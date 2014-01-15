Used 2014 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
- 46,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,998$2,869 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ford Fusion includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost, Luxury Package, Electrochromic Exterior Mirrors, memory, Leather Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome Moldings Around Window, Warm Interior Accents, Fog Lamps, SE LUXURY DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Auto High Beams, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, 110V Power Outlet, BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning w/Lane Keeping System, driver monitoring, SE MYFORD TOUCH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Rear Video Camera, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, 2 driver configurable 4.2' LCD displays in cluster, 8' LCD touch-screen in center-stack, media hub w/USB Ports (2), SD card reader RCA video input jacks, 5-way controls located on steering wheel and SYNC services (traffic reports 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H95ER229912
Stock: 19146A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 89,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,788$1,914 Below Market
Sunnyvale Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Sunnyvale / California
Power Windows Remote keyless entry Driver door bin Intermittent Wipers Steering Wheel Audio Control Power Seat CD Player Traction Control Rear seat center armrest Delay-off headlights MP3 decoder Panic alarm Rear Window Defroster Electronic Stability ABS brakes Heated door mirrors Automatic Headlights Compass Rear reading lights Cloth Front Bucket Seats Power Steering Knee Airbag Front reading lights Speed control Tachometer Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD Front Side Air Bags 6 Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Outside temperature display Occupant sensing airbag AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Alloy Wheels 4-Wheel Independent Susp. Air Conditioning Front anti-roll bar Speed-Sensitive Wipers Rear anti-roll bar Security System Fold-Down Split Rear Seat SYNC Communications Entertainment System Speed-sensing steering Illuminated entry Bumpers: body-color Front center armrest Telescoping steering wheel Overhead Console Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Overhead airbag Front Bucket Seats Tilt steering wheel Turn signal mirrors Brake assist Low tire pressure warning Passenger door bin Driver vanity mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD2ER343886
Stock: 19V239B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 116,499 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,800$2,105 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, AMFM CDMP3, Satellite, Sentry Key, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Front Airbags, Side Airbags, Head Airbags, Rear Head Airbags, Active Seatbelts, All Wheel ABS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD2ER198994
Stock: 5198994B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 75,381 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,990$2,142 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Take a look at our 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium Sedan shown in dramatic Ruby Red! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder offering 231hp while mated to a paddle shifted 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for passing authority on the road. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers an exhilarating ride and achieves up to 33mpg on the open road. Take a look at the beautifully sculpted lines of our Titanium! Fusion's elegant Titanium interior features every creature comfort you desire. You'll love the cutting edge technology of FordSync with available SiriusXM, a premium Sony 12 speaker HD audio system w/911 assist, and a central LCD touchscreen serving as your command center. Our Titanium embodies luxury with leather seats, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual temperature controls. You'll also appreciate the convenience of a reverse sensing system, remote start and more. Ford's safety innovation reigns supreme with airbags, ABS w/stability control, tire pressure monitoring, SOS post-crash alert, and MyKey. A superbly crafted formula of brains and brawn - this Fusion is an outstanding choice and a smart investment. You have to get behind the wheel to feel the vibe of this masterpiece! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0K93ER173798
Stock: P10857A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 97,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,588$1,543 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Bluetooth Connection Earth Gray; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.5L Ivct Equipment Group 100A Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic W/Selectshift Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Ford Fusion S is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. More information about the 2014 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several luxury marques. This model sets itself apart with Efficient, practical, stylish, and available plug-in hybrid All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0G71ER142041
Stock: ER142041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 95,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,946$2,140 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2014 Ford Fusion SE, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H7XER350563
Stock: R350563T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 135,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,499
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2014 Ford Fusion SE featuring Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Smart Device Integration, Cruise Control, and more. Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P0HD4E5390386
Stock: YE5390386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 83,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,629 Below Market
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H98ER174632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,833$1,666 Below Market
Capitol Subaru San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2014 Ford Fusion SE* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.5L EcoBoost) with 72,782 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Rear brakes replaced, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * One-Owner * Clean Vehicle History Report * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Brake assist * Delay-off headlights * Electronic Stability Control * Front anti-roll bar * Fully automatic headlights * Knee airbag * Low tire pressure warning * Occupant sensing airbag * Overhead airbag * Power door mirrors * Power driver seat * Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD * Rear anti-roll bar * Remote keyless entry * Security system * SYNC Communications & Entertainment System * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD4ER242106
Stock: S26825A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 65,278 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,500$2,873 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HDXER385559
Stock: R7119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 110,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,995$1,655 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - dual front|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB jack memory card slot|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Sony|Radio - AM/FM HD radio touch screen display voice operated|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 12|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Electronic parking brake|Front brake diameter - 11.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.8|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - .43|Armrests - rear center with cupholders|Door sill trim - aluminum scuff plate|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Foot pedal trim - aluminum|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Ambient lighting|Assist handle - front rear|Capless fuel filler system|Center console - front console with armrest|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Keypad entry|Memorized settings - 3 driver driver seat side mirrors|Multi-function remote - panic alarm proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 4|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 115V 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Remote engine start|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control paddle shifter|Storage - door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 3.21|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Rocker panel color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Infotainment - SYNC|Clock|Compass|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Exterior entry lights - puddle lamps|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on halogen|Taillights - LED LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - driver side auto-dimming heated integrated turn signals|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact sensor - post-collision safety system|Parking sensors - rear|Programmable safety key|Rearview monitor - in dash|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 10|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm perimeter alarm|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 14.8|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.7|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Electronic messaging assistance - with read function|Phone - hands free voice operated|Real time traffic|Satellite communications - voice guided directions|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0K98ER235325
Stock: ER235325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 66,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,585$1,787 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Equipment Group 202A Engine: 2.0L Ecoboost Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Luxury Leather Seats Power Code W/Remote Start (Dealer Installed) Bluetooth Connection Dark Side Metallic Dune; Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our technicians and is an AutoNation Certified Unit and includes a Limited Warranty good for 90 days or 4000 miles Whichever comes first. Call or click for an appointment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H90ER174351
Stock: ER174351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 70,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,000$1,804 Below Market
Bob Howard Honda - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2014 Ford Fusion. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. One of the best things about this Ford Fusion is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several luxury marques. This model sets itself apart with Efficient, practical, stylish, and available plug-in hybrid We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0G73ER329068
Stock: ER329068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 48,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,494$2,023 Below Market
Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida
Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Ford Fusion SE Oxford White 2.5L iVCT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!, 6-Speed Automatic. Certified. 22/34 City/Highway MPG NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H77ER343120
Stock: 343120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 92,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,753$1,541 Below Market
Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California
You are viewing a beautiful, White Platinum Ford Fusion SE. This is a pure California car that's never been in an accident. It was hit in a parking lot twice with very superficial damage to bumpers. The service records are fantastic, she runs tight and strong, and she looks stunning wrapped in White Platinum. This is a lot of car for the money and it just happens to be one of the best designed cars in it's class. Our Service Department gave her a thorough Safety Inspection, and they replaced the Rear Brake Pads and resurfaced the Rotors, as well as topping off All Fluid Levels with a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. 22/34 City/Highway MPG To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on https://www.moorevalue.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H76ER242134
Stock: MZ8016GA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 147,127 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,270 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - dual front|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM voice operated|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Electronic parking brake|Front brake diameter - 11.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.8|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - .43|Armrests - rear center with cupholders|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Capless fuel filler system|Center console - front console with armrest|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Dimming rearview mirror - manual day/night|Keypad entry|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 4|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 3.07|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rocker panel color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Infotainment - SYNC|Clock|Compass|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Exterior entry lights - puddle lamps|Headlights - auto delay off auto on halogen|Taillights - LED LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - heated integrated turn signals|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact sensor - post-collision safety system|Programmable safety key|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 10|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm perimeter alarm|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 14.8|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.7|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - aluminum|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H71ER222101
Stock: ER222101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- 100,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,495$1,816 Below Market
Best Deal! Auto Sales - Fort Wayne / Indiana
***ONE OWNER***MANUAL TRANSMISSION***Powered by a 1.6L ECOBOOST 4-Cylinder!!! Featuring Automatic Climate Control Bluetooth Connection Parking Aid with Backup Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Driver's Seat Power Sunroof and Universal Garage Door Opener!!! SELLING CARS THE RIGHT WAY SINCE 1999 AND GOING STRONG! 260-482-8899!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HR6ER191915
Stock: F191915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,250$2,555 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford Fusion also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P0HD6E5357597
Stock: 122390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
