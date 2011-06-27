  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin
  • available fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine
  • many upscale features come standard
  • high-quality cabin
  • refined ride.
  • Below-average braking distances
  • lackadaisical throttle response
  • rearview camera not offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Designed and engineered in Germany but made in America for Americans, the redesigned 2012 Volkswagen Passat deserves serious consideration from midsize family sedan shoppers.

Vehicle overview

If you've always wanted to drive a classy European sedan but have been put off by that nagging voice in your head telling you it's your patriotic duty to buy something built in America, you'll want to check out the 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

This all-new midsize sedan combines many of the qualities that likely drew you to German cars in the first place, including elegant styling and a more sporting driving character. But it's also the first vehicle to roll out from VW's brand-new assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Compared to the previous Passat (which, incidentally, continues to be sold elsewhere in the world), it's meant to better appeal to American tastes, with a roomier interior, a new selection of engines and (most important) a significantly lower price.

As for the engine lineup, last year's gutsy 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is no more. Instead, VW gives you a choice of three engines: a 2.5-liter inline-5 we've come to know in the Jetta, a 2.0-liter inline-4 diesel (the TDI, also from the Jetta and Golf) or a 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. All of them offer some form of six-speed automatic transmission, while the two smaller engines are offered with manual gearboxes as well. The TDI diesel is the one to get, as it achieves fuel economy greater than even its lofty EPA estimates. Essentially, you can get hybrid fuel economy at non-hybrid prices.

We suspect some prior owners of VW's mainstream sedan will lament the change in direction for the Passat, as it used to be a distinct bridge between regular family sedans and entry-level luxury cars. But the fact is VW's entry in the crowded family sedan category is now a better fit for the majority of consumers. It's priced right, drives well and finally holds a family of five comfortably. And thankfully, it still has its German roots.

There are some minor downsides to the new Passat package, notably the lack of some common features like a rearview camera and an eight-way power driver seat (it's only six-way). And given the state of the midsize segment, we certainly recommend buyers compare the Passat back-to-back with top choices like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. But for all that, the 2012 Volkswagen Passat remains uniquely positioned to satisfy your desire to drive European and own American.

2012 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat sedan is offered in three broad models broken down by engine (2.5L, TDI and 3.6L), which are further subdivided into a trio of different trim levels (S, SE and SEL).

The lineup starts with the "S" base model (2.5L only), which comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, automatic dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, an eight-way manual driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input. An available Appearance package adds a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear-seat center armrest.

Move up to the SE trim level and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a six-way power driver seat, heated front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a sliding front armrest and a touchscreen audio interface. Options on SE models include a sunroof and a navigation system, while TDI SE buyers can add 18-inch alloy wheels and foglights as well. The 3.6L SE comes standard with these options, except the navigation system, which remains optional. A nine-speaker Fender audio system is also included.

The 2.5L SEL adds upgraded front seats, the Fender sound system and an upgraded navigation system. The SEL Premium package adds keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, foglights, a power passenger seat, driver memory functions and leather/faux suede upholstery. Both the TDI and 3.6L can also be had in SEL guise, but the Premium package is mandatory.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat has been fully redesigned. Highlights include a lower price, a roomier interior and a newly available turbodiesel engine.

Performance & mpg

If there's one thing the front-wheel-drive 2012 Volkswagen Passat has plenty of, it's powertrain choices. Entry-level 2.5L models get a 2.5-liter inline-5 engine rated at 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices here include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped 2.5 Passat went from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds, which is average for the class. EPA estimated fuel economy for the manual transmission stands at 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. The automatic drops slightly to 22/31/25.

Those looking for maximum miles per gallon can opt for the TDI model's fuel-efficient 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel, which produces 140 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It comes mated to either the six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual transmission (known as DSG). In Edmunds performance testing, the Passat TDI went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds -- this is on par with gasoline-powered four-cylinder sedans. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is an excellent 31/43/35 for the manual and 30/40/34 with the DSG. In extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing, we've also found that the Passat can easily surpass these numbers by 8-10 mpg.

If maximum thrust is what you're after, look no farther than the 3.6L's 3.6-liter V6, which puts out 280 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. VW's six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission is standard. In Edmunds testing, this engine was able to bring the Passat from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds -- very quick for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20/28/23 mpg.

Safety

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In the event of a crash, a new feature called Intelligent Crash Response automatically cuts off the fuel supply, unlocks the doors and turns on the hazard flashers.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Passat earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, both a Passat 3.6 SEL and TDI came to a stop from 60 mph in about 130 feet, which is longer than average. A 2.5 SE delivered a class-average 123 feet.

Driving

On the road, the 2012 Volkswagen Passat's character depends a great deal on which engine is under the hood. Performance and fuel economy from the 2.5-liter five-cylinder are adequate and should be an acceptable choice for most buyers. However, we would recommend the 2.0-liter turbodiesel in TDI models, which offers livelier low-end power and truly extraordinary fuel economy. It's definitely the Passat engine to get. However, for those who care more about power than fuel economy, the 3.6-liter V6 engine does deliver much more enthusiastic acceleration.

The DSG automated manual transmission that's available with the turbodiesel engine and standard with the V6 works very well, and its regular and manual-shift modes mean the Passat is well suited both for commuting and more spirited driving. Unfortunately, the Passat's throttle response (with the automatic and DSG) is rather lackadaisical, with a noticeable lag between the time the pedal is pressed and when the engine actually kicks in. This is corrected by selecting the transmission's Sport mode, but the sportier shift programming results in worse fuel economy.

