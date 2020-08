Used 2015 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey

CARFAX 1-Owner. $4,400 below Kelley Blue Book! DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, OPEN ROAD PACKAGE, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES: OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes (UI8) Color Touch Navigation radio with IntelliLink, (C3U) Dual SkyScape sunroof, (UVF) Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning, and (V92) Trailering equipment, SUNROOF, DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER WITH TILT-SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR with sunscreen, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD/DVD player, 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, includes rear seat display DVD, USB port and auxiliary input jack (Includes (U42) rear seat entertainment system.), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling and (VR2) trailer hitch, LPO, BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE Rear Spoiler, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKVRKD3FJ273293

Stock: MA20S147A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020