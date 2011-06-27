  1. Home
1991 Volkswagen Passat Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen Passat.

5(14%)
4(57%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
7 reviews
See all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

91 PAssat breaks more than it works
RIchie,08/17/2002
I bought this car as my first car...what a nightmare. The car stereo is immpossible to change and if you do change it, it will cost you an arm and a leg. There are new problems with my particular passat every week (literally). Brakes, timing belts, cooling system, you name it, it can go wrong with this car.
Its Nice
Skorpos,05/17/2002
Great Car. If you find one with fairly low miles(100K-115K), I would say at least take a look! Make sure to check what options it has! Its not a off-the- line-rocket, but she moves when the Tach hits 3,000rpm. (134hp & 134lb-ft towing a 3,000-lb car)
Great
gdawg,11/24/2002
Just bought the car and am well aware of the upcoming costs...but this is the most stylish of all the 90's VW's. It is different and has all the bells and whistles. It is fun to drive and is built with class.
Watch out for this one
ceooftnfya,02/24/2004
Terrible car, cannot understand how VW has the reputation that they do. The car has great style and has every extra you could want but what do they matter when you can't drive it? The quality is the worst i've heard of and repairs are very expensive. This car is past its time, often repair costs in a year exceed the original cost of the car. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Auto trannies are notorious as one of the worst out there.
See all 7 reviews of the 1991 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Volkswagen Passat

Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Wagon.