On the move, the Passat is an engaging sedan to drive thanks to its well-sorted suspension tuning. Steering is reasonably precise, although it's numb on center and a tad heavy at low speeds. Overall, though, the Passat manages to earn high marks for ride comfort, which is ultimately more important considering the fact that most buyers will be far more concerned with schlepping kids to school or co-workers to lunch than burning up winding back roads.

Interior

The first thing you notice about the passenger cabin of this new, larger Passat is the sense of spaciousness. Space up front is good; however, the driver seat only adjusts in six ways (minus lumbar), lacking the seat bottom tilting ability of most competitors. There are no complaints in back, as the Passat is verging on a full-size sedan now. It gets an additional 3 inches of rear seat legroom that makes it possible for even good-size adults to stretch out. The backrest is too upright, however, which can result in taller occupants' heads grazing the roof. The spacious trunk can swallow 15.9 cubic feet of cargo -- a number that bests many of the Passat's competitors -- and is made more flexible by 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks.

Once underway, you'll notice the interior is also relatively quiet compared to some other midsize family sedans. The quality of interior materials may not be as high as they were in the outgoing Passat, but they remain among the best in the class, while the design architecture adds an upscale feel. The layout of gauges and controls is also refreshingly simple. Finally, the new, premium Fender audio system has been tuned to the acoustics of the interior and will please even hard-core audiophiles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

5(59%)
4(24%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
101 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My First Volkswagen
trashman00,12/09/2011
I recently leased this car because it caught my eye while working one day. The interior space is awesome!! We are big people all over 6ft. Legroom to spare all around. Fun to drive when shifting to Sport-Mode. Great bang for buck!! All my neighbors seem to love it. My only gripe so far is the car doors make a boing sound when closing them. I don't like that and find it annoying. Overall I'm pleased and I would recommend this car for looks, interior space, and decent performance.
Best car we've ever owned
longstreet,04/20/2012
We traded our beloved 2007 Jeep Commander gas hog for the TDI Passat hoping to average 35 to 38 mpg's. (As an engineer, I could not bring myself to buy a hybrid). So far, after 8000 miles, we are averaging 44 mpg with a few tanks over 50. The torquey TDI almost never downshifts (max torque is at 1750 rpm) even in the hills and mountains of Western PA. In addition, and unlike the Ford Fusion we test drove, the bluetooth, electronics, voice dialing, etc. all work! The first time, and every time. The car has plenty of power, and will chirp the tires from a standing start if you are a bit too heavy on the gas. Handling is very European, with predictable steering and confident roadhandling
Great Highway Sipper - First VW & First TDI
ricknlaser,08/01/2012
I researched and negotiated a great deal over the internet with a local dealer. Got the color and interior that I wanted in the SEL (Opera Red with Black interior). Took over a month to get from the factory but has been well worth the wait. So far I have 2700 miles and have only filled (16 gal) the tank 3 times (first one on the dealer!). Great driving and handling. I have a 90 mile per day commute in busy highway with a reasonable amount of slow down and speed up type driving. So far - averaging 46 mpg in my 3 fill ups. It is really FUN to drive! Better than any Hybrid I test drove.
2012 Passat SEL Premium
lighthouse2012,05/11/2012
I purchased my 2012 Passat on April 22nd. 1. Infotainment unit was replaced after 2 visits to the dealership. 2. Infotainment continues to not function properly. 3. Driver side door rattles and squeaks upon opening and closing of door. 4. Steering Wheel is not aligned to center. 5. Strutts replaced due to loud noise upon turning left or right at high and low speeds. 6. The dealership has yet to resolve other issues.
See all 101 reviews of the 2012 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

The Volkswagen Passat has traditionally been on the fringe of the midsize sedan class. It competes with the Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys of the world, but in the past, its pricing began where its rivals were topping out. On the one hand, this made for an amazingly refined midsize sedan, with an interior quality and driving feel like that of an Audi, but this came at the cost of an uncompetitive price when compared to the competition.

The 2012 Volkswagen Passat has had its price slashed by $7,000 compared to the previous-generation Passat, so now it's on equal footing with its competition. To achieve this more attractive price point, a few items have been left behind in the redesign, however. These include the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, bi-xenon headlights, and even rear-seat ventilation outlets to name a few.

At the same time, we've found that the price cut and shorter list of standard and optional equipment don't mean that corners have been cut in the redesign of the Passat's basic package. In fact, Volkswagen has managed to maintain the premium feel of the Passat's predecessor while significantly reducing the price tag.

There is no shortage of good cars to choose from when it comes to midsize sedans, and the differences among them are slight. The 2013 Chevrolet Malibu has been significantly redesigned, yet lacks the interior space of the Passat. The 2012 Honda Accord is a solid contender, but in the lower trims, it doesn't offer as many standard features as its competition. And finally, the 2012 Hyundai Sonata has the most power, offers Bluetooth as standard equipment and has a lower price point.

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Diesel. Available styles include SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE is priced between $8,800 and$12,590 with odometer readings between 35834 and88014 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV is priced between $6,500 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 85115 and153966 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium is priced between $7,349 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 48378 and117329 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 109834 and109834 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat SE is priced between $8,000 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 119249 and119249 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV is priced between $10,988 and$10,988 with odometer readings between 52899 and52899 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 93756 and93756 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 84787 and84787 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2012 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 35834 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2012 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,677.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,574.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,556.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

