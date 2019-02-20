2019 Volkswagen Golf
What’s new
- Turbocharged 1.4-liter engine replaces 1.8-liter
- New eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission
- Some active safety features are now standard
- Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Squared-off hatchback design provides lots of room for cargo
- Premium interior materials
- New engine and transmission significantly improve fuel economy
- Excellent handling abilities for a car in this price range
- Fewer luxury and convenience features offered than on rival hatchbacks
- Touchy brakes
- Less power than similarly priced hatchbacks
Which Golf does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
There's a lot happening underneath the hood of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf. VW has replaced the previous turbocharged 1.8-liter engine in favor of a smaller turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Also gone are the aging five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. In their place are six-speed and eight-speed units, respectively.
You rarely hear "smaller is better" in America. And true enough, the 2019 Golf is down on power: 147 horsepower, compared to 170 hp last year. Fortunately, the new engine, which is also used in the Jetta, makes a strong 184 pound-feet of torque almost from idle. The new eight-speed automatic shifts quicker and smoother, too. Then there's fuel economy. The EPA estimates you'll get 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving from a 2019 Golf with the automatic, which is a 4-mpg improvement.
Overall, we're optimistic about the change, and it keeps the Golf relevant. And if the horsepower loss really troubles you, you can always upgrade to the Golf GTI. But you might have a harder time deciding after you look at what else you can get for a similar price. The Honda Civic hatchback is an excellent car, especially with its punchy and efficient 1.5-liter engine, and the Kia Forte hatchback gives you a surprisingly long list of available features. There's also an all-new Mazda 3 hatchback on the way.
2019 Volkswagen Golf models
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf is available in two trim levels, S and SE. Both trims receive the same turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and send power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic is available as an optional upgrade.
Standard equipment on the Golf S now includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You also get 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a leather-wrapped steering wheel, manually adjustable seats with lumbar adjustment and power recline, cloth upholstery, cruise control and a rearview camera.
Infotainment is handled by a 6.5-inch touchscreen system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker sound system.
Upgrading to the SE gets you heated washer nozzles, 16-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. Inside, the SE upgrades to simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats, and keyless entry with push-button start. The SE's infotainment system is upgraded to an 8-inch touchscreen that comes with a CD player and satellite radio, along with VW's Security & Service app.
The optional Driver Assistance package for the SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving
Acceleration
Braking5.5
Steering8.5
Handling9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- spaciousness
- interior
- handling & steering
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- infotainment system
- visibility
- lights
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tremendous handling, quick, responsive and GREAT on gas!! Plenty of leg room front and back. Seats 4 adults comfortably!
I love this car so much, compact but enough space for a single person.
I have a white se with a six speed manual. It’s a pocket rocket. I find myself doing 80 on the interstate without realizing it and it’s ready to go at the green light. I’m 6’2 and this car has amazing leg and head room. I have no idea what gas mileage I’m getting I just no it is on par with my last car, Corolla. I do find the voice recognition for the infotainment system frustrating. The b pillar is to wide. The interior is perfect except for the center arm rest. All in all I love this car.
Features & Specs
|1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$25,245
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T S 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$22,945
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T S 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$21,845
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$24,145
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a car enters a blind spot. Includes rear cross-traffic alert that warns about approaching cars when reversing.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an impending front collision and warns the driver to take action.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision should the driver fail to act.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf vs. Mazda 3
An all-new Mazda 3 is launching this year, and it promises to up the 3's near-luxury cred while improving on fuel economy. We've only had a brief shot at driving the new 3, but it impressed us. If you're looking for a lot of wow factor in an affordable small car, you should definitely check out the Mazda.
Volkswagen Golf vs. Honda Civic
Solidly built and smartly packaged, the Honda Civic is one of our favorite small cars. It's practical and surprisingly good to drive, especially with the optional 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which also returns better gas mileage than the Golf. Thanks to some recent upgrades, the Civic's tech is also easier to live with. If you're shopping in this segment, the Honda Civic Hatchback is definitely worth a look.
Volkswagen Golf vs. Volkswagen Jetta
Now that the Golf has inherited the Jetta's powertrain, the difference is all about size and equipment. The Jetta is a slightly larger car and offers a roomy back seat, but it's a sedan, so there's some trade-off in cargo-hauling ability. But the Jetta's party piece is the cornucopia of tech features and creature comforts available on higher trims. It's not as refined as the Golf, but it still delivers a lot of bang for your buck.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Golf a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Golf?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf:
- Turbocharged 1.4-liter engine replaces 1.8-liter
- New eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission
- Some active safety features are now standard
- Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen Golf reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Golf is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,845.
Other versions include:
- 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,245
- 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,945
- 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $21,845
- 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $24,145
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf
2019 Volkswagen Golf Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf is offered in the following submodels: Golf Hatchback. Available styles include 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Golf 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Golf.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Golf featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Golf?
Which 2019 Volkswagen Golfs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Golf for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Golfs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Golf for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,788.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,290.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Golf?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
