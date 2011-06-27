  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Rabbit
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(94)
Appraise this car

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and upscale cabin, comfortable ride, high crash test scores, impressive build quality.
  • Well-equipped four-door has high base price, a bit too vanilla when compared to sleeker rivals.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
Volkswagen Rabbit for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$3,995 - $8,495
Used Rabbit for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a polished interior, comfortable ride, solid German engineering and more power this year, the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit remains one of the top picks in the economy hatchback class. You pay for what you get, however.

Vehicle overview

For most economy cars, value is the key selling point. But with an emphasis on value, "fun to drive" and "enjoyable to own" often don't make it into the final product. With its 2008 Rabbit, however, Volkswagen aims to buck that trend. Now in its third model year, the latest Rabbit is actually the current stateside version of the company's Golf hatchback sold overseas -- a situation that harkens back to the nameplate's first appearance on our shores back in the '70s.

The 2008 VW Rabbit is based on the same platform as the compact Jetta and is therefore a bit larger than the old Golf, which pays dividends in terms of generous interior headroom and legroom. The Rabbit is powered by a smooth inline five-cylinder engine and hops along more impressively this year due to a 20-horsepower bump to a more competitive 170. A stiff body structure and multilink rear suspension combine to help deliver comfortably compliant ride and handling, though the taut European character of past generations is missing in action. Enthusiasts will also lament the loss of some steering feel due to the adoption of electric-assisted power steering.

Though perhaps not as fun to drive as previous models, the more powerful 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit offers reasonably satisfying performance and a spacious cabin for its size with above-average ambiance and quality. It's also well equipped, though that does mean a higher MSRP. Overall, we think most owners will find it more satisfying to own than domestic economy hatches like the Dodge Caliber or Ford Focus, though segment favorites like the Honda Civic and sporty Mazda 3 should not be overlooked. Those shopping for a two-door hatchback might also want to take a look at this year's refreshed Scion tC coupe or the stylish new Saturn Astra.

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit models

The 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit comes as a two-door or four-door five-passenger hatchback in a single trim level called the S. Both body styles share the same wheelbase and overall length. Standard equipment includes 15-inch wheels, air-conditioning, heated outside mirrors, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. Two-door hatches have a single-CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary jack and eight speakers, while four-doors receive a 10-speaker premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer and satellite radio.

The four-door also comes standard with upgraded cloth upholstery, eight-way manually adjustable front seats (versus six-way adjusters on the two-door), heated front seats, heated windshield washer nozzles, rear-passenger ventilation and a rear center armrest with pass-through. Optional features include 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, sport and ground-effects body kits, a sunroof (four-door only) and an iPod adapter.

2008 Highlights

Volkswagen's compact Rabbit receives a welcome infusion of power for 2008, celebrated with a modified moniker as it's now called the Rabbit S.

Performance & mpg

All VW Rabbits are equipped with a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission sends power to the front wheels, while a six-speed automatic with manual-shifting capability is optional. Thanks to the engine's respectable amount of torque, acceleration is brisk at lower speeds with either gearbox, and the optional six-speed automatic makes great use of the engine's power band. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2008 Rabbit is 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway with the five-speed manual -- a bit lower than average for this class of car. Models sold in California-emissions states earn a cleaner PZEV tailpipe emission rating.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are standard on all VW Rabbits. Stability control with electronic differential lock is optional, as are rear seat side-impact airbags on four-doors. In government testing, the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit four-door scored four stars out of five for front occupant protection during frontal crashes and a top-ranked five stars for both front and rear occupants in side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Rabbit a top score of "Good" for the protection of occupants in both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

The 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit is tuned to provide a satisfying balance between a comfortable ride and capable, reasonably fun handling. Although not as taut and responsive through the curves as earlier generations, the current model is more refined, with reassuring, rock-solid stability and a surprisingly noise-free ride. The steering is direct and nicely weighted, but doesn't offer as much feedback as we'd prefer.

