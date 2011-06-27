  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2010 Volkswagen Golf Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Volkswagen Golf. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Golf for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,140 - $5,001
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen Golf.

5(83%)
4(15%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Must drive!
astropsychic,07/12/2014
I have the 2010 2.5L 3-door gas version and it is excellent. It is very practical, spacious, and fast. I got mine used for 6,500 less with no mechanical defects whatsoever. Even with only 3 doors, there is still plenty of space in the back for passengers. It does come standard with heated seats, AC, electric door mirrors, electric windows, two 12v charging slots, and an AUX IN port for your music playing device. The radio is very good and weather resistant. Build quality is very good. Nothing feels cheap or out of place. Even though mine has only 170 horsepower, it can still overtake pretty much anyone and anything on the road. Acceleration is very quick and the noise isn't too loud.
tdi is a secret
cdlargo,11/15/2010
My little TDI has a secret. It drives like a sports car and gets 40 real world mpg. I usually get tired of new cars fast. I didnt want to give up my 3 series, but I had to..-$ On the bright side, I love this car. It handles very well, has great seats, outstanding steering feel, plenty of grip and 236 ft lbs RIGHT NOW, its sooo entertaining. For my 35 mile one way commute, I can't imagine a better car. I was afraid I would miss my bimmer and I do... a little. But this car makes driving fun the way no japanese car can. My only criticism is that 1st gear is short and not very usable. This car is quicker than the numbers say once you get out of 1st, HEHE.
A Solid Little Car
Joe,03/12/2010
I'm surprised by the smooth ride and the low end torque.The gas mileage is alot better than my 2008 Mazda 3 and absords bumps better and the engine is quiet. It handles great as it corners nice and the steering is tight. The cabin is topshelf like a cockpit with nevery thing in you line of sight. I tried the Civic and my Golf rides so much smoother and the Mazda was bad, too much road an engine noise.
Bestnof both world
Samberken,11/16/2010
Purchased mine in June to take advantage of Fed incentive. Very happy with the car so far after 3000 miles. Good pick up, good range in city driving, easier access than A3.good leg room, seats are more upright than A3. Only option I took was the xenon light. I find this car has most of the convenience in luxury cars. Tilted tele steering wheel, temporary turn signal, adjustable centre armrest, adaptive light, automatic lock.
See all 74 reviews of the 2010 Volkswagen Golf
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Volkswagen Golf

Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf Overview

The Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback, Golf Diesel. Available styles include PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf.

Can't find a used 2010 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Golf for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,074.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Golf for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,184.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,254.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volkswagen Golf?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Golf lease specials

Related Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles