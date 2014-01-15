Used 2014 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fusion Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    46,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,998

    $2,869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    89,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,788

    $1,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    116,499 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,800

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Titanium

    75,381 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $2,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion S in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion S

    97,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,588

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    95,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,946

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    135,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    83,150 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    72,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,833

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    65,278 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Titanium

    110,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    66,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,585

    $1,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion S in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion S

    70,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    48,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,494

    $2,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    92,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,753

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    147,127 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    100,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion SE

    62,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,250

    $2,555 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2014 Ford Fusion

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion
Overall Consumer Rating
3.994 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (11%)
First Ford
aeboi617,01/15/2014
Now, despite the fact that I've worked for Ford for about 5 months now so I had a lot more time to study the car without being pestered by car salesmen. Now having said that, I had plenty of time to study this car and make a well informed decision. I've owned the car for about 2 months now, have put about 1800 miles on it and still catch myself looking back at the car when I get out. It's an extremely impressive, stylish, and agile car. This car never ceases to impress. I've been a Honda car owner all my life but after doing hard research, driving different vehicles for a couple months, and seeing different features, the Fusion rose above the rest.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Fusion
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Fusion info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings