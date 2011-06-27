1991 Volkswagen Passat Review
List Price Estimate
$710 - $1,737
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
RIchie,08/17/2002
I bought this car as my first car...what a nightmare. The car stereo is immpossible to change and if you do change it, it will cost you an arm and a leg. There are new problems with my particular passat every week (literally). Brakes, timing belts, cooling system, you name it, it can go wrong with this car.
Skorpos,05/17/2002
Great Car. If you find one with fairly low miles(100K-115K), I would say at least take a look! Make sure to check what options it has! Its not a off-the- line-rocket, but she moves when the Tach hits 3,000rpm. (134hp & 134lb-ft towing a 3,000-lb car)
gdawg,11/24/2002
Just bought the car and am well aware of the upcoming costs...but this is the most stylish of all the 90's VW's. It is different and has all the bells and whistles. It is fun to drive and is built with class.
ceooftnfya,02/24/2004
Terrible car, cannot understand how VW has the reputation that they do. The car has great style and has every extra you could want but what do they matter when you can't drive it? The quality is the worst i've heard of and repairs are very expensive. This car is past its time, often repair costs in a year exceed the original cost of the car. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Auto trannies are notorious as one of the worst out there.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
