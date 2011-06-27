  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(71)
2000 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, comfortable ride, available 1.8T engine, hatchback utility, lots of standard features, high-quality interior materials, 10-year/100,000 powertrain warranty.
  • Some controls hard to decipher, CD player should be standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-to-drive hatchback with plenty of features for the price you pay.

Vehicle overview

We've always liked the Golf, a fun-to-drive, chunky-but-spunky hatchback that has been a bestseller in Europe for more than two decades. Here in the States, the fourth-generation Golf does battle against a range of compacts, most of them with far less sporting credentials. Last year, the Golf received a complete redesign, which brought smoother exterior styling, considerably more standard equipment, a roomier cabin with more upscale materials and an extremely fuel-efficient diesel four-cylinder (TDI). This year, Volkswagen introduces a 150-horsepower turbocharged inline four for GLS buyers who crave more power.

The Golf is available as a two-door GL or a four-door GLS; GL buyers can choose between two engines, while GLS buyers now have three options. The base engine for both the GL and GLS is a 115-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four available with either a manual or automatic. Despite the engine's modest output, fuel economy is nothing to write home about -- 24 mpg city/31 mpg highway with a manual versus 22/28 with an automatic. Instead, long-distance commuters will want to check out the available 1.9-liter turbocharged direct injection (TDI) diesel four-cylinder, which is rated at 42/49 with a manual and 34/45 with an automatic. Although the TDI is low on horsepower (just 90), its 155 lb-ft of torque at just 1,900 rpm will ensure that your Golf has plenty of pep for urban duty. This engine is also available for both the GL and GLS.

For Golf GLS buyers seeking added performance without giving up the practicality of four doors, VW offers a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four worthy of 150 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque from 1,950 to 4,500 rpm. Again, buyers may choose either a manual or automatic (fuel economy ratings are identical to those of the base 2.0-liter four). Despite a small amount of turbo lag early on, the 1.8T generally feels faster than it is thanks to its long, flat torque band and calm demeanor.

All Golfs come with a long list of standard features; even the GL models include side-impact airbags; four-wheel antilock disc brakes; air conditioning (with a pollen filter); an eight-speaker cassette stereo; a tilt/telescoping steering wheel; keyless entry with an anti-theft alarm; heated mirrors; daytime running lights; 15-inch wheels and tires; and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with a headrest and a three-point seatbelt in all three seating positions (note that the GL TDI model also comes with cruise control). Besides an automatic transmission, options for the GL include alloy wheels and a dealer-installed CD player or changer.

If you choose the GLS, you'll also get power windows (with one-touch operation for the front windows), power mirrors, an adjustable front center armrest with storage, velour upholstery and cruise control as standard equipment. Note that the GLS Turbo also comes with VW's Anti-Slip Regulation -- traction control, that is. Alloy wheels and the CD changer are also on the options list for the GLS; other extras include a premium Monsoon sound system, a moonroof and seat heaters. All Golfs come with an impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, though the 2-year/24,000-mile basic coverage could certainly stand improvement.

Consumers will be impressed by Golf's structural rigidity, which not only provides a solid, quiet body with precise gaps between the doors and body panels, but an overall feeling of quality. It all rides on a front MacPherson strut/rear torsion-beam suspension. This setup not only provides the most comfortable ride of any compact car on the market today, but also succeeds in communicating with the driver, such that the Golf is a lot more fun in corners than your average Honda Civic.

Inside, the instrument panel is stylish yet functional, and Volkswagen's attention to detail is immediately evident, given the high-quality textured plastics used throughout the cabin and tight build quality. The analog gauges are backlit in blue with vibrant red pointers; the company wanted this combination to be marque-specific, noting that these are the same colors used by international air traffic on airfields at night. Seats are firm and supportive, and owners will have 18 cubic feet of cargo space at their disposal, even with the rear seats in use. If you need more space, you can fold down the 60/40-split rear bench to create a flat load floor.

Whether you're swayed by the long list of standard features, the upscale cabin accommodations, the frugality of the TDI engine, the spunk of the 1.8T or some combination of these, we would encourage you to test-drive a Golf when shopping for your next affordable compact.

2000 Highlights

For 2000, the big news is the availability of the 150-horsepower 1.8T engine on the Golf GLS. In addition, the Golf receives several equipment updates, including child-seat anchor points, sun visor extenders, a glare-reducing shade band on the windshield, a brake wear indicator light in the instrument cluster, a theft-repelling engine immobilizer and a tether for the fuel cap. All Golfs are now eligible for dealer-installed in-dash CD player; a dealer-installed CD changer is also available. Finally, GLS buyers can opt for a premium Monsoon sound system in lieu of the standard eight-speaker system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen Golf.

5(45%)
4(37%)
3(17%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.3
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If only it would work reliably ...
pparis,04/24/2003
I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle.
Still lovin' it.
JStew,02/17/2004
I bought the car new in 2000. Have had only a few minor problems. Yes, the oil issue is a pain but it improved over time. I've had the hatch latch repaired under warranty and the cruise control module was replaced, but otherwise no problems. Great gas mileage, still fun to drive. Hatch holds a lot of stuff. A great basic car.
2000 VW Golf GLS TDi
Paul Tee,07/08/2003
Bought new, fun to drive, great MPG I average 45MPG, It has distinctive styling when most cars look like all the other cars. German engineering at an affordable price!
It's Great ... If It's Working
sherman,09/11/2007
My wife and I bought our Golf GLS four-door new in 1999. It only took a couple of months before bizarre problems manifested themselves. Windows that fell into doors, mysterious rattling, seatbelts that refused to work, a radio that went on and off by itself ... plus more serious issues such as transmission problems and sudden brake failure (that's right: failure!), blown head gaskets at 30,000 miles, fluid leaks. Good luck arguing warranty issues with your VW dealer. We spent at least $1000 a year fixing the Golf every year we had it -- factor that in if you buy one. Buy a VW if you're wealthy and/or married to a decent mechanic.
See all 71 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
35 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
90 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

