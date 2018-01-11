  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2018 Volkswagen Passat Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbo four-cylinder engine accelerates quickly and eagerly
  • Ride quality is quiet, cushy and comfortable
  • Back seat and trunk are roomy
  • New, longer warranty coverage is among the best
  • Touchscreens are smaller than those in competitors' systems
  • Transmission's sluggish shifting hinders overall performance
  • Driving engagement is pretty dull
  • no Audi-like electricity
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Passat for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,599 - $24,499
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Passat does Edmunds recommend?

You can get a nicely equipped Passat in SE trim, but for more upscale character, opt for the SE's Technology package. An SE with this package is a solid value and has just about everything you'll need in a family sedan, including keyless ignition, a power-adjustable driver seat, Apple CarPlay-Android Auto smartphone integration, forward collision mitigation, navigation, front and rear heated seats, and a hands-free trunk opener. We're intrigued by the new GT trim, however, with its V6 engine and sport suspension tuning. It could be the best answer to the Passat's otherwise sedate nature.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

If the 2018 Volkswagen Passat looks exceedingly familiar, that's likely because it's soldiered on with the same look since the current generation debuted six years ago. That's a long time without a significant, or even subtle, update, and most rival sedans have been redesigned during that time. But that's also a testament to all that the Passat gets right: reserved but timeless style to match its practical personality.

The Passat isn't the go-to sedan if you're seeking flash and flair, but its roomy cabin, large and useful shape of its trunk, and easy-to-drive nature make it an excellent family shuttle, a car for around-town driving with friends or colleagues, or long-distance road tripping in quiet comfort. And with six trim levels, two available engines, and a solid set of features spread throughout the lineup, there's a Passat right for all budgets.

For 2018, the Passat introduces an upgraded four-cylinder engine. The larger 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (174 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) gains 4 hp and more miles of improved fuel economy, now 29 combined mpg (25 city/36 highway). This is still just average mpg for a midsize sedan, but what the Passat lacks in fuel efficiency, it makes up for with lively performance and pickup. The last four-cylinder we tested sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, quick enough to make the optional V6 engine just that: optional.

2018 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2018 Volkswagen Passat comes in six trim levels: S, R-Line, SE, SE with Technology, GT, and SEL Premium.

The base S starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (174 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, one USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Driver Assistance package adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The R-Line adds 19-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with shift paddles), heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radio, VW's Car-Net smartphone integration (includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink), and unique R-Line styling elements. The S trim's optional driver aids are included, along with adaptive cruise control. An optional R-Line Lighting package adds LED headlights and taillights.

The SE builds on the R-Line features (minus R-specific styling and the large wheels) and further adds 17-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a sliding front armrest, rear air vents and added Car-Net functionality.

The SE's optional Technology package gets you 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, automatic wipers, a hands-free trunk opener with foot sensor, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, heated rear seats, a navigation system, an eight-speaker sound system, and an upgraded version of Car-Net. LED headlights and taillights are optional on the SE.

The new GT trim (delayed availability) is a mashup of R-Line and SE trims, with 19-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats, and two-tone simulated leather upholstery among its distinguishing features. Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (280 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque) and paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, think of the GT as a Passat interpretation of the Jetta GLI.

The top-trim SEL Premium bundles nearly all features from the lower trims with 18-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, automatic wipers, a premium Fender audio system, a separate ski pass-through for the 60/40-split rear seats, an automated parallel-parking feature, and a lane departure warning system. The four-cylinder engine comes standard, and the V6 is optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Passat has received some revisions, including a slightly more powerful and fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Passat.

Driving

6.0
The Passat's punchy turbocharged four-cylinder engine should appeal to any midsize sedan shopper looking for their car to provide a good, solid kick in the back side. Sadly, other performance elements that come into play in everyday driving are subpar.

Acceleration

6.0
The Passat's turbocharged power makes it quicker than many base-engine rivals. With the previous 1.8-liter engine, the Passat accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 7.7 seconds. This year's 2.0-liter Passat could be a tad quicker.

Braking

6.0
Our Passat has the same sort of long, spongy brake pedal we've experienced on other VWs before. It's not offensive during light applications on the highway, but it's irritating in town or when driving aggressively. Its panic-stop braking distance is average.

Steering

8.0
Vague response and nebulous feel in slower, normal driving doesn't inspire much driver confidence in the Passat. As speeds rise on the open highway, though, it stays on the straight and narrow.

