2019 Volkswagen Passat
What’s new
- Streamlined to just two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line
- More driver assistance features come standard on base trim
- Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Turbo four-cylinder engine accelerates quickly and eagerly
- Ride quality is quiet, cushy and comfortable
- Back seat and trunk are roomy
- Long warranty coverage is among the best in class
- Touchscreens are smaller than those with competitors' systems
- Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders performance
- Driving engagement is pretty dull
Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Evolution and innovation are priorities for automakers trying to keep pace with changing consumer tastes. But occasionally a model remains popular without continual updates and design changes. The 2019 Volkswagen Passat embodies the "if it isn't broke" ethos, soldiering on with the same look since the current generation debuted eight years ago. Most rival sedans have undergone the knife during that span, but the Passat's successful formula is a testament to its timeless style and practical personality.
Changes are on the horizon for the Passat, however, with a full redesign likely for next year's model. Unsurprisingly, changes for 2019 are few. The lineup is streamlined to just two trim levels, and more modern driver aids filter down to the base model. Eliminating multiple trim levels — last year's model offered six — means less flexibility for a buyer's budget, but the choice is easier: Do you prefer base trim or fully featured?
What hasn't changed are the ingredients of the Passat's successful formula: a roomy cabin, large and useful trunk, quiet ride, and easy-to-drive nature. The Passat isn't the go-to sedan if you're seeking flash, flair or a hint of speedy thrills. But it makes an excellent family shuttle, a car for around-town driving with friends or colleagues and a long-distance vehicle for road tripping in quiet comfort.
2019 Volkswagen Passat models
The 2019 Volkswagen Passat comes in two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line. Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (174 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features on the Wolfsburg Edition include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net smartphone integration (includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink), a 6.3-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, one USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
Enhanced driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, while options include a sunroof and 18-inch wheels.
The SE R-Line adds 19-inch alloy wheels, unique R-Line styling elements, LED headlights and taillights, a sunroof, remote start, a hands-free opening trunk, rain-sensing wipers, transmission shift paddles, ambient cabin lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, a premium Fender audio system, and an upgraded version of Car-Net with enhanced security and navigation features.
The SE R-Line also comes with additional driver aids, including active blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking6.0
Steering8.0
Handling6.5
Drivability6.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.5
Quality7.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.
Most helpful consumer reviews
No, it’s not a BMW, Audi, or Porsche (although some reviewers think it should be though). The Passat is comfortable, easy (and sometimes fun) to drive, reliable, and affordable (compared to the Japanese competition). Positives: It has plenty of rear seat leg room and a spacious trunk (way more than my 2010 Honda Accord had). Controls are accessible and easy to use. The display screen is I guess smaller than others but I really don’t want a 15” laptop screen sitting on my dashboard so it works for me. The seating is very comfortable and supportive. Steering is responsive and the car is very maneuverable. In sport mode or manual tiptronic mode, the car can perform well off the starting line and accelerates smoothly. The warranty is also excellent. Road noise is a bit pronounced on highways but surface quality has a lot to do with that (I also suspect a change in tires will fix this when I’m ready for a new set). The transmission is a bit jerky at slow stop and go speeds due to the gas-saving 6 speed transmission. I have also experienced strange issues with Apple CarPlay but using an actual Apple USB cable fixed that. All said, I’m happy with my Passat and look forward to driving it as our family car for years to come.
This car represents the last revision of the current body style before the introduction of the significantly updated 2020 model. As a result, VW felt it necessary to prune down the model lineup for 2019 in preparation for the new look. I didn't mind, as there are better deals on outgoing models at the end of the model year. Mine was the last 2019 Passat that the dealer had in stock, and luckily it was a color I liked. I previously owned a 2012 Passat and really loved its timeless elegant styling, spacious cabin, large trunk, quiet ride and competent handling. My lease on a SUV was ending so I thought I would give the Wolfsburg Edition with the Sunroof and Tire/Wheel Package a look. The test drive felt like wearing a comfortable old pair of shoes. It had excellent acceleration, a quiet ride and the EPA fuel efficiency looked excellent. The new technology added to the Passat since my 2012 was an added bonus. I'm very pleased with the car!
I love my 2019 Passat Wolfsburg Edition. It drives and handles prefect. On the Highway, I don’t have loud noises. It’s a very pleased ride. Why don’t you see a VW Dealer and take him on the highway. Maybe something wrong with the door gaskets .... ? If I compare the ride on the highway with the 2017 Subaru Outback from my Wife, that’s a lot more wind noise, engine noise. Don’t get me wrong, I like the Subaru, I just what to mention it. Test ride the car and see for yourself. I would buy one anytime again and would recommend it to friends and family.
I've owned my 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition for more than six months and I am still loving it. It is a wonderful car. It is exceptionally roomy, responsive and agile to drive, and a tremendous value. The included active safety features (blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic monitor and back up camera) greatly increase safety. It has an elegant, yet understated and conservative appearance which I prefer in a car. Contrary to some reviews I have read, I do not find this car to be any noisier than other similarly priced and sized vehicles. Indeed, it is quieter than many similarly priced cars. It's a great car for the price!
Features & Specs
|SE R-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,995
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,295
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Passat safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Applies countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane if the car drifts over lane markers without accompanying turn signal activation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Passat vs. the competition
Volkswagen Passat vs. Honda Accord
It's hard to knock a class-leader from its perch, and the Passat isn't a threat to the Accord's reign as the top all-around performer among midsize sedans. The Accord offers a choice of performance and powertrain options, spirited handling, and a host of standard driver safety aids. The Passat, not so much. On the other hand, the Passat is quieter than the Accord, offers a similarly roomy interior and comes with impressive warranty coverage. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of today's Accord.
Volkswagen Passat vs. Mazda 6
Where the Passat is somewhat old-school and cool, the Mazda 6 rushes headlong into the future. With a sleek, modernist interior that is Audi-like in quality and finish, the Mazda 6 is one of the best-dressed at the midsize sedan party. Like the Accord, the Mazda offers agile handling and a quick, responsive engine — characteristics that the Passat sorely lacks. However, the Mazda's athleticism comes at the expense of roominess and trunk space — areas where the Passat holds a clear advantage.
Volkswagen Passat vs. Hyundai Sonata
Both the Sonata and the Passat offer roughly the same level of performance and fuel economy, and both come with excellent warranty coverage. The Passat boasts a roomier rear-seat area, but the Sonata actually edges out the Passat's utility with a slightly larger trunk. As far as technology goes, the Sonata gets an edge because of its superior infotainment system and greater amount of standard driver assist features.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Passat a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Passat?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat:
- Streamlined to just two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line
- More driver assistance features come standard on base trim
- Part of the fourth Passat generation introduced for 2012
Is the Volkswagen Passat reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Passat a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Passat?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Passat is the 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,295.
Other versions include:
- SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,995
- Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,295
What are the different models of Volkswagen Passat?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Passat
2019 Volkswagen Passat Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Passat?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Passat 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Passat.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Passat featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Passat?
Which 2019 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,425 and mileage as low as 1735 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Passat for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,830.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,323.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Passat?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
