Used 2006 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

I bought this 2.0T Passat in 2006 and have been driving it since then. Now it has about 100K miles on it. Great car. Never had any major issues with it. The handling is much better than some competitors in its class. My wife and I both like the look very much. So classic. I was surprised to see many negative reviews here, but I do understand normally only people who had trouble would spend time writing reviews. So I wanted to tell a little the other side of story.