Interior

The Rabbit's well-appointed cabin is certainly one of its strengths. At night, the gauges illuminate in stylish VW blue with contrasting red needles, and all the knobs and switchgear feel as if they were borrowed from a premium-priced Audi. The three-spoke steering wheel is perfectly shaped, and multiple adjustments for the front seats plus a tilt and telescoping steering column assure a proper driving position for drivers of different sizes and shapes. Two-door Rabbits have front seats that slide forward for easy rear-seat access, though four-doors are the obvious choice if you plan on regularly carrying more than a couple adults or children.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit.

5(77%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
94 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 135K Miles Some Repairs But Reliable
Kevin Lee,08/16/2016
S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
This car is not an economy car but very versatile. Fun to drive. Decent horse power. Very reliable. Only one problem was considered abnormal is the seal gasket of the vacuum pump was leaking. Dealer wants $400 for the vacuum pump but only the seal O ring needed replacement (found it online for $40). Replaced both front axles due to normal wear. Replaced all belts, which is a normal maintenance. Other than those mentioned, everything is pretty much original.
VW Golf after eight years & 110K
Craig m,07/26/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
This body style is now called the Golf, but a decade ago it was called a Rabbit. I liked the car, and it put up with a lot of careless use. I use my cars for short hops, pickup truck-like hauling, and 2000 mile cross-country trips. I do NOT baby them, and the Rabbit took it all like a champ. Buyers should be cautious to make sure they are happy with the fit of the driver's seat with respect to the controls, because I experienced a tendency to find myself feeling off-center on long trips. That is, I didn't feel I was sitting directly in line with the middle of the steering wheel. I think that was because of a combination of leg length and the rather tight console tunnel placement. This is designed as an inexpensive VW, so don't expect the best of anything - but I am sure that today's Golf offers some improvements over the rudimentary radio/CD player the Rabbit came with. The big attraction back then was the Electronic Stability package, which VW was the first to offer at this price point - and that worked great! If you are a believer in dealer servicing, be prepared for high routine maintenance costs, and be aware you cannot even change the air filter on this car yourself. My particular car had a few gremlins in it: the cruise control would sometimes not come on unless I re-booted the car...and I was never sure whether my interval wipers were stopping because the German engineers wanted them to, or because a gremlin wanted them to. (It didn't make much sense to me that I didn't need a clear windshield if I was stopped at a traffic light, but they quit working nonetheless.) I considered these all to be minor annoyances, though. The plastic frame that supports the radiators, headlights and sheet metal at the front end of the car can be broken in very minor collisions or road debris encounters. That's an expensive fix, and constitutes a real design flaw. But I suppose other cars of this type have similar drawbacks. The hatchback would admit an insane amount of cargo, and the car handled great in deep snow as well as deep water and misty-slick pavement. No engine issues at all. Tranny required work after 105K of hard use.
Love VWs
lupdemare,02/21/2012
Great car, easy to handle, good in snow with Nokian snow tires on it, very good on gas. Bought it with 60 k miles. Now at 122 k with no repairs. Tires, oil, filters i.e. maintenance only. A couple of bulbs changed. That's all. Used to drive VW Passats, earlier with no major problems. The single issue is Check engine light which is turning on and off by itself. If you want a good VW buy one built in Germany.
Great quality, price and reliability
fuel4thesoul,07/23/2012
I have 90,000 miles on my car and it has been by far one of the best purchases I have ever made. The car starts without hesitation, stops on a dime, and has great pick up. VW offers a fairly comprehensive warranty and tends to repair certain items out of "goodwill" even when out of warranty. I never take my car to the dealer(unless it a recall) and have learned how to do every maintenance or repair on my own through the various forums that VW enthusiast keep up to date. This has helped keep my costs down while being able to own a safe German designed foreign car. For those without the ability to work on their own VW I would recommend checking out the prices for services in your local area.
See all 94 reviews of the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit features & specs
More about the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit Overview

The Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit is offered in the following submodels: Rabbit Hatchback. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV is priced between $5,911 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 52540 and110697 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 117421 and117421 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Rabbits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 52540 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit.

Can't find a used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Rabbit for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,813.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Rabbit for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,168.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,906.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Rabbit lease specials

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles