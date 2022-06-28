What is the Taos?

The Taos is Volkswagen's entry into the increasingly crowded subcompact SUV segment. But while the Taos slots in below the VW Tiguan, it's no shrinking volkslet. The Taos is longer and wider than its top subcompact competitors, and it even has a longer wheelbase than some compact SUVs.

VW have put that extra metal to good use, and the Taos is both pleasantly roomy inside and offers best-in-class storage space behind its accommodating back seat. Thanks to its torquey standard engine, it's also respectably quick for the segment. All in all, comparing the Taos to other subcompact SUVs feels a bit like sending a senior varsity running back to play in a JV football game.

And, like our metaphorical strapping young athlete looking forward to a full ride at a Division I school, facing a defensive line that hasn't yet grown into their shoulder pads, the Taos has muscled through to the front of the pack. On top of size and power, the Taos competes for best-in-class when it comes to technology, design and interior quality. It's so good that it immediately took the No. 1 spot in our extra-small SUV rankings when it debuted for 2022.

We don't expect any particularly notable changes for the model's second year, but it will have more competition: We'll be rating Honda's redesigned 2023 HR-V soon and the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro hybrid.