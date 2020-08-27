Used 2015 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
5,696 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,994$3,410 Below Market
- 83,902 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,878$2,447 Below Market
- 110,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,529$3,327 Below Market
- 41,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,080
- 61,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,940$2,294 Below Market
- 122,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,750$2,565 Below Market
- 54,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,287$2,331 Below Market
- 70,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990$3,092 Below Market
- 45,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,999$1,970 Below Market
- 71,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,342$2,254 Below Market
- 74,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,884$1,355 Below Market
- 81,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995$2,637 Below Market
- 110,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,672$1,578 Below Market
- 66,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,490$1,893 Below Market
- 82,607 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000
- 55,814 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,956$2,465 Below Market
- 78,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,500$2,295 Below Market
- 49,172 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$2,576 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia
Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.521 Reviews
Report abuse
John Metya,02/24/2016
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The Pros: Build quality, engine and transmission are reliable and well balanced, ride, cabin comfort, seat configuration (dropping seats and re-erecting them for cargo space configuration is superbly easy), handling, super quiet cabin, predictable handling, lack of roll or sway, great towing, superb acceleration, great a/c (a must in south Florida), HUD display (it's amazing how much we've come to love it), the lighting is great, the backup camera is superb, the lumbar support and overall seat design is as good it can be, seat belts are easy to use and comfortable, cooled seats are really great, navigation is very good. The Cons: Unless you bought a badly designed and built car, this stuff only becomes obvious over time. The 20" tires are supposed to be maintained at 35 psi, they lose pressure (all four of them) constantly, and not over months, but over days. Put in 35 psi (measured by a good handheld pressure and the you'll be down to 34 the next day, and down 31 or 32 pounds in 7-10 days. We own a 1994 Mercedes SL500 in mint condition, and I only add air once a year. To be sure, this isn't a deal breaker, but it is a hassle and it will cause my tires to wear down faster. The dealer is aware of the problem and has no solution. I wish they would have spent a buck more and used real chrome on the exterior where they have used chrome looking plastic. This is a $52,500 car. How much would chrome add to the cost? The Envoy had an air pump built into the car. They should have left it in the Denali. The instrument panel controls, and far worse, the navigation controls are NOT accessible (meaning, you can't enter an address, ask for the location of the nearest Best Buy, etc.) once the car is in Drive and moving. You can just hear the committee of lawyers deciding it's too dangerous to have these controls active while the car is moving. So, now we have to stop on an Interstate (cars flying by at 85 mph) so we can enter an address. Does that sound safer? Or, we've have to enter the address into a tiny screen in our phones. Is that any safer? NO. NO. NO. The solution is simple. There is a pressure sensor in the passenger seat ANYWAY, so when there is someone sitting there, allow the controls in the navigation system to be active. Stop doing dumb things - stop trying to mommy us. If it's a lawsuit you're worried about, well, I just laid out the plaintiff's wining case. The sunroof is too small, and awfully noisy even at 40 mph. On the plus side, the wire mesh sun screen is unbelievably effective. The windshield wipers are noisier than they should be. It's no a deal breaker, but noise is noise, and it is somewhat bothersome. The backup camera gets wet and uselessly blurry in rain. My wife always points out that the second row should have drop down (from the back of the front seats) trays. I am sure this must be a lawyer overruled issue, as well. But, I am sure they can design a break-apart tray in case of accident. But, she's absolutely right. You need a tray for the people (read, kids) to eat and play while they sit back there. This is the third GMC SUV we've owned. We owned two Envoy (4X4) in the first decade of the 21st century, and this is our fist GMC (2X4) Acadia Denali. We liked the Envoy, but the Denali is a game changer. It's a large SUV (but, not a huge SUV like a Yukon), and will provide you with all the space you need. Our Denali has four captains seats and a bench third row. The interior is amazingly roomy, even for third row passengers. But, those sitting in the first two rows, the spaciousness and comfort is like sitting in an airliners first class cabin. This SUV is luxury car that's a pleasure to own and drive.
Related GMC Acadia info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Terrain Lancaster PA
- Used GMC Terrain Vancouver WA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Greenville NC
- Used GMC Terrain Virginia Beach VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Akron OH
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Evansville IN
- Used GMC Envoy Dayton OH
- Used GMC Envoy Miami FL
- Used GMC Envoy San Antonio TX
- Used GMC Envoy Fayetteville NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012 Springfield IL
- Used GMC Acadia 2018 San Francisco CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser