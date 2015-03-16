Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
- 65,045 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 103,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$2,531 Below Market
- 21,028 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950$1,892 Below Market
- certified
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE34,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,288 Below Market
- 32,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,491$1,922 Below Market
- 60,846 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 52,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,650$1,726 Below Market
- 47,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,790$1,764 Below Market
- 49,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,572 Below Market
- 88,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,295$2,558 Below Market
- 101,141 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,450$2,136 Below Market
- 90,877 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990$2,237 Below Market
- 48,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,990$1,995 Below Market
- 69,321 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,495$2,250 Below Market
- 94,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,399$2,211 Below Market
- 74,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,490$1,896 Below Market
- 84,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,777$1,521 Below Market
- 119,200 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,450$1,537 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
creese5,03/16/2015
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
The conservative but stylish european-esque design should keep this car looking fresh while many competitors designs become dates looking over the years. The ride quality is solid without being too stiff. The thing I love about this car the most is the fuel economy of the TDI, VW certainly undersells the MPG. Most long term reviews state that they easily exceeded the MPG rating, and that's been true for us. Our typical combined MPG during a normal driving day is right at 40mpg. The interior is massive compared to other's in the midsize class. I'm 6'2" and this is the first car in which I didn't have to put the driver's seat all the way back and I can stretch my legs out in the rear
