More about the 2018 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan. Available styles include R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), V6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat trim styles: The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE is priced between $15,997 and $20,365 with odometer readings between 6786 and 28815 miles.

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat S is priced between $14,599 and $16,998 with odometer readings between 39583 and 43129 miles.

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology is priced between $17,815 and $19,994 with odometer readings between 7016 and 31427 miles.

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line is priced between $16,178 and $24,499 with odometer readings between 29595 and 47209 miles.

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT is priced between $20,999 and $23,520 with odometer readings between 16365 and 21221 miles.

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium is priced between $20,500 and $20,500 with odometer readings between 17453 and 17453 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2018 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,599 and mileage as low as 6786 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2018 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,306 .

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,120 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,540 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,988 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials