2010 Volkswagen Golf Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,140 - $5,001
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen Golf.
Most helpful consumer reviews
astropsychic,07/12/2014
I have the 2010 2.5L 3-door gas version and it is excellent. It is very practical, spacious, and fast. I got mine used for 6,500 less with no mechanical defects whatsoever. Even with only 3 doors, there is still plenty of space in the back for passengers. It does come standard with heated seats, AC, electric door mirrors, electric windows, two 12v charging slots, and an AUX IN port for your music playing device. The radio is very good and weather resistant. Build quality is very good. Nothing feels cheap or out of place. Even though mine has only 170 horsepower, it can still overtake pretty much anyone and anything on the road. Acceleration is very quick and the noise isn't too loud.
cdlargo,11/15/2010
My little TDI has a secret. It drives like a sports car and gets 40 real world mpg. I usually get tired of new cars fast. I didnt want to give up my 3 series, but I had to..-$ On the bright side, I love this car. It handles very well, has great seats, outstanding steering feel, plenty of grip and 236 ft lbs RIGHT NOW, its sooo entertaining. For my 35 mile one way commute, I can't imagine a better car. I was afraid I would miss my bimmer and I do... a little. But this car makes driving fun the way no japanese car can. My only criticism is that 1st gear is short and not very usable. This car is quicker than the numbers say once you get out of 1st, HEHE.
Joe,03/12/2010
I'm surprised by the smooth ride and the low end torque.The gas mileage is alot better than my 2008 Mazda 3 and absords bumps better and the engine is quiet. It handles great as it corners nice and the steering is tight. The cabin is topshelf like a cockpit with nevery thing in you line of sight. I tried the Civic and my Golf rides so much smoother and the Mazda was bad, too much road an engine noise.
Samberken,11/16/2010
Purchased mine in June to take advantage of Fed incentive. Very happy with the car so far after 3000 miles. Good pick up, good range in city driving, easier access than A3.good leg room, seats are more upright than A3. Only option I took was the xenon light. I find this car has most of the convenience in luxury cars. Tilted tele steering wheel, temporary turn signal, adjustable centre armrest, adaptive light, automatic lock.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf features & specs
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