Handling

6.5
Driving around long sweepers and tight corners, the Passat feels less like the big family sedan that it is. The front end seems eager to bite into a corner, but it ultimately lacks the coordination and athleticism of its rivals.

Drivability

6.0
Though the engine itself is powerful, throttle pedal response is sluggish in the default setting. You can switch to Sport mode, but then it feels too jumpy. The engine makes plenty of power, but it takes effort to drive it smoothly.

Comfort

6.5
The Volkswagen Passat shines as a supremely comfy and quiet cruiser, especially when long-distance driving is considered. If you go on a lot of road trips, especially with a full load of family or friends, it's a great choice.

Seat comfort

7.0
The firm, supportive front seats further the Passat's claim as one of the best long-distance cruisers in the segment. There is a ton of rear seat room, but the rear backrest is more upright than that of an Accord or Camry, which some could find less comfortable.

Ride comfort

5.5
The Passat is one of those cars that favors comfort over agility. It's big, soft and cushy, yet its suspension maintains control over highway bumps. It should be exactly what most family sedan shoppers are looking for.

Noise & vibration

7.5
With its torque-rich turbocharged engine that doesn't have to work so hard, there tends to be less noise emanating from its engine bay. This is especially true should you find yourself chugging up hills. Road and wind noise is nonintrusive.

Interior

8.0
The Passat is very roomy inside and easy to see out of. The controls are easy to use, too. Really, this German sedan is one of the most old-school American cars on the road. Essentially, it's a full-size sedan for the price of a midsize one.

Ease of use

7.0
The interior is not cluttered with buttons, and basic controls are easily found and deciphered. However, the touchscreen is on the small side and is placed a bit too low. The same goes for the otherwise simple climate controls.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The doors are big and light with good-size openings. The rear is easier to access than some competitors (Ford Fusion, Mazda 6) that have sleeker, lower rooflines.

Driving position

6.0
The driver seat adjusts only six ways (most rivals offer eight) and lacks the seat cushion tilt that provides extra under-thigh support. Taller folks and long-legged drivers might wish for more steering-wheel telescoping range so they can avoid driving with their arms straight out.

Roominess

8.0
The Passat looks, feels and is enormous. The large, airy cabin has tons of head- and legroom all around. The rear passengers won't feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

8.5
Visibility is superb, aided by big windows, thin-ish pillars and a squared roofline. It's easy to see out. The long rear deck could make it difficult to back in, but a rearview camera is standard.

Quality

7.5
The Passat does not boast the standout, best-in-class interior quality of past VWs. Many materials are pleasing to touch and the switchgear is excellent, but there are a lot of hard plastics that make it seem otherwise average.

Utility

8.5
The Passat's trunk is impressively large. Never mind the numbers, it really is one of the best. Small-item storage is unremarkable and bettered by that of others, but there's still enough storage for most.

Small-item storage

7.0
It's a typical array of storage here. There's a covered bin under the center stack that holds a USB port and is big enough for even phablets. Two cupholders are of average size. The under-armrest bin is a bit small.

Cargo space

8.5
Yes, its 15.5-cubic-foot measurement is average for the segment, but in practice the exceptionally deep and wide trunk has plenty of usable space. All four adults in the cabin can each store a rather sizable suitcase.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
The Passat has two sets of LATCH anchors in the outboard back seats, which are easy to use. There are three tether anchors on the parcel shelf. Rear-facing car seats fit easily, and the front passenger seat doesn't need to be moved.

Technology

7.0
The Passat's technology is acceptable, both in terms of its features and the controls for them. There's little missing, but there's also little that's above and beyond the norm. Its controls are also fine, relatively vice-free, but others are better.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Both the standard 5- and optional 6.3-inch touchscreens are on the small side and positioned too low. Their functionality is just OK — it doesn't confuse or frustrate — but others are better and have sharper and better-looking graphics.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on every trim level except the base S, which is nice. The rest of the Passat's setup is pretty standard.

