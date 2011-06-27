I have the 2010 2.5L 3-door gas version and it is excellent. It is very practical, spacious, and fast. I got mine used for 6,500 less with no mechanical defects whatsoever. Even with only 3 doors, there is still plenty of space in the back for passengers. It does come standard with heated seats, AC, electric door mirrors, electric windows, two 12v charging slots, and an AUX IN port for your music playing device. The radio is very good and weather resistant. Build quality is very good. Nothing feels cheap or out of place. Even though mine has only 170 horsepower, it can still overtake pretty much anyone and anything on the road. Acceleration is very quick and the noise isn't too loud.

