but the rear backrest is more upright than an Accord or a Camry, which some may find less comfortable.

Ride comfort

5.5
The Passat is a car that usually favors comfort over agility. But when equipped with the sportier R-Line package, its ride comfort suffers on anything not perfectly smooth. The 19-inch wheels and tires crash over imperfections and create a busy and unsettled experience.

Noise & vibration

7.5
With its well-isolated turbocharged engine, there tends to be less noise emanating from its engine bay, even under full throttle and when chugging up hills. Wind noise was a nonissue, but the R-Line's 19-inch tires were the source of some road noise.

Climate control

7.5
Volkswagen knows how to make an easy-to-use climate control system, and the Passat's is no exception. The controls are simple and clear, and the coverage from the vents is good. Rear passengers have their own vents but no climate controls.

Interior

8.0
The Passat is big but easy to see out of and not especially complicated to use. Really, this German sedan is one of the most old-school American cars on the road. Essentially, it's a full-size sedan for a midsize price.

Ease of use

7.0
The interior is not cluttered with buttons, and basic controls are easily found and deciphered. However, the touchscreen that's found on Wolfsburg models is on the small side and is placed a bit too low. Same goes for the otherwise simple climate controls.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The big, light doors and good-size openings facilitate entry and exit. The more formal roofline makes the rear seat easier to access than competitors that have sleeker, lower rooflines (Mazda 6, Ford Fusion).

Driving position

6.0
The driver's seat adjusts eight ways but lacks the seat-cushion tilt that provides extra under-thigh support. Taller folks and long-legged drivers may wish for more steering-wheel telescoping range so they can avoid driving with their arms straight out.

Roominess

8.0
The Passat looks, feels and is enormous. The large, airy cabin has tons of head- and legroom all around. Rear passengers won't feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

8.5
Big windows, thin-ish roof pillars and a squared-off roofline make it easier to see out. Seeing while in reverse may be difficult due to the long rear deck, but the standard rearview camera will help with that.

Quality

7.5
The Passat no longer boasts the standout, best-in-class interior quality of past VWs. Some materials are pleasing to touch and the switchgear is excellent, but there's a lot of hard plastic that cheapens the look and feel of the interior.

Utility

8.5
The usable space in a Passat's trunk is impressive. Never mind the numbers, it feels class-leading. Small-item storage is unremarkable and bettered by other midsize competitors, but there's still enough storage for most.

Small-item storage

7.0
A covered bin under the center stack holds a USB port and is big enough for even jumbo smartphones. The cupholders are of average size, and the center console bin is a bit small.

Cargo space

8.5
Yes, its 15.9-cubic-foot measurement is about average for the segment, but in practice the exceptionally deep and wide trunk is still one of the better executions in terms of usable space. All four adults in the cabin can each bring along a rather sizable suitcase.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
The Passat has two sets of LATCH anchors in the outboard back seats that are easy to use. There are three tether anchors on the parcel shelf. Rear-facing car seats fit easily and the front passenger's seat doesn't need to be moved forward to accommodate one.

Technology

7.0
The Passat's technology is acceptable, both in terms of its features and the controls for them. With infotainment and driver's aids, the offerings are fairly standard for the segment. The Passat does not distinguish itself here.

Smartphone integration

7.5
VW Car-Net is standard, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. They work as they do in most other brands. An auxiliary jack and Bluetooth are included should you choose not to use Apple or Android connectivity.

Driver aids

7.5
The adaptive cruise control system maintains a natural distance and brakes and accelerates in a sensible manner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 33%
1 star reviews: 18%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • lights
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • transmission
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • dashboard
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great family car that won’t break the bank
Paul,
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

No, it’s not a BMW, Audi, or Porsche (although some reviewers think it should be though). The Passat is comfortable, easy (and sometimes fun) to drive, reliable, and affordable (compared to the Japanese competition). Positives: It has plenty of rear seat leg room and a spacious trunk (way more than my 2010 Honda Accord had). Controls are accessible and easy to use. The display screen is I guess smaller than others but I really don’t want a 15” laptop screen sitting on my dashboard so it works for me. The seating is very comfortable and supportive. Steering is responsive and the car is very maneuverable. In sport mode or manual tiptronic mode, the car can perform well off the starting line and accelerates smoothly. The warranty is also excellent. Road noise is a bit pronounced on highways but surface quality has a lot to do with that (I also suspect a change in tires will fix this when I’m ready for a new set). The transmission is a bit jerky at slow stop and go speeds due to the gas-saving 6 speed transmission. I have also experienced strange issues with Apple CarPlay but using an actual Apple USB cable fixed that. All said, I’m happy with my Passat and look forward to driving it as our family car for years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, Last One
Florida W,
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