Driver aids

7.5
The adaptive cruise control system maintains a natural distance and brakes and accelerates in a sensible manner. Lane keeping assist was a little obtrusive but did its job. Some unneeded forward collision warnings can happen when you're turning left onto streets with parked cars.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

5(46%)
4(27%)
3(17%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.1
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VW Passat for a Golfer
Jerry Geyer,01/17/2018
SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
One of the things about the 2018 VW Passat that sold me on the car was the size and space of the rear trunk. The trunk space on the Passat is 15.9 cu. ft. I was going to to buy a Cadillac ATS or a Mercedes C330 however on both cars I could barely get 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk. Even though they did fit there was no room for anything else. I was able to easily put 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk of the Passat and still have ample room for a couple of overnight suitcases, golf shoes and a few other things. I know not everyone is a golfer, but this just illustrates the roominess of the trunk. With the size of the trunk you would think that the size of the interior would be compromised and smaller. This is definitely not true. The interior, especially the rear seats, are very comfortable for adults. The icing on the cake is the exterior appearance of the car. It is very sharp and contemporary. My 16 year old granddaughter summed it up when she said it didn't look like an "old persons car".
Passat SE w/Technology package
Dan Nigro,05/16/2018
SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: 05/18/2020 - 12,436 miles and my City MPG is 27.1 overall, Highway is 35.8. Still enjoy my Paasat very much UPDATE: 05/17/2019 - Still like this PASSAT very much. MPG increased with summer blend gasoline. For my driving needs, I wouldn't change any of my 5 star ratings. And with the 6 year / 72 mo. TRANSFERRABLE Warranty, it's a WINNER. UPDATE: 11/17/2018 - Gas MPG dropped because of winter grade Gasoline. Regarding my ratings, I would not change a thing. Still a 5 Star vehicle to me. UPDATE: 11/17/2019 - I do mostly CITY driving, little Highway driving. As of today, 18 months, overall MPG is 26.6. Still a 5 Star rating. I only have 614 miles on my Passat SE w/Tech so far. 1st tankful got 27.1 mpg city. Haven't taken highway trip yet. I owned a 2004 JETTA TDI for 3 years w/6 speed manual transmission. Averaged 38 mpg/Diesel city & 54 mpg/highway. Handled extremely well taking curves, shifting gears. VW German engineering hasn't changed. The past 6 years, I leased a BMW 328iX, then a 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium. When it came time to research & test drive other vehicles, Hyundai Sonata, Subaru Legacy, Honda Accord, I then turned to VW because of VW's 6 year/72,000 mile (transferable) warranty. After test driving the Passat SE w/tech, there was no doubt and I purchased the Passat. The Dealer I chose was after dealing with 3 VW Dealerships. I purchased from my 4th VW dealership because of their many 5 star Customer YELP ratings, and having purchased New & pre-owned vehicles the past 57 years, I had the most pleasant transaction with this 4th VW Dealer, also gave them a 5 Star YELP rating, in addition to the other 3 VW Dealers couldn't beat their price. I enjoy driving my 2018 Passat, and being retired, the 614 miles are all pleasure driving. I can't say anything negative about this Sedan.
Oh What a Ride
Isabella Alton,01/31/2018
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Beautiful car , wonderful smooth ride and awesome safety features. The technology is unmatched and the look is elegant and timeless.
Great value and fun to drive
B. Ford,08/19/2018
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After my first 1000 miles I am convinced this was by far the best car for the money. The R-Line styling stands out and looks so much better than the competition. Pricing was incredible between incentives, a little haggling and even considering a few dealer add ons my drive out number including tax and tag was 85% of MSRP. Base tech features are great and safety-tech features are standard. The warranty 6yrs/72K can't be touched in the class. Yes, the styling is a little dated but honestly the car stands out in comparison to the competition which all look the same. Driving experience is good. Quick off the line with a little lag when accelerating around 60 but brakes are very strong. Steers flat with little lean - this may be to the credit of the standard 19" wheels.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Passat models:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Uses rear radar sensors to warn driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates icon in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot.
Lane Keeping Assist
Warns the driver with a flashing LED of vehicles in the blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), V6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE is priced between $15,997 and$20,365 with odometer readings between 6786 and28815 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat S is priced between $14,599 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 39583 and43129 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology is priced between $17,815 and$19,994 with odometer readings between 7016 and31427 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line is priced between $16,178 and$24,499 with odometer readings between 29595 and47209 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT is priced between $20,999 and$23,520 with odometer readings between 16365 and21221 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium is priced between $20,500 and$20,500 with odometer readings between 17453 and17453 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2018 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,599 and mileage as low as 6786 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2018 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,306.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,120.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,988.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles