Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Thank you for your interest in one of McGrath Lexus of Westmont's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Limited Edition with 52,133mi. This 2015 Volkswagen Passat comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. The Passat 1.8T Limited Edition has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 52,133mi put on this Volkswagen. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volkswagen Passat 1.8T Limited Edition. More information about the 2015 Volkswagen Passat: The Passat is a midsized sedan, fully competitive in price and features with other high-value mid-size models such as the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. The Passat remains one of the few mid-size sedans to offer the option of a manual transmission and the only non-luxury mid-size to offer a diesel. That TDI model manages an estimated 43 mpg highway rating--better than many hybrids. Strengths of this model include Vast backseat space, excellent efficiency from the TDI model, crisp handling, smooth available VR6, and comfortable ride Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2015 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT is Well Equipped LA Leather AUX Auxiliary Media Jack PWI Power Windows PLS Power Locks HS Heated Seats CC Cruise Control . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P13943A

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 36 Highway)

VIN: 1VWAT7A39FC114208

Stock: P13943A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020