This car represents the last revision of the current body style before the introduction of the significantly updated 2020 model. As a result, VW felt it necessary to prune down the model lineup for 2019 in preparation for the new look. I didn't mind, as there are better deals on outgoing models at the end of the model year. Mine was the last 2019 Passat that the dealer had in stock, and luckily it was a color I liked. I previously owned a 2012 Passat and really loved its timeless elegant styling, spacious cabin, large trunk, quiet ride and competent handling. My lease on a SUV was ending so I thought I would give the Wolfsburg Edition with the Sunroof and Tire/Wheel Package a look. The test drive felt like wearing a comfortable old pair of shoes. It had excellent acceleration, a quiet ride and the EPA fuel efficiency looked excellent. The new technology added to the Passat since my 2012 was an added bonus. I'm very pleased with the car!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car, I have absolutely no complains
Stephan,
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I love my 2019 Passat Wolfsburg Edition. It drives and handles prefect. On the Highway, I don’t have loud noises. It’s a very pleased ride. Why don’t you see a VW Dealer and take him on the highway. Maybe something wrong with the door gaskets .... ? If I compare the ride on the highway with the 2017 Subaru Outback from my Wife, that’s a lot more wind noise, engine noise. Don’t get me wrong, I like the Subaru, I just what to mention it. Test ride the car and see for yourself. I would buy one anytime again and would recommend it to friends and family.

5 out of 5 stars, Still loving it - Wonderful car and great value
Wayne D.,
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I've owned my 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition for more than six months and I am still loving it. It is a wonderful car. It is exceptionally roomy, responsive and agile to drive, and a tremendous value. The included active safety features (blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic monitor and back up camera) greatly increase safety. It has an elegant, yet understated and conservative appearance which I prefer in a car. Contrary to some reviews I have read, I do not find this car to be any noisier than other similarly priced and sized vehicles. Indeed, it is quieter than many similarly priced cars. It's a great car for the price!

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Ad
2020 Volkswagen Passat S
Find a Dealervw.com

Features & Specs

SE R-Line 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE R-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$29,995
MPG 25 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan features & specs
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$25,295
MPG 25 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Passat safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot.
Lane Keeping Assist
Applies countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane if the car drifts over lane markers without accompanying turn signal activation.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Passat vs. the competition

Volkswagen Passat vs. Honda Accord

It's hard to knock a class-leader from its perch, and the Passat isn't a threat to the Accord's reign as the top all-around performer among midsize sedans. The Accord offers a choice of performance and powertrain options, spirited handling, and a host of standard driver safety aids. The Passat, not so much. On the other hand, the Passat is quieter than the Accord, offers a similarly roomy interior and comes with impressive warranty coverage. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of today's Accord.

Compare Volkswagen Passat & Honda Accord features

Volkswagen Passat vs. Mazda 6

Where the Passat is somewhat old-school and cool, the Mazda 6 rushes headlong into the future. With a sleek, modernist interior that is Audi-like in quality and finish, the Mazda 6 is one of the best-dressed at the midsize sedan party. Like the Accord, the Mazda offers agile handling and a quick, responsive engine — characteristics that the Passat sorely lacks. However, the Mazda's athleticism comes at the expense of roominess and trunk space — areas where the Passat holds a clear advantage.

Compare Volkswagen Passat & Mazda 6 features

Volkswagen Passat vs. Hyundai Sonata

Both the Sonata and the Passat offer roughly the same level of performance and fuel economy, and both come with excellent warranty coverage. The Passat boasts a roomier rear-seat area, but the Sonata actually edges out the Passat's utility with a slightly larger trunk. As far as technology goes, the Sonata gets an edge because of its superior infotainment system and greater amount of standard driver assist features.

Compare Volkswagen Passat & Hyundai Sonata features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Passat a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Passat both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Passat fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Passat gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Passat has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Passat. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Passat?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat:

  • Streamlined to just two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line
  • More driver assistance features come standard on base trim
  • Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Passat reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Passat is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Passat. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Passat's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Passat a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Passat is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Passat and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Passat is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Passat?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Passat is the 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,295.

Other versions include:

  • SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,995
  • Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Passat?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Passat, the next question is, which Passat model is right for you? Passat variants include SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Passat models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Passat

2019 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Passat?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Passat 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Passat.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Passat featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Passat?

Which 2019 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,425 and mileage as low as 1735 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Passat for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,830.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,323.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related 2019 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles