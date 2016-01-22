Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Passat Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    19,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $3,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S in Gray
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S

    32,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,993

    $3,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV

    8,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,495

    $1,925 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    107,219 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,990

    $2,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE

    32,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,500

    $2,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV

    59,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,950

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV

    33,626 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,481

    $1,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology in Black
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology

    31,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,451

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    36,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,675

    $2,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV

    39,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,499

    $3,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    33,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $2,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S

    35,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,990

    $1,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line w/Comfort Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line w/Comfort Package

    42,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,998

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S

    26,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    $1,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE

    44,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    98,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,595

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV

    45,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,588

    $1,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV

    72,039 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,250

    $1,688 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Passat searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Overall Consumer Rating
4.450 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (4%)
So much right in one car.
Galen Gareis,01/22/2016
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I keep my cars 15 to 20 years. So quick study isn't my thing...but that's what you go on when you buy newer and own them for decades. I looked at all the usual suspects in the mid sized / mid priced (like 30K is cheap?) segment. For the record, I drive a 2008 FORD Focus and a 1999 E320 Mercedes so I'm shooting for ONE car that jams those two together into a single package. [HTML content removed] The 2016 PASSAT meets or exceeds my E320 in actual space and blows it away in efficiency. It's darn near what my 2008 FOCUS reaches (The FOCUS is a LIGHT 2600 pound car that gets 36-37 MPG average) in mileage!! User reports from doubting Thomas's (I was, too!) report 35 MPG in real world use. So this car meets the requirement of a cost effective well built car that gets decent mileage. I didn't need more power than the E320 had, but actually wanted better economy and GOOD power. This engine delivers. Drive one, you'll see. The styling is a stark RELIEF to the catfish mouthed and insect derived massive black plastic front ends of today's me too cars. Old fashioned you say? My E320 is 17 years old and still looks sharp as ever and the PASSAT will age just as well. A legacy SEDAN greenhouse shape, not coupe with four doors (see the CC model) is great to drive and live with. Four minutes into the test drive it felt like I owned the car forever. The steering is light but the car is tightly buttoned down offsetting this some. It tracks superbly, too. So it gets tighter as you speed-up but this car is intended to not be "heavy" handed. Why people insist on a sports car attribute across the board when this is a SEDAN I'll never know. Sports cars are occasion cars, this is an every day car. Quiet as my E320, wow. - The brakes are slightly odd, in that the pedal is initially soft but has a good deal of bite, then they quickly firm-up and respond to increased pedal PRESSURE, not movement. They don't droop to the floor, however, but just have some initial softness. I'm used to older cars with far less brake circuitry stealing away some tactile feel. - The 6-speed torque converter trans. shifts well, but DOES go to the highest gear as you lift off the pedal. And, it will hunt for the highest gear sooner the lighter you use the pedal. SPORT mode makes it easier to keep it pulling smoothly. This isn't the touted Dual Clutch, and doesn't have problems common to DCT, either. 38 MPG and 25 MPG in town say it's still efficient. - The interior of a car should be nice, and also easy to keep clean. Doors that open into the rain and snow should NOT be covered in material that stains (cloth, suede, ETC) in my book. A-pillars and B-pillars should also be easy to clean as these are natural grab handles for dirty hands. I like the PASSATs choice of high grade vinyl or TPE (it is hard to tell if it is a TEP or TPR) as it is good feeling yet easy to clean. This is a car, it will get dirty! Let me clean it please...and yes they did. - Seating is excellent minus the ability to tip the seat bottom cushion up or down. But, the angle is correct as is and few will really see need to move it. If you do, you can't. The steering wheel has more than ample up-down and in-out to suit even my 4'8" wife's reach. This car as a good range of fit for about any driver. - The new electronic dash is nice but better yet, the HVAC are still DIALS and BUTTONS! YA! so quick get in and go on cold mornings is easy. The secondary controls are touch screen items. There are a series of buttons on the side of the display that get you close to where you need to go, too. This is a very good "hybrid" execution. Not too much in the way of buttons (crowded dash) and not too few (clean but hard to use / navigate). My premium model has the FENDER that is well rated. - I'm not a fan of the bigger wheel, that I thing are stupid on an every day car. They are heavier, more prone to damage and expensive for what? Slightly better racer boy response (seldom) and looks (mostly). Count me out, I think that the 17" 55 series wheels are far more realistic in everyday use. Far cheaper, wear longer and better riding. Oh, huge 15.9 foot cubed trunk and 18,5 gallon tank.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Passat
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Passat info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings