Used 2014 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas

All Service Work Complete!! * 2014 Ford Fusion SE featuring Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Smart Device Integration, Cruise Control, and more. Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P0HD4E5390386

Stock: YE5390386

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